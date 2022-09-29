ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Breeze

You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State

You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
96.1 The Breeze

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Stunning Upstate New York Apple Orchard Voted Nation’s Best

We are in the heart of apple picking season and one of New York's own orchards is getting some recognition as the best in the country. During the first few weeks of autumn, it's all about apples in Upstate New York. From apple picking to apple cider donuts to hard apple cider - we literally enjoy all the fruits of the apple harvest season. Nationwide, Upstate New York is known as one of the prime apple-growing and harvesting regions in the United States. For many of us, we make it a yearly tradition to go apple picking and we have some awesome orchards throughout Upstate. But one Empire State orchard is getting recognition as one of the best 3 in the whole country.
103.9 The Breeze

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
96.1 The Breeze

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
spectrumlocalnews.com

What challenges is the manufacturing sector facing in Upstate New York?

National manufacturing day falls this Friday, and In Focus is getting a closer look at the role manufacturers play in Upstate New York’s economy. JoDee Kenney sits down with Randy Wolken, the President and CEO of the Manufacturers Association of Central New York — an organization that describes itself as the “voice and business solution leader for manufacturing excellence in Central and Upstate New York.” Wolken says manufacturers are hugely important to the functioning of the empire state’s economy but are facing a number of challenges — including a shortage of qualified workers. Wolken discusses how these businesses can attract more talent to the industry, and how he would like to see the state support its manufacturers — along with his hopes for the future of the industry, and what he wants New Yorkers to know about the manufacturers in their backyards.
