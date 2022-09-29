ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Fox 19

1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
Highland County, OH
Highland County, OH
Highland County, OH
wnewsj.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42

WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Inmate killed in I-75 SB crash; Highway reopens

A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash along route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics with deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The call came shortly after 1 p.m. about a crash in the 6000 block of Route 50 near Bainbridge. According to initial reports, the driver of a pickup...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police investigating house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
FAIRFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews battling a field fire in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
GERMANTOWN, OH

