Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
Dayton OSHP: Multiple-vehicle crash with pedestrians, deputy injured; one fatality in I-75 crash
MORAINE, Ohio – The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving four vehicles and multiple pedestrians that occurred at approximately 11:03 a.m. Monday on Interstate 75 southbound near the exit for State Route 741. The preliminary investigation showed a box truck was...
2 children flown, 1 other driven to hospital after crash on SR 734 in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN — UPDATE: October 4 @ 8:30 a.m. Three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a crash is Jamestown Monday. Fire and rescue crews responded to the scene of a reported vehicle crash with entrapment in the 6900 block of state Route 734. The crash was reported about 4:30 p.m. as a vehicle that hit a tree.
Fox 19
1 driver killed following head-on crash in Springfield Township
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One driver is dead following a head-on crash Sunday. Luther Jordan, 67, of Westwood, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after the two-vehicle wreck on West North Bend Road, Springfield Township Police Captain Nick Peterson wrote in a news release. Jordan was driving...
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving westbound on SR 73 when he traveled off the right side of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash on SR 73 at US 42
WAYNE TWP., Warren Co. — A motorcyclist was killed in a one-vehicle accident on SR 73 near US 42 Sunday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 3:32 p.m., according to a news release from the OSHP. A preliminary investigation...
WLWT 5
OSHP: Man dies after being thrown from motorcycle in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that happened Sunday afternoon on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Troopers say a man, 61-year-old Anthony Kinney, was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle when he traveled...
Police: 1 dead after Warren County motorcycle crash
Anthony Kinney was driving west on State Route 73 near US Route 42 at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when he lost control and struck a culvert, The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.
Inmate killed in I-75 SB crash; Highway reopens
A deputy with the Solid Waste Litter Program was in a marked Sheriff's Office transport van behind a group of inmates who had volunteered to pick up trash from the side of I-75 southbound. Just after 11 a.m., a box truck veered off the lane and struck the rear of the transport van, pushing it into the inmates. The van then struck a concrete barrier and hit two other vehicles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Juvenile in critical condition after crash involving semi in Cold Spring
A two-vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor trailer and a SUV left one juvenile in critical condition, Sunday evening in Cold Spring.
Teen dies in Highland County crash
Media Release The Wilmington Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating a two vehicle, single fatality traffic
At least 3 taken to hospital by medical helicopter after crash on I-70 EB in Clark County
At least three people were taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound I-70 Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of I-70 eastbound near South Limestone Street around 4 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Initial reports...
Inmate litter crew worker killed in crash on I-75 in Montgomery County is ID’d
MORAINE — A Montgomery County Jail inmate working a litter clean-up project is dead after being involved in a chain-reaction crash on southbound I-75 in Montgomery County Monday morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. The inmate was identified Monday night at 52-year-old Tim Tufano, his son Andrew told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics responded to a single-vehicle crash along route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics with deputies from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident this afternoon. The call came shortly after 1 p.m. about a crash in the 6000 block of Route 50 near Bainbridge. According to initial reports, the driver of a pickup...
k105.com
2 KY workers die on the job less than 24 hours apart. Name of man killed at Central Hardin HS released.
Two workers in Kentucky died on the job less than 24 hours apart last week. On Wednesday afternoon, 58-year-old dock worker David Poe, of Independence, was struck by a semi truck at GXO Logistics in Elsmere in Kenton County. The truck was backing up to a loading dock when Poe was fatally struck.
WLWT 5
17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student in stolen car appears in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A 17-year-old accused of hitting and killing a University of Cincinnati in a stolen car appeared in court Monday. Cincinnati police said the 17-year-old drove into two 18-year-old women on Jefferson Avenue last week. One of the victims died from her injuries. Police said that...
WKRC
Police investigating house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Doctor assaulted at Adena Regional Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged assault of a doctor at Adena Regional Medical Center. The call came in from the hospital shortly before 10 a.m. According to dispatchers, the patient reportedly assaulted the doctor on floor 2A and then fled the...
Fox 19
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
clayconews.com
Maysville Habitual Offender Charged with Reckless Homicide after Hitting Flagman in Lewis County, Kentucky
TOLLESBORO, KY – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that on September 29, 2022, KSP Post 8, Morehead, received a call for assistance with a single vehicle fatal collision in Lewis County. The collision occurred on KY 57 at approximately 8:40 A.M.. Through the investigation, Troopers determined Allen...
Crews battling a field fire in Germantown
GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>1 dead after car crashes into house, catches fire in Brookville. Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.
Comments / 0