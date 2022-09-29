ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Amid Hurricane Ian, Elon Musk Says Tesla’s Cybertruck Will Be Waterproof Enough To Cross Rivers, Lakes, & Calm Seas

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02R09s_0iFO3YtE00

Remember the “Cybertruck” Elon Musk unveiled from Tesla a few years back?

Well if you aren’t too familiar, the electric truck looks like something straight from Back to the Future, and looks like it could withstand the terrain of the moon.

Starting below $40,000, the single-motor Cybertruck has an estimated driving range of around 250 miles, and can go 0 to 60 in 6.5 seconds, hitting a max speed of 110 mph and a max tow of 7,500 pounds.

The dual motor, slated at $49,900, will have a range of 300 miles and clock at 4.5 seconds, with a tow capacity at 10,000 pounds.

And the three-motor? At $69,900, it has a range of 500 miles with a top speed of 130 mph, and can go 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds, along with being able to tow 13,000 pounds.

Yeah, this thing is a unit for an electric vehicle.

However, perhaps the wildest part about the Cybertruck is that Elon Musk is now saying it’ll be amphibious.

He sent out a tweet saying:

“Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy.”

He added a second tweet in response saying:

“Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel”

We’re talking about a whopping 40 miles here… that would be pretty damn impressive.

Imagine seeing this thing for the first time while on a boat fishing? If I didn’t know about it beforehand, I would’ve thought we were getting invaded by aliens or something.

Nevertheless, it sounds like it might be the perfect hurricane evacuation vehicle. Big, heavy, powerful… and for the most part, waterproof.

Crazy.

Watch Elon Musk Drink Whiskey & Sing Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire”

What doesn’t this man do?

As you’ve probably heard a thousand times today, Elon Musk just officially purchased Twitter for the astounding price of $44 billion dollars. As with everything else in this country, people are pretty split on if this is good or bad, but one thing is for certain, it’s going to be interesting.

Elon is quite the character. He’s the richest man in the world (worth an astounding $265 Billion dollars), offered to one-on-one fight Vladimir Putin, smoked weed with Joe Rogan, builds rockets, runs Tesla, co-founded PayPal, wants to combine human brains with computers, and honestly, that doesn’t fully scratch the surface.

I think Twitter is going to be in good hands, but it has nothing to do with his politics, viewpoints, or historical business success.

Elon Musk gets down to Johnny Cash, and any man who does that is good in my book.

A 2017 video shows Elon and friends drinking whiskey, roasting marshmallows, and singing “Ring Of Fire” on the roof of one of Tesla’s gigafactories and I’ll tell ya, it looks like a good old time.

We’ve all been at those work events where people are drinking and your boss finally cuts loose a bit and make a slight fool of himself. That seems to be exactly what was happening here, except the boss is Elon Musk and that makes it cool.

Cheers to you, Elon.

Elonny Cash…

Comments / 0

Community Policy