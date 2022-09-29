ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Coffee Companies Who Support Dog Rescues

By Darby McNally
DogTime
DogTime
 5 days ago
(Photo Credit: Loredana Nicu / EyeEm via Getty)

There are two important things we can’t start a day without: our dogs and our coffee. Luckily, there’s a way you can support both your caffeine habit and rescue dogs at the same time.

We found three coffee companies who allot a portion of their proceeds to helping rescue dogs . All are small businesses with humble beginnings and specialty coffees. Even if you aren’t a coffee drinker, each of these companies has non-coffee items you can check out to support their missions.

Grounds and Hounds Coffee Co.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Founded by: Jordan Karcher

Subscription service: All coffees

Recommended coffee: Single Origin Columbian

Grounds and Hounds ’ mission is to “support rescue initiatives and organizations providing a second chance for pups in need of a helping hand.” 20 percent of their profits go towards these organizations, which include Wags and Walks , various humane societies, and The Anti-Cruelty Society. They also have mugs, brewing kits, and some pretty snazzy apparel for humans and dogs.

Hugo Coffee Roasters

Location: Park City, Utah

Founded by: Claudia McMullin

Subscription service: All coffees

Recommended coffee: Dog Daze Cold Brew Packs

Named after the founder’s own rescue dog, Hugo Coffee Roasters holds weeklong fundraisers, after which they donate $2.50 for every item sold to a rescue of their choice. One rescue in particular, Nuzzles and Co. Rez Rescue, serves the Ute Reservation. Given that the Ute Reservation is the second largest Native American Reservation in the United States, they have lots of pups to tend to. Nuzzles and Co. sets up mobile clinics, offers spaying and neutering, and provides a pet food pantry to the community. They also provide rescue and rehabilitation for homeless pets.

Working Dog Coffee Company

Location: North Carolina

Founded by: Misti Pike

Subscription service: Specialty coffees only

Recommended coffee: Handler Fuel Colombian Medium Roast Coffee

Working Dog Coffee Company specializes in “the canine working class.” Founder Misti Pike has a few “working dogs” of her own, from an ex-K9 to an ex-livestock guard. Because of their pasts, these dogs often have trouble getting rehomed if they are surrendered to a shelter. Working Dog provides monetary support to shelters specializing in rehoming and acclimating these working dogs.

