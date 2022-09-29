ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2x NBA All-Star Still A Free Agent During 1st Week Of Training Camp

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

On Sept. 29, Isaiah Thomas remains a free agent. The two-time NBA All-Star played for the Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers last season.

Isaiah Thomas became one of the most popular players in the NBA on the Boston Celtics in 2016 and 2017.

During his tenure with the Celtics (part of three seasons), he averaged 24.7 points and 6.0 assists per contest in 179 regular season games.

Those numbers are remarkable for a player that was the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Unfortunately, injuries slowed him down, and he has bounced around the league since that period.

Last season, he played in 22 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.

He averaged 8.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest on 40.1% shooting from the field.

All 30 NBA teams have begun training camp, and the first preseason game will take place on Friday morning between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards (in Japan).

Yet, Thomas still remains a free agent available to be signed by any team in the NBA.

He did not put up great numbers last season, but guard play is so crucial in the NBA that, surprisingly, no one has given him a chance for the preseason.

His career averages are 17.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest in 550 regular season games for the Celtics, Hornets, Mavs, Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

In addition, he has played in 25 NBA Playoff games, and in 2017, he led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The regular season tips off on Oct. 18, so it will be interesting to see if he gets signed by opening night.

