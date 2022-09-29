Huge Venomous Snake Found on Homeowner's Windowsill: 'Absolute Weapon'

A massive red-bellied black snake described as an "absolute weapon" was found lounging on a windowsill in Queensland, Australia.

Photos of the snake were uploaded to Facebook by Brisbane-based snake catcher Josh Castle who was called to deal with the reptile, which turned up in the suburb of Burpengary East.

Red-bellied black snakes are one of the most frequently encountered snakes on Australia's east coast, and a number of people are bitten by them every year.

On average, adults can range from 1.5 to 2 meters (4.9 to 6.5 feet) in length, though a maximum length of around 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) has been reported. The snake is identifiable by its largely black body color and red belly.

The snake's venom has anticoagulant effects, meaning it stops blood from clotting. Symptoms of being bitten by the snake may include bleeding at the site of the bite as well as nausea, vomiting, headache, stomach pain, diarrhea, sweating, muscle pain and weakness, and red-brown urine, according to the Australian Museum.

Despite the snake being a common one on the east coast of Australia, very few human deaths have resulted from its bite. The Australian Museum notes that the snake is shy and generally only bites under severe molestation. Usually, it will try to flee if approached.

However, the snake does sometimes freeze to avoid detection, meaning people may get quite close to it before they realize it is there. The snake is usually associated with moist habitats like streams, swamps, and lagoons, but may also be found well away from these areas.

Fortunately the huge red-bellied black snake found on the windowsill in Australia was safely relocated. Castle, who runs the Josh's Snake Catching service in Brisbane, told Newsweek the snake was not happy about being moved.

"[The snake's] behavior was a bit iffy. Perfectly chilled on the initial catch, but once he or she warmed up, the energy really showed, getting irritable very quickly."

Castle said all wildlife has to be relocated within 10 kilometers (six miles) of where it is captured if there's suitable bush land.

"Wow, what an absolute weapon," he wrote on his Facebook post. "This is by far the biggest red belly I've ran into for a long time."

Responding to a comment, he said the snake had given him "a run for my money" while the photos were being taken and was "coming up at me like you wouldn't believe".

It has been estimated that up to 3,000 people are bitten by snakes in Australia each year—though this figure is not based on any reported epidemiological study—with one to four deaths each year, according to The Australian Snakebite Project report in 2017.

The website of the government of South Australia states people should never try to catch a snake and should instead call a professional snake catcher if one is seen in the home.