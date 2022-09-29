ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huge Venomous Snake Found on Homeowner's Windowsill: 'Absolute Weapon'

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A massive red-bellied black snake described as an "absolute weapon" was found lounging on a windowsill in Queensland, Australia.

Photos of the snake were uploaded to Facebook by Brisbane-based snake catcher Josh Castle who was called to deal with the reptile, which turned up in the suburb of Burpengary East.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dM5u_0iFO3Ax200

Red-bellied black snakes are one of the most frequently encountered snakes on Australia's east coast, and a number of people are bitten by them every year.

On average, adults can range from 1.5 to 2 meters (4.9 to 6.5 feet) in length, though a maximum length of around 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) has been reported. The snake is identifiable by its largely black body color and red belly.

The snake's venom has anticoagulant effects, meaning it stops blood from clotting. Symptoms of being bitten by the snake may include bleeding at the site of the bite as well as nausea, vomiting, headache, stomach pain, diarrhea, sweating, muscle pain and weakness, and red-brown urine, according to the Australian Museum.

Despite the snake being a common one on the east coast of Australia, very few human deaths have resulted from its bite. The Australian Museum notes that the snake is shy and generally only bites under severe molestation. Usually, it will try to flee if approached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EMnm_0iFO3Ax200

However, the snake does sometimes freeze to avoid detection, meaning people may get quite close to it before they realize it is there. The snake is usually associated with moist habitats like streams, swamps, and lagoons, but may also be found well away from these areas.

Fortunately the huge red-bellied black snake found on the windowsill in Australia was safely relocated. Castle, who runs the Josh's Snake Catching service in Brisbane, told Newsweek the snake was not happy about being moved.

"[The snake's] behavior was a bit iffy. Perfectly chilled on the initial catch, but once he or she warmed up, the energy really showed, getting irritable very quickly."

Castle said all wildlife has to be relocated within 10 kilometers (six miles) of where it is captured if there's suitable bush land.

"Wow, what an absolute weapon," he wrote on his Facebook post. "This is by far the biggest red belly I've ran into for a long time."

Responding to a comment, he said the snake had given him "a run for my money" while the photos were being taken and was "coming up at me like you wouldn't believe".

It has been estimated that up to 3,000 people are bitten by snakes in Australia each year—though this figure is not based on any reported epidemiological study—with one to four deaths each year, according to The Australian Snakebite Project report in 2017.

The website of the government of South Australia states people should never try to catch a snake and should instead call a professional snake catcher if one is seen in the home.

Guest
3d ago

Two snakes slithering down a road, one asks the other, “Are we poisonous?” The other responds, “I don’t know, WHY?” Because I just bit my lip!!!

Comedian Kevin Nicks
4d ago

check out the entire house. we found out we were living with over 100 copper head snakes in our home in Caddo Mills Texas. We kept hearing the kitchen cabinets opening at night while watching TV. one slivered on mom's leg. found two in our beds. we left had a company come out. they found over 100 in the house and walls and underneath the house. we sold

@zita@@
4d ago

Yeap, stay away from those pesky snakes 🐍, my family went hiking in Bushkill Falls, in PA and has we were walking the trail, right as we were passing some rocks a rattlesnake was right in our pass, we heard the warning ⛔️ we waited for it to go under the rocks to pass safely, scary, my first time seeing one that close up, I am sure there was a lot more of them, we were 3 1/2-4 hours away from any roads, deep into the woods, we also saw two black with white bands snakes, too many snakes for me, we haven’t gone back

