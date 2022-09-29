THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE WILL BE HOLDING A FREE WEBINAR FOR NEW BUSINESSES ON WEDNESDAY AT 8:30. PARTICIPANTS WILL LEARN ABOUT STATE TAX OBLIGATIONS FOR NEW BUSINESSES IN TENNESSEE AND ABOUT OTHER RESOURCES THAT MAY HELP THEIR BUSINESSES. EACH NEW BUSINESS WEBINAR, OFFERED QUARTERLY, COVERS TOPICS SUCH AS TAX REGISTRATION, SALES AND USE TAX, BUSINESS TAX, FRANCHISE AND EXCISE TAXES AND HOW TO GET HELP FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE AS WELL AS OTHER RELEVANT STATE AGENCIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.

