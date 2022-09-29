Read full article on original website
Ryan Day previews matchup with Michigan State in Week 6
Ryan Day is expecting a tough challenge from Michigan State in Week 6. Ohio State is set to play Michigan State in a pivotal B1G road game. This will be Ohio State’s 1st road game of the season through 5 games. Ohio State is “expecting a top-10 team” from...
Kirk Herbstreit has 3 B1G stars in top performing players list following Week 5 action
Kirk Herbstreit was impressed with a number of B1G players in Week 5. He chose the three that stood out to him. Nebraska’s Trey Palmer, Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, and Michigan’s Mike Morris all made his list. Palmer helped Nebraska got Mickey Joseph his first win as...
Ryan Day addresses decision by P Jesse Mirco that led to brawl vs. Rutgers
Ohio State sophomore punter Jesse Mirco made a good play late in the game against Rutgers, but head coach Ryan Day wasn’t a fan of it. While he made a big play, it is one that is going to get him in trouble, especially after starting a huge fight.
Ryan Day, Greg Schiano receive unsportsmanlike penalties following screaming match in Rutgers-OSU game
Ryan Day and Greg Schiano’s squads are going out it hard on Saturday despite a lopsided call. The emotions spilled over in the fourth quarter, including both head coaches getting into a battle of words. Following a long run on a fake punt, Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank delivered...
Ryan Day addresses on-field brouhaha with Greg Schiano during Week 5
The Ohio State Buckeyes easily handled Rutgers on Saturday, winning by a score of 49-10 in Columbus. The large margin of victory had tempers flaring on the sidelines for Rutgers. The scuffle came after Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank was ejected for a late hit. The scuffle ended with Ryan...
Miyan Williams continues huge day vs. Rutgers, torches defense for 70-yard TD
Miyan Williams continues to add to his huge day for Ohio State. After securing the touchdown hat trick in the first half, Williams decided that he needed to score even more points. Early in the 3rd quarter, Williams took a handoff 70 yards to the house. Williams broke a tackle...
Ohio State's banged-up secondary takes another hit in game vs. Rutgers
Ohio State is taking on Rutgers in Columbus, but the Buckeyes are not playing at full strength. This Ohio State secondary has been plagued by injuries of late, with Cam Brown, Cameron Martinez, and Jordan Hancock all out against Rutgers. Well, things might be getting even worse. Graduate Transfer Tanner McCalister had to be helped off the field, and later returned to the sidelines without his helmet.
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s insane would-be TD grab wiped away by penalty
Marvin Harrison Jr. – one of Ohio State’s electric receivers – nabbed a spectacular would-be TD pass in the 1st quarter on Saturday vs. Rutgers. Unfortunately, the points on the board were wiped out by an illegal touching penalty on the play. Harrison had stepped out of bounds previously in the play, so he was not allowed to be the first receiver to touch the ball, per NCAA rules.
Sevyn Banks, former Ohio State DB, carted off following scary play for LSU
Sevyn Banks was involved in a scary moment. It occurred when the former Ohio State defensive back and current LSU player was carted off the field following a targeting penalty called by the refs. Banks initiated a hit with the crown of his helmet as he made contact and remained...
