Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day previews matchup with Michigan State in Week 6

Ryan Day is expecting a tough challenge from Michigan State in Week 6. Ohio State is set to play Michigan State in a pivotal B1G road game. This will be Ohio State’s 1st road game of the season through 5 games. Ohio State is “expecting a top-10 team” from...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day addresses on-field brouhaha with Greg Schiano during Week 5

The Ohio State Buckeyes easily handled Rutgers on Saturday, winning by a score of 49-10 in Columbus. The large margin of victory had tempers flaring on the sidelines for Rutgers. The scuffle came after Rutgers return man Aron Cruickshank was ejected for a late hit. The scuffle ended with Ryan...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State's banged-up secondary takes another hit in game vs. Rutgers

Ohio State is taking on Rutgers in Columbus, but the Buckeyes are not playing at full strength. This Ohio State secondary has been plagued by injuries of late, with Cam Brown, Cameron Martinez, and Jordan Hancock all out against Rutgers. Well, things might be getting even worse. Graduate Transfer Tanner McCalister had to be helped off the field, and later returned to the sidelines without his helmet.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s insane would-be TD grab wiped away by penalty

Marvin Harrison Jr. – one of Ohio State’s electric receivers – nabbed a spectacular would-be TD pass in the 1st quarter on Saturday vs. Rutgers. Unfortunately, the points on the board were wiped out by an illegal touching penalty on the play. Harrison had stepped out of bounds previously in the play, so he was not allowed to be the first receiver to touch the ball, per NCAA rules.
COLUMBUS, OH
