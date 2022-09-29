ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Soaps In Depth

Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)

These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’

We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
SheKnows

General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery

Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard May Have Just Stumbled Upon Scotty’s Ultimate Revenge on Sonny

It’s time to get serious about payback. It’s no secret that Scotty has always and will always have it out for Sonny on General Hospital. It may have been decades ago, but Scotty will never forgive the his nemesis for getting a teenaged Karen hooked on drugs and working in his strip club. To this day, Scotty still blames Sonny for his daughter’s death, and delights in twisting a knife in the mobster every chance he gets.
In Touch Weekly

Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update

After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
SheKnows

A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!

A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Preempted Nationally Today

Unfortunately, as all soap fans know, breaking news can interrupt their favorite shows at any time. And the death of Queen Elizabeth II is causing regular daytime programming to be preempted for coverage of this world news event, causing the Sept. 8 episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL to be preempted. Thursday’s regularly scheduled episode will now air on Friday, Sept. 9.
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
Soaps In Depth

THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Fall Preview

Genoa City is going to be ground zero for drama in this THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS fall preview! Victor struggles to keep the Newman family together, Nate and Devon’s conflict reaches a breaking point, Chelsea and Billy are drawn together, Kyle and Summer celebrate their love, and Mariah and Tessa struggle to complete their family.
SheKnows

There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye

As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
Soap Hub

B&B Spoilers for October 4: Thomas Is Desperate For Hope’s Attention…Again

Thomas Forrester tries to put his best foot forward with Hope. B&B Spoilers for October 4: Thomas Is Desperate For Hope’s Attention…AgainSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, focus on the ups and downs of Thomas Forrester. He’s had a bit of a wild ride the last few weeks as he’s set off some serious drama. But, through it all, he’s found unwavering support from the one person he wants it from the most — Hope Logan Spencer.
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

