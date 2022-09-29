Read full article on original website
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Ryan Paevey Opens up About Returning to GENERAL HOSPITAL (EXCLUSIVE)
These days, former GENERAL HOSPITAL star Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) is keeping pretty busy filming made-for-television movies under his multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. With the dozen or so movies the actor has made for the network since 2015, GH fans who miss seeing Paevey in Port Charles can often instead see his handsome face on the cable network. But will there ever come a day when Paevey returns to his soap opera roots?
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’
We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announce they’re expecting third baby with heartwarming Instagram post
MARK Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla have announced they're expecting their third child. It's been a tough week for the tech billionaire after his wealth took a hit but today he's shared some happier news. Zuckerberg posted the news on Instagram. He wrote: "Lots of love. Happy to share that...
Who Is Amy Schneider’s Wife Genevieve Davis? Details on the ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion’s New Spouse
She’s still winning! 40-day Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed on September 28 that she had secretly married her fiancée, Genevieve Davis, in a May ceremony. Get to know the quiz show legend’s new wife. What Is Genevieve Davis’ Job?. She has worked as a nanny and...
General Hospital Heartthrob Shares an Update Following Surgery
Don’t worry — his story has a much happier ending than his character’s!. Rocking some serious “hospital hair,” Mark Lawson shared to Instagram on September 23 that he had recently had to undergo hernia-repair surgery. What happened? Had the muscle-bound General Hospital alum lifted too much weight?
Pauley Perrette Reveals How She Realized She Was Having a Stroke and What Saved Her Life
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is speaking out about the stroke she suffered last year. Perrette, 53, revealed on Sept. 2 that she had a "massive stroke" a year ago. The actress revealed how she learned she was having a stroke and what saved her life in a new Entertainment Tonight interview.
General Hospital’s Maurice Benard May Have Just Stumbled Upon Scotty’s Ultimate Revenge on Sonny
It’s time to get serious about payback. It’s no secret that Scotty has always and will always have it out for Sonny on General Hospital. It may have been decades ago, but Scotty will never forgive the his nemesis for getting a teenaged Karen hooked on drugs and working in his strip club. To this day, Scotty still blames Sonny for his daughter’s death, and delights in twisting a knife in the mobster every chance he gets.
Are ‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Stars Debbie and Tony Still Together? Relationship Update
After 13 years as a widow, 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie Johnson has kickstarted her road to romance on the spinoff, 90 Day: The Single Life. Not only did she return to the franchise with a complete makeover, but the mom of one has seemingly found a new international love interest in a man named Tony. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Debbie and Tony’s current relationship status.
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!
A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Preempted Nationally Today
Unfortunately, as all soap fans know, breaking news can interrupt their favorite shows at any time. And the death of Queen Elizabeth II is causing regular daytime programming to be preempted for coverage of this world news event, causing the Sept. 8 episode of GENERAL HOSPITAL to be preempted. Thursday’s regularly scheduled episode will now air on Friday, Sept. 9.
The Truth About Savannah Guthrie And Hoda Kotb’s Feud, According To A ‘Today’ Show Insider
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have long charmed fans with their loving friendship and shared enthusiasm when broadcasting together on The Today Show. Naturally, fans on Twitter and elsewhere became worried when rumors began to emerge last month that the two co-anchors might be feuding. Luckily for Today fans, based...
General Hospital Preview: Nina Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler] While at the Cemetery
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 5 – 9, Trina has reason to celebrate, but others aren’t having much fun. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. In a preview...
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Fall Preview
Genoa City is going to be ground zero for drama in this THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS fall preview! Victor struggles to keep the Newman family together, Nate and Devon’s conflict reaches a breaking point, Chelsea and Billy are drawn together, Kyle and Summer celebrate their love, and Mariah and Tessa struggle to complete their family.
General Hospital May Have Just Accidentally Revealed Nina’s Next Move — and Carly Ain’t Gonna Like It
General Hospital may have only intended to jolt viewers with the sight of Nelle appearing to mom Nina at her gravesite. But we suspect that ABC’s soap did a whole lot more — as in lay the groundwork for a reign of terror the likes of which Port Charles has rarely seen!
There’s More to Young & Restless ‘Exits’ Than Meets the Eye
As The Young and the Restless shipped off Faith to college this week, viewers did not hold back their feelings. They took to social media in droves to cry foul over the fact that the Nick and Sharon’s daughter had been recast with Reylynn Caster after Alyvia Alyn Lind left to star in the Chucky series, then given next to no storyline with love interest Moses and finally shown the door.
Willow Has Blood on Her Hands — Literally — as Nelle Appears and Threatens to Take Wiley Away
At the Savoy, Marshall warns Sonny that they don’t want trouble — this is a celebration. Curtis says it’s not the time for him and Sonny to talk. Later, Curtis assures Marshall that he can handle Sonny but his father knows Sonny’s kind and warns that they have to deal with the situation now.
B&B Spoilers for October 4: Thomas Is Desperate For Hope’s Attention…Again
Thomas Forrester tries to put his best foot forward with Hope. B&B Spoilers for October 4: Thomas Is Desperate For Hope’s Attention…AgainSoap Hub. B&B spoilers for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, focus on the ups and downs of Thomas Forrester. He’s had a bit of a wild ride the last few weeks as he’s set off some serious drama. But, through it all, he’s found unwavering support from the one person he wants it from the most — Hope Logan Spencer.
