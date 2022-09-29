Read full article on original website
Malcom Villard Smith
Malcom Villard “Mickey” Smith, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away at his home on October 2, 2022. Mickey was a native of Loretto, TN and was an Asphalt Foreman for Cadillac Asphalt Company in Michigan. Mickey is survived by:. Wife: Cynthia Lynn Barron Smith. Sons: Randy Smith, Mickey...
Johnny Charles McDow
Johnny Charles “J.C.” McDow, age 79 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Napier Pentecostal Church. He was the owner of multiple businesses, including McDow Amoco, a mechanic shop turned gas station, in Woodhaven, MI, for 30 years. He loved to fish and hunt and was a retired Pastor at Faith in Christ Church in Ecorce, MI. In his younger days, he loved to shoot pool, listen to music, spend time with friends and family.
Bessie Marie Taylor
Bessie Marie Taylor, age 90 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. Retired Seamstress & Homemaker, and a member of CenterPoint Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in CenterPoint Methodist Cemetery.
Micheal Wade Shults
Michael Wade Shults, age 63 of Oak Harbor, WA, originally of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy that loved hunting, fishing, and all things UT Football. He is preceded in...
Barbara Ann Bevels Watson
Barbara Ann Bevels Watson, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Pulaski, TN. She was born on September 21, 1941 in Dellrose, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Erskin and Stella Hobbs Bevels, by her husband Rabon Layne, sisters, Marvilyn Lineburger, Reba Johnson, brothers, Lavonne Bevels and Bobby Bevels, she loved flowers and her dogs Sammy and Suzie.
Carolyn Crouch Kilburn
Carolyn Crouch Kilburn, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, October 01, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from Kmart where she worked in the camera and jewelry department and was Human Resource Manager. She was also a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
Joel Dean Johnson
Joel Dean Johnson, age 51, of Collierville, TN passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a graduate of MTSU with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, employed with Carrier, and a member of Catholic Church of the Incarnation. Joel was an avid UT Vols fan.
Donation Made to Lion Recovery at UNA
TAMMY AND JIM FISHER, OF FLORENCE, RECENTLY CONTRIBUTED $5,000 TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA IN HONOR OF THEIR SON, CONNOR. 28-YEAR-OLD CONNOR HAD A DREAM OF ESTABLISHING AN ADDICTION RECOVERY CENTER FOR YOUNG PEOPLE. THE DONATION IS DIRECTED TOWARD LION RECOVERY WHICH IS A DEPARTMENT HOUSED WITHIN UNA HEALTH SERVICES AND WAS ESTABLISHED TO PROVIDE PROGRAMS AND ASSISTANCE TO UNA STUDENTS WHO FIND THEMSELVES BATTLING SUBSTANCE ABUSE AND ADDICTION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO UNA.EDU FORWARD SLASH GIVE.
33rd Annual Oktoberfest Celebration in Loretto
THE 33RD ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF OKTOBERFEST IS GOING ON NOW IN THE CITY OF LORETTO. IN KEEPING WITH TRADITION, THERE WILL BE GERMAN FOOD, PARTIES, DANCING AND OTHER EVENTS THROUGH OUT THE MONTH. FROM THE CROWNING OF MISTER AND MISS OKTOBERFEST TO THE ANNOUNCING OF THE NEW BURGERMEISTER. OKTOBERFEST IS ABOUT FOOD, FUN, AND FELLOWSHIP. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LORETTO LIFT UP’S FACEBOOK PAGE.
Ocktober Heritage Festival Scheduled for this Weekend in Hohenwald
THE 2022 OKTOBER HERITAGE FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD OCTOBER 7TH AND OCTOBER 8TH IN DOWNTOWN HOHENWALD. THE CELEBRATION WHICH HAS BEEN AN ANNUAL EVENT FOR OVER 43 YEARS WILL HAVE ENTERTAINMENT, AND VENDORS. IN ADDITION TO THE FESTIVITIES IN TOWN, THERE WILL BE A 20 MILE YARD SALE ON HIGHWAY 20 FROM SUMMERTOWN TO HOHENWALD WHICH OVER THE YEARS HAS GROWN AS LOCALS SAW AN OPPORTUNITY TO JOIN FORCES WITH THE FESTIVAL.
CSCC Partners with TCAT Pulaski
COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE’S ENGINEERING SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM RECENTLY SIGNED AN ARTICULATION/TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH THE TENNESSEE COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY AT PULASKI TO HELP STUDENTS CONTINUE THEIR EDUCATION TOWARD AN ASSOCIATE OF APPLIED SCIENCE DEGREE. THE AGREEMENT HELPS IN FACILITATING THE TRANSFER OF TCAT PULASKI STUDENTS TO COLUMBIA STATE AFTER THEY RECEIVE DIPLOMAS FROM THE INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE TECHNOLOGY AND ADVANCED MANUFACTURING PROGRAMS. STUDENTS THAT COMPLETE THESE TCAT PULASKI PROGRAMS WILL THEN BE ELIGIBLE FOR ARTICULATED COURSE CREDITS AT COLUMBIA STATE. FOR MORE INFORAMTION ON TCAT PULASKI GO TO TCATPULASKI.EDU FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COLUMBIA STATE GO TO COLUMBIA STATE.EDU.
SUD Monthly Meeting Changed to October 10th
THE MONTHLY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING FOR THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT FOR OCTOBER HAS BEEN CHANGED TO MONDAY, OCT 10TH. IT WILL BE HELD IN THE OFFICE AT 6:00 PM.
WSMV
Crashed car recovered in Pulaski tied to missing person investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police asked the public for assistance in locating a wanted man who disappeared Thursday. MPD said they are looking for 27-year-old Davis Manning, who was last seen at his mother’s home on Thursday. Police said Manning took his mother’s car, which was later recovered abandoned and crashed in Pulaski.
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
Lawrence City Council to Meet Friday October 14th
THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MEETING ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY OCTOBER 13TH HAS BEEN CHANGED TO OCTOBER 14TH AT 9 AM IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX ON THE SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Giles County Regional Planning Commission to Meet
THE GILES COUNTY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL MEET ON TUESDAY IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE COURTHOUSE ANNEX. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
Road Work in Marshall County Continues
ROAD WORK IN MARSHALL COUNTY CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY FROM 7 PM TO 6 AM ON RESURFACING I-65 FROM MILE MARKER 22 THRU MILE MARKER 35, NORTH OF US 31A TO THE MAURY COUNTY LINE. THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE ON I-65 NORTHBOUND IN MARSHALL COUNTY FOR MILLING AND PAVING OPERATIONS. AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
City of Loretto Beer Board to Meet Tuesday
THE CITY OF LORETTO BEER BOARD WILL MEET AT LORETTO CITY HALL ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2022 AT 5:10 P.M. TO CONSIDER THE SPECIAL EVENTS PERMIT APPLICATION FOR THE OKTOBERFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 8, 2022.
Former Leighton mayor arrested for drug trafficking
Former Leighton mayor Robert Ed Ricks was arrested Thursday on several drug charges, according to online court records.
3 people injured in Beltline Road wreck Monday afternoon
Three people were injured in the wreck Monday afternoon at Beltline Road and Spring Avenue that Decatur police said involved five vehicles. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
