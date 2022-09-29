ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAFF

Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
DECATUR, AL
City
Florence, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Florence, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Alabama man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns

An Athens man is being held without bond after authorities say he left cigarette burns on the arm of a five-year-old. According to court documents, Bobby Lee Moss, 23, of Athens, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment of a child, in addition to a probation violation.
ATHENS, AL
WSMV

Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Harvest Monday morning. According to Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue, it responded along with the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department and the Toney Volunteer Fire Department to assist Madison Fire and Rescue. The call came in around 11:10 a.m. and...
HARVEST, AL
WHNT News 19

Shoalsfest returns after two years

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Shoalsfest has returned to the Shoals Area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The festival was created by Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner, Jason Isbell. The lineup includes local bands as well as internationally-recognized musicians. Several festival attendees told News 19 they were very happy […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radio7media.com

Bessie Marie Taylor

Bessie Marie Taylor, age 90 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. Retired Seamstress & Homemaker, and a member of CenterPoint Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in CenterPoint Methodist Cemetery.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Johnny Charles McDow

Johnny Charles “J.C.” McDow, age 79 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Napier Pentecostal Church. He was the owner of multiple businesses, including McDow Amoco, a mechanic shop turned gas station, in Woodhaven, MI, for 30 years. He loved to fish and hunt and was a retired Pastor at Faith in Christ Church in Ecorce, MI. In his younger days, he loved to shoot pool, listen to music, spend time with friends and family.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Carolyn Crouch Kilburn

Carolyn Crouch Kilburn, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, October 01, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from Kmart where she worked in the camera and jewelry department and was Human Resource Manager. She was also a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Malcom Villard Smith

Malcom Villard “Mickey” Smith, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away at his home on October 2, 2022. Mickey was a native of Loretto, TN and was an Asphalt Foreman for Cadillac Asphalt Company in Michigan. Mickey is survived by:. Wife: Cynthia Lynn Barron Smith. Sons: Randy Smith, Mickey...
KILLEN, AL

