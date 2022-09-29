Read full article on original website
WAFF
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department responded to a wreck with injury on Monday afternoon. The wreck happened on 12th Avenue and 2nd Street SW after a car hit a home. According to Decatur Police, the homeowners were not there at the time of the wreck and the...
One injured after vehicle strikes Decatur home
Authorities asked people to avoid the area of 12th Avenue and 2nd Street after a car hit a home.
Police: Armed Trinity man burglarizes Southeast Decatur home
A Trinity man unlawfully entered a Southeast Decatur home, pointed a gun at the occupants and broke an interior door as the occupants tried to escape, according to Decatur police.
Madison County fire extinguished after 5,000 gallons of water used
A fire in Madison County required around 5,000 gallons of water to be fully extinguished and claimed the lives of three cats.
Alabama man arrested after 5-year-old found with cigarette burns
An Athens man is being held without bond after authorities say he left cigarette burns on the arm of a five-year-old. According to court documents, Bobby Lee Moss, 23, of Athens, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and chemical endangerment of a child, in addition to a probation violation.
Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
Man charged with poisoning wife to remain in jail until at least Oct. 24
A judge today scheduled an "emergency hearing" to consider setting bond as requested by a chiropractor in Morgan County Jail charged with poisoning his wife, but the hearing date is the same as the non-emergency hearing the judge had already scheduled.
State requests mental exam for Brian Lansing Martin
Prosecutors in the case against Brian Lansing Martin, charged with shooting and killing Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner last year, want him to undergo a psychological exam prior to the trial.
WSMV
Tennessee man arrested for arson in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrenceburg, Tennessee man was arrested Sept. 24 for setting his mother’s patio on fire while she was inside the home. Jan Morse, the mother of David Demarest, told deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office on the scene that Demarest was standing on the back porch with a pitchfork.
WAFF
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Harvest Monday morning. According to Monrovia Volunteer Fire-Rescue, it responded along with the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department and the Toney Volunteer Fire Department to assist Madison Fire and Rescue. The call came in around 11:10 a.m. and...
Shoalsfest returns after two years
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – – – Shoalsfest has returned to the Shoals Area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The festival was created by Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner, Jason Isbell. The lineup includes local bands as well as internationally-recognized musicians. Several festival attendees told News 19 they were very happy […]
WAAY-TV
Alabama sets execution date for inmate convicted in 1988 Colbert County murder-for-hire
MONTGOMERY (AP) — Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor’s wife in Colbert County. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state’s last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein.
radio7media.com
Bessie Marie Taylor
Bessie Marie Taylor, age 90 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN. Retired Seamstress & Homemaker, and a member of CenterPoint Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM. Arnold Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow in CenterPoint Methodist Cemetery.
radio7media.com
Johnny Charles McDow
Johnny Charles “J.C.” McDow, age 79 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Napier Pentecostal Church. He was the owner of multiple businesses, including McDow Amoco, a mechanic shop turned gas station, in Woodhaven, MI, for 30 years. He loved to fish and hunt and was a retired Pastor at Faith in Christ Church in Ecorce, MI. In his younger days, he loved to shoot pool, listen to music, spend time with friends and family.
radio7media.com
Carolyn Crouch Kilburn
Carolyn Crouch Kilburn, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, October 01, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from Kmart where she worked in the camera and jewelry department and was Human Resource Manager. She was also a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ.
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
radio7media.com
Malcom Villard Smith
Malcom Villard “Mickey” Smith, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away at his home on October 2, 2022. Mickey was a native of Loretto, TN and was an Asphalt Foreman for Cadillac Asphalt Company in Michigan. Mickey is survived by:. Wife: Cynthia Lynn Barron Smith. Sons: Randy Smith, Mickey...
Decatur Police search for missing man
Decatur Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.
altoday.com
Steve Marshall pleased with Court of Criminal Appeals upholding convictions of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Friday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the felony ethics and theft convictions of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. “I am pleased that the Court today upheld the conviction of Mike Blakely and that he will not evade justice for...
Guilty plea challenge dropped in Decatur teen slaying
A Decatur man charged in the death of his 16-year-old girlfriend has changed his mind regarding his guilty plea one last time.
