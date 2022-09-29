Read full article on original website
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Roaming St. Louis: A playground for puppies (and people too) at Bar K
KMOX weekend radio host Scott Jagow is “Roaming St. Louis” every Sunday morning. Each week, he finds a new place in the city to visit and learn about. In the latest episode, he landed at Bar K, a complex that is part dog park and part bar/restaurant.
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
recordpatriot.com
Historic figures return for Alton's Vintage Voices
ALTON — The dead returned to speak amid the gravestones at Alton City Cemetery this weekend for the 21st Annual Vintage Voices event, which featured re-enactors portraying the city’s notable departed. Members of the Alton Little Theater and the YWCA portrayed people who had an impact on Alton's...
recordpatriot.com
Variances advance for 400 North Main
Last month, the redevelopment project at 400 N. Main St. in Edwardsville requested two variances that they were approved by the city’s zoning board of adjustment. The 400 North Main LLC is a company presently transforming the site, which used to be the city’s public safety building. At...
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
St. Louis American
Big Mama’s serving more than BBQ to ESL community
When you walk into Big Mama’s BBQ in East St. Louis, the first thing you’ll notice is a huge menu filled with year-round summertime style BBQ. For starters, there is the snoot, pork ribs, hot links, and pork steak. Soul music flows through the speakers, making you feel like doing the “two-step” or “four corners” dance moves.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
Sweetie Pie's closes its doors after 30 years
The days of Sweetie Pie’s have come to an end, as the St. Louis institution has served its final slice. Miss Robbie Montgomery explained to KMOX why the restaurant’s days are over.
Dierbergs markets announce meat recall
A meat recall has been announced at Dierbergs markets.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
wlds.com
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
Sweetie Pie’s Last Location Closed Over The Weekend
The last location of Robbie Montgomery’s Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust closed recently over the weekend following the news about Tim Norman.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
recordpatriot.com
Jersey sheriff, deputies inviting people to Coffee with a Cop
JERSEYVILLE — Jersey County's sheriff and deputies from the department will be joining people Wednesday to share coffee and conversation. As part of National Coffee with a Cop Day, Sheriff Mike Ringhausen and others will be at Big Boy's Donuts, 933 S. State St., from 6 to 10 a.m.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire at a well-known bakery in Waterloo does significant damage to a beloved business.
recordpatriot.com
Granite City man faces drug charges
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City man faces multiple drug-related felonies after a Sept. 29 incident. James A. Lee, 42, of Granite City, was charged Sept. 30 with controlled substance trafficking and unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 1 felonies, and one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and three counts of unlawful deliver of a controlled substance, all Class 2 felonies.
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards could lose her license
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local doctor could lose her license because she is now facing discipline for doling out medical marijuana. Dr. Zinia Thomas is also facing criminal charges. We’ve met Dr. Thomas before. She’s a licensed psychiatrist in Missouri who runs several local businesses. But she also took...
