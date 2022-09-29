ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jweekly.com

‘Smash and grab’ attempt at Emanu-El rattles S.F. synagogue community

Staff and clergy at Congregation Emanu-El were on heightened alert this week after an unusual break-in at the historic San Francisco synagogue. Saturday evening around sundown, a man was seen on the synagogue’s surveillance video breaking into the shul, according to David Goldman, Emanu-El’s executive director. He said it appeared to be a “smash and grab” burglary attempt, based on a review of the video footage and information from the alarm system.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy