Jewish section of Vallejo cemetery in sorry state, say disappointed locals
Shulamit Rosner put a substantial down payment on a plot in the Jewish section of Sunrise Memorial Cemetery in Vallejo, but a recent visit to the site left her unsure she really wants it to be her final resting place. This leaves Rosner, an observant Jew who wants to be...
Mezuzah ripped from Stanford residence on Rosh Hashanah, prompting hate crime inquiry
A mezuzah was “torn off” a doorway at a graduate student residence at Stanford, the university announced on Sept. 27. The antisemitic incident occurred while the Jewish students who lived in the apartment were attending Rosh Hashanah services, according to Rabbi Jessica Kirschner, executive director of Hillel at Stanford.
‘Smash and grab’ attempt at Emanu-El rattles S.F. synagogue community
Staff and clergy at Congregation Emanu-El were on heightened alert this week after an unusual break-in at the historic San Francisco synagogue. Saturday evening around sundown, a man was seen on the synagogue’s surveillance video breaking into the shul, according to David Goldman, Emanu-El’s executive director. He said it appeared to be a “smash and grab” burglary attempt, based on a review of the video footage and information from the alarm system.
UC Berkeley has many Jewish-filled ‘zones.’ If you want to support campus Jews, learn about them.
Knesset Member Yossi Shain recently spent a week on the UC Berkeley campus. He lunched with several student groups, dined with faculty, spoke to political science students about the upcoming Israeli elections, gave a large public talk on his recent book and met with Jewish students at Berkeley Hillel. His...
