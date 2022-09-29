Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Joel Dean Johnson
Joel Dean Johnson, age 51, of Collierville, TN passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a graduate of MTSU with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, employed with Carrier, and a member of Catholic Church of the Incarnation. Joel was an avid UT Vols fan.
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case
Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
2 firefighters, 1 pedestrian hurt in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in the early morning. At approximately 3:10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a person hit by a car on I-240 and Kerr Avenue. One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition,...
Car found on fire with bullet holes on Poplar, mpd says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police department is investigating after finding a car on fire with bullet holes on Poplar. Police said it happened in the area of Poplar Avenue and Bellevue around 7:33 p.m on Monday. According to police, officers found the car in flames with bullet holes.
Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
Memphis firefighter under investigation for Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says it is conducting an internal investigation into a Facebook post made by an employee. Steven Chillis remains on duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation, MFD said. He has been employed by the department since March 2020. Chillis allegedly made a post on his account […]
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Crashes on Austin Peay, Covington Pike kill two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed in two separate crashes in Raleigh just hours apart Thursday morning. At 3:21 a.m., police say a tractor-trailer crash closed Austin Peay Highway at Joslyn Street. One person was killed at the scene. At 6:30, police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on New Covington Pike at […]
Man arrested after Covington shooting
UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
Body found in burning car in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A body was found inside a burning car in Millington Thursday morning, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a vehicle fire/accident at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. The sheriff’s department said fire units found a deceased victim in the front seat of the vehicle. Officials […]
Police search for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help looking for a missing Memphis man. Dwane Douthet, 30, has been missing since September 7, 2022. Police say Douthet is currently homeless and hasn’t been seen by friends or family in weeks. If you have any information, call the MPD Missing Person’s Bureau at 901-636-4479.
MPD finds man dead in a yard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday. MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time. Police said this is an active investigation.
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
County supervisor injured in MS school bus crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A H.W. Byers school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 72 and Taska Road in Marshall County Thursday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling west on Mt. Pleasent Road around 3:20 p.m. when it collided with a truck that was traveling south on Highway 72. There were […]
TDOT worker killed after being struck on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker with the Tennessee Department of Transportation has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 55. Police said at 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the northbound lanes of I-55 near I-240. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Friday afternoon, TDOT released […]
Man accused of causing fatal motorcycle crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say caused a fatal motorcycle crash in June. Police responded to a crash on National Street near Coleman Avenue at around 8 p.m. on June 27. According to court documents, a witness told police a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound in the right lane on National […]
Woman throws hookah during argument: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of throwing a hookah at another woman during an argument. Court documents state Tamara Mason, 27, is facing a simple assault charge after an incident inside a hookah lounge in Hickory Hill. On Monday, September 19, a woman reportedly walked into the Raines Station precinct and […]
actionnews5.com
1 dead after house fire in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on Ranmar Drive on Wednesday afternoon where one person was found deceased. A second person was transported to Regional One Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, burns, and lacerations. There’s no word on what...
Expert says fatal TDOT crash could’ve been avoided
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re working to learn more after a deadly crash on I-55 claimed the life of a TDOT employee. The Tennessee Department of Transportation says that a worker was killed after being hit by a car while they inspected a bridge Friday. The crash left the highway shut down for hours. Jeania Daugherty […]
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi, where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lakeview Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johnson with Walls alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer, also known as […]
