General Glass International Launches New Website
General Glass International (GGI) has launched a new website that emphasizes and demonstrates the value glass products bring to architects and designers, as well as the end-user. Designed by the branding team at Gensler San Francisco, the new website will have a strong emphasis on education and inspiration with information...
FGIA Hybrid Fall Conference Holds Vacuum Insulating Glass Panel Discussion
Participants at the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) Hybrid Fall Conference gathered for a panel discussion about vacuum insulating glass (VIG) and the current state of use in the field, as well as the challenges and opportunities VIG manufacturers can expect. The panel covered the history and properties of VIG, VIG technology and performance, and markets served.
Solid Surface Accessories Line Expands with Sinks and Wet Walls
Formica Corporation announces the expansion of its popular Everform Solid Surface accessories line with six new sink styles and two new patterns for wet walls, extending the design possibilities available with solid surfacing. The additions make it even easier to achieve a beautiful yet functional design in residential or commercial settings using acrylic solid surfaces.
Power Controllers Offer More Outputs in Less Space
Altronix, a provider of power and data transmission solutions for the professional security industry, announces the availability of the new ACMS12 and ACMS12CB Access Power Controllers and PDS16 and PDS16CB Power Distribution Modules. These new sub-assemblies further increase access control system capacity in Altronix Trove Access and Power Integration Solutions, and any other wall or rack mount solution – reducing overall equipment and installation costs.
YCD Multimedia Offers New Services for Digital Signage Applications
YCD Multimedia, a provider of digital signage platforms, has launched six new service offerings to make clients’ lives a lot simpler. The expanded services offer extensive capabilities for monitoring, managing, hosting, automating, and creating content for digital signage applications in a wide range of verticals. These services can be bundled with other YCD products or can be an a la carte element utilized in digital signage.
Power of Networking Panel Discussion to Be Held at METALCON
The metal construction industry’s only global event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction offers a host of networking opportunities in Indiana. Based on their new book, “The Power of Networking: Company Industry, Community,” Heidi Ellsworth and Karen Edwards of RoofersCoffeeShop will host a panel...
Minimum Efficiency Standards Met By 15 to 17 SEER Single Stage Air Conditioner
Allied Air Enterprises announces the new 4SCU17LE single stage air conditioner under the Armstrong Air and AirEase brands, providing an efficiency range of 15 to 17 SEER. Allied Air launched the product in June 2022, proactively anticipating 2023 regional efficiency requirements in the Southeast and Southwest United States, where new minimum efficiency requirements are moving from 14 to 15 SEER or 14.3 SEER2 under the new testing standards.
