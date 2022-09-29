ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

'Dangerous Legacy of White Male America' Author to Deliver Keynote for U of I Women’s Center’s 50th Anniversary

By Email
Big Country News
Big Country News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moscow, ID
Education
Local
Idaho Education
City
Moscow, ID
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Moscow, ID
Entertainment
Big Country News

Twin County United Way to Launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Free Book Program in Asotin, Nez Perce Counties

LEWISTON - On October 3, the Twin County United Way will launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library free book program in Asotin and Nez Perce counties in an effort to help pre-school children with their reading skills. Through the program, enrolled children have the opportunity to receive a free book in the mail once per month until they turn 5.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Lower Granite Dam Visitor Center Shifting to Off-Season Hours Beginning October 3

POMEROY - With the summer recreation season winding down, the Lower Granite Lock and Dam’s Visitor Center hours of operation are set to change beginning Monday, October 3. Off-season hours for the visitor center will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The visitor center will be closed on federal holidays. School, group and public tours are available by appointment.
POMEROY, WA
Big Country News

Demolition Begins on WSU's Johnson Hall

PULLMAN - The fourth largest structure on the Washington State University Pullman campus is coming down. After more than 60 years, demolition has begun to take down Johnson Hall. The $8 million teardown project is the school's largest-ever demolition project. Interior demolition and abatement of Johnson’s 169,000-square-foot main wing began...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Program#University Of Idaho#Linus College#White Male America#New York Times#Harvard#The Women S Center#The Common Read
Big Country News

Washington State Awards $683,000 for Asotin County Salmon Recovery Projects

OLYMPIA - The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board has announced the award of nearly $76 million in grants across the state intended to ensure survival of salmon. The grants went to 138 projects in 30 of the state’s 39 counties. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Big Country News

18 and Under can Ride Pullman Transit Buses for Free Starting Saturday

PULLMAN - Starting this Saturday, Pullman Transit’s fare-free youth policy goes into effect, which provides free public transportation to youth 18 and under. The change comes as part of a formal fare policy approved by the City Council that aims to increase ridership and unlock non-local revenue sources, like state and federal grants, to help ease reliance on the local tax dollars that subsidize Pullman Transit operations.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday

SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
Big Country News

Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday

PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
PALOUSE, WA
Big Country News

Rental Scooters Potentially Coming to Lewiston

At the October 3rd City of Lewiston City Council Work Session, Public Works Director, Dustin Johnson, gave a presentation introducing the Council to E- Scooters and shared mobility programs. The presentation was prompted by a private company named Bird Rides Inc. that expressed interest in expanding into Lewiston. According to a press release ”Bird is committed to enabling a more livable, sustainable future by reducing gas-powered car trips, traffic, and carbon emissions.”
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

No Overnight Growth Reported on Kettenbach Fire in Nez Perce County

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Kettenbach Fire burning on private land approximately 2-3 miles north of Culdesac remains at an estimated 65 acres. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is burning at a low intensity and mostly burning in grass. Two engine crews remain on site monitoring fire activity. The fire area is said to have received significant precipitation Wednesday night with more rain likely Thursday.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy