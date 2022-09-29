'Dangerous Legacy of White Male America' Author to Deliver Keynote for U of I Women’s Center’s 50th Anniversary

Read full article on original website
Lewis-Clark State College to Host Adult Learner Program Information Sessions in Lewiston & CDA
LEWISTON - Later this week, Lewis-Clark State College will hold informational sessions on its Adult Learner Program, which helps adults earn a college degree. The informational sessions will be held in both Coeur d'Alene and Lewiston. Each of the sessions will provide information on prior learning options, including earning credit for work experience.
'Get Out to Vote Rally' Planned for October 15 in Lewiston
LEWISTON - A rally intended to encourage voting has been set for October 15 from noon to 5:00 p.m. in Lewiston. Asotin area resident David Rudd is planning the "Get Out to Vote Rally" near the Lewiston Airport, at Bryden and 4th Street. Rudd says everyone is invited and the...
Lewis-Clark State Nursing Program Ranked #1 Among Idaho Four-Year Institutions for Second Year in a Row
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College’s nursing program has been ranked the best among four-year higher education institutions in Idaho for the second straight year, according to nursing advocacy organization RegisteredNursing.org. LC State’s program earned a 94.47 score out of 100 to earn the honor, which is four points higher...
Events planned for historic photo exhibit at WSU that features Yakima Valley farmworkers
PULLMAN - An exhibition featuring historic photos of Yakima Valley farmworkers and their lives and struggles will formally open with a reception and other events Oct. 7. “Our Stories, Our Lives: Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Migrant Labor” debuted with a soft opening in late May at Washington State University in Pullman.
Twin County United Way to Launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Free Book Program in Asotin, Nez Perce Counties
LEWISTON - On October 3, the Twin County United Way will launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library free book program in Asotin and Nez Perce counties in an effort to help pre-school children with their reading skills. Through the program, enrolled children have the opportunity to receive a free book in the mail once per month until they turn 5.
Lower Granite Dam Visitor Center Shifting to Off-Season Hours Beginning October 3
POMEROY - With the summer recreation season winding down, the Lower Granite Lock and Dam’s Visitor Center hours of operation are set to change beginning Monday, October 3. Off-season hours for the visitor center will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The visitor center will be closed on federal holidays. School, group and public tours are available by appointment.
Demolition Begins on WSU's Johnson Hall
PULLMAN - The fourth largest structure on the Washington State University Pullman campus is coming down. After more than 60 years, demolition has begun to take down Johnson Hall. The $8 million teardown project is the school's largest-ever demolition project. Interior demolition and abatement of Johnson’s 169,000-square-foot main wing began...
Clarkston DECA's Annual 'Spike For the Cure' Volleyball Tournament Scheduled for October 19
CLARKSTON - Clarkston DECA’s 12th annual 'Spike for the Cure' volleyball tournament to show support and raise money for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation will be played on Wednesday, October 19, beginning at 5:30p.m. in Kramer Gymnasium on the campus of Clarkston High School. 'Spike for the Cure' is an...
Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation's 3rd Annual 'Run for the Health of It!' Family Fun Spooky Run
CLARKSTON - On Saturday, October 1, the Tri-State Memorial Hospital Foundation will host their 3rd annual 'Run for the Health of It!' Family Fun Spooky Run fundraiser. Check-in at Hells Gate State Park will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Registration is $20 for adults (17+), and $10 for kids (ages 5-16).
Washington State Awards $683,000 for Asotin County Salmon Recovery Projects
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board has announced the award of nearly $76 million in grants across the state intended to ensure survival of salmon. The grants went to 138 projects in 30 of the state’s 39 counties. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
Several Prescribed Burns Scheduled on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests this Fall
KAMIAH - This fall, several prescribed burns are planned across the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the U.S. Forest Service, some prescribed burns may begin as early as this week if weather and fuel conditions remain favorable. “Fire plays an integral role in our environment and is a natural...
Clarkston Mother Files Lawsuit one Year After son Fatally Shot by Boise Police
BOISE — On Oct. 27 last year, Zachary Snow contacted his mother, Melissa Walton, telling her goodbye. She immediately called 911 looking for someone to help him during his mental health crisis and informed police that Snow was unarmed, she said. Later, he was shot and killed by Boise...
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
18 and Under can Ride Pullman Transit Buses for Free Starting Saturday
PULLMAN - Starting this Saturday, Pullman Transit’s fare-free youth policy goes into effect, which provides free public transportation to youth 18 and under. The change comes as part of a formal fare policy approved by the City Council that aims to increase ridership and unlock non-local revenue sources, like state and federal grants, to help ease reliance on the local tax dollars that subsidize Pullman Transit operations.
Two Killed in North Idaho Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
SPIRIT LAKE - Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. about 10 miles north of Spirit Lake on Highway 41, near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. Police say the driver of the motorcycle failed to maintain their...
Jet Commercial Air Service for Palouse Starts Thursday
PULLMAN - Commercial passenger air service on the Palouse moves into the jet age this week. For the first time, jets will provide commercial airline service for the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. Alaska Airlines is replacing its Q400 turboprops with Embraer 175 jetliners. The new jets have the same number of seats as the Q400 but the new planes are larger, faster, quieter, and include a first-class cabin. The new Embraer 175 will begin serving Boise flights in and out of the Palouse on Thursday. The new jets will take over local air service to Seattle in early November. The configuration in the new Embraer jet is the same as the old Q400 with one aisle and two seats on each side.
Fire Crews Respond to Wildfire on Kettenbach Grade North of Culdesac Wednesday Afternoon
CULDESAC - On Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at approximately 2:30 p.m., Idaho Department of Lands fire units were dispatched to the area of Kettenbach Grade for reports of a wildland fire. As of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the fire is estimated at somewhere between 40-100 acres in size. This article...
Rental Scooters Potentially Coming to Lewiston
At the October 3rd City of Lewiston City Council Work Session, Public Works Director, Dustin Johnson, gave a presentation introducing the Council to E- Scooters and shared mobility programs. The presentation was prompted by a private company named Bird Rides Inc. that expressed interest in expanding into Lewiston. According to a press release ”Bird is committed to enabling a more livable, sustainable future by reducing gas-powered car trips, traffic, and carbon emissions.”
No Overnight Growth Reported on Kettenbach Fire in Nez Perce County
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, the Kettenbach Fire burning on private land approximately 2-3 miles north of Culdesac remains at an estimated 65 acres. According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is burning at a low intensity and mostly burning in grass. Two engine crews remain on site monitoring fire activity. The fire area is said to have received significant precipitation Wednesday night with more rain likely Thursday.
Police Issue Warning to Public After 2 Fentanyl Pills Found at Lapwai Bus Stop
LAPWAI - According to the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, two fentanyl pills were recently found at the bus stop area near the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Officers responded and collected the pills. In response, police issued a statement on Friday morning, urging community members to use caution. The...
