ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Corvallis, OR
Basketball
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
City
Corvallis, OR
State
Utah State
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks open as two-score favorites at Arizona

The Oregon Ducks opened as two-score favorites against the Arizona Wildcats. The No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) for their game Saturday (6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network) at Arizona Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line moved to 10.5. Oregon is 3-2...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Stanford

Oregon moved up in the polls after beating Stanford. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) are No. 12 with 872 points in the AP poll and No. 12 with 823 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 45-27 win over the Cardinal. That’s up from No. 13 with 727 points and No. 15 with 622 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Portland State#Pac 12 Conference#The Pac 12 Network#Florida A M#Espn2#Usc#Texas A M#Arizona State
The Oregonian

A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game

The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 5

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 5 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 19 of 38 for 337 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and 11 carries for 19 yards in 21-17 loss to LSU. Braxton Burmeister,...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
The Oregonian

Bo Nix, Bucky Irving run No. 13 Oregon Ducks past Stanford: Game at a glance

In at times sloppy and undisciplined fashion, the Oregon Ducks topped 500 yards, with over 350 on the ground, and dominated a penalty-filled onslaught of Stanford. Bo Nix threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a career-high 141 yards and two scores, and Bucky Irving ran for 97 yards to lead the No. 13 Ducks in a 45-27 win over the Cardinal on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What David Shaw said after Stanford lost to Oregon

Stanford to to No. 13 Oregon, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s third loss of the season and ninth straight in Pac-12 play. Below is a transcript of Shaw’s postgame press conference. DAVID SHAW. Opening statement:. “Thank you. Obviously not the result we...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks commit most penalties in over 5 years; ‘extremely alarming and extremely concerning,’ Dan Lanning says

Oregon’s self-inflicted errors and undisciplined play continued against Stanford. The No. 13 Ducks committed 14 penalties for 135 yards while defeating the Cardinal, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. “Extremely alarming and extremely concerning and we’re going to work on it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “It’s something we...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
85K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy