Oregon State football: Faulty play ‘starts with’ coaches, tight end Luke Musgrave out indefinitely
During the postgame press conference following Saturday’s 42-16 loss at Utah, Oregon State Beavers coach Jonathan Smith began by pinning the blame on himself and the coaches. Smith didn’t back away from that stance on Monday. Clearly, there were plays that weren’t properly executed by OSU players. Surely,...
Chance Nolan or Ben Gulbranson? Oregon State decision to come near end of week on starting QB vs. Stanford
Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan is “day-to-day” with a neck strain as the Beavers prepare for Saturday’s game at Stanford. Nolan, who has been OSU’s starting quarterback for 17 consecutive games, sustained the injury late in the first quarter in a weekend loss to the Utah Utes.
If Oregon State puts Utah loss in rear view mirror, rest of season looks bright: Beaver Banter podcast
On this week’s episode of the Beaver Banter podcast, The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel and former Beaver cornerback Kyle White discuss Oregon State’s 42-16 loss to Utah. They also discuss this Saturday’s game against Stanford as the Beavers attempt to end a two-game losing streak. Here are...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over Stanford, trip to Arizona
No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) is coming off a 45-27 win over Stanford and travels to Arizona on Saturday (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network). Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to review UO’s win and look ahead to Saturday’s game against the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1).
Oregon Ducks looking for first win at Arizona since 2011: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks visit the Arizona Wildcats Saturday night in search of their first win in Tucson, Arizona, since 2011. Here’s a sneak peek at the matchup:. No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Arizona (3-2, 1-1) When: Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. PT.
Oregon Ducks open as two-score favorites at Arizona
The Oregon Ducks opened as two-score favorites against the Arizona Wildcats. The No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) opened as 11.5-point favorites against the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1) for their game Saturday (6 p.m. PT, Pac-12 Network) at Arizona Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line moved to 10.5. Oregon is 3-2...
Oregon State Beavers at Stanford Cardinal football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds
The Oregon State Beavers will try to end a two-game losing streak when they visit Stanford at 8 p.m. Saturday. Both teams are coming off lopsided loss, Oregon State to Utah and Stanford to Oregon. Here is a first look at the Cardinal:. Oregon State at Stanford. When: 8 p.m....
Oregon Ducks move up in polls after beating Stanford
Oregon moved up in the polls after beating Stanford. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) are No. 12 with 872 points in the AP poll and No. 12 with 823 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 45-27 win over the Cardinal. That’s up from No. 13 with 727 points and No. 15 with 622 points last week, respectively.
A full Oregon Ducks student section for Stanford game brings salty, but tamer chants than at BYU game
The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 5
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 5 of the 2022 season:. Robby Ashford, QB Auburn: 19 of 38 for 337 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and 11 carries for 19 yards in 21-17 loss to LSU. Braxton Burmeister,...
10 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win over Stanford
Oregon defeated Stanford, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here are 10 takeaways from the game, as the No. 12 Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) prepare to travel to Arizona (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
Oregon’s T.J. Bass, Brandon Dorlus named Pac-12 offensive, defensive linemen of the week
The Oregon Ducks’ T.J. Bass and Brandon Dorlus were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play against Stanford. Bass was named offensive lineman of the week and Dorlus was named defensive lineman of the week for helping lead the Ducks to a lopsided 45-27 win over the Cardinal. Bass...
Joe Freeman: Oregon State Beavers at a crossroads after loss at Utah
As Jonathan Smith strolled to the south tunnel at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday afternoon, flanked by staffers and security, the Oregon State Beavers coach displayed the same stoic demeanor that undoubtedly makes him an impossible-to-read poker player. The scoreboard showed a painful reality — a 42-16 loss to the Utah...
Bo Nix, Bucky Irving run No. 13 Oregon Ducks past Stanford: Game at a glance
In at times sloppy and undisciplined fashion, the Oregon Ducks topped 500 yards, with over 350 on the ground, and dominated a penalty-filled onslaught of Stanford. Bo Nix threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a career-high 141 yards and two scores, and Bucky Irving ran for 97 yards to lead the No. 13 Ducks in a 45-27 win over the Cardinal on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeated Stanford
No. 13 Oregon defeated Stanford, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ fourth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening statement. ”It was a fun game for our team, there’s so much for us to...
What David Shaw said after Stanford lost to Oregon
Stanford to to No. 13 Oregon, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. David Shaw recapped the Cardinal’s third loss of the season and ninth straight in Pac-12 play. Below is a transcript of Shaw’s postgame press conference. DAVID SHAW. Opening statement:. “Thank you. Obviously not the result we...
Oregon Ducks commit most penalties in over 5 years; ‘extremely alarming and extremely concerning,’ Dan Lanning says
Oregon’s self-inflicted errors and undisciplined play continued against Stanford. The No. 13 Ducks committed 14 penalties for 135 yards while defeating the Cardinal, 45-27, Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. “Extremely alarming and extremely concerning and we’re going to work on it,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “It’s something we...
$1 million in damages awarded to Salem protester shot in the eye
A federal jury has awarded $1 million in damages to a protester who was shot in the eye during a May 2020 racial justice march in Salem, finding that an officer used excessive force. Eleaqia McCrae, who grew up in Salem but now lives in the Portland metro area, sued...
Behemoth 1000 pound pumpkins drop from 100 feet and explode at Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop (photos)
Two behemoth pumpkins, one over 600 pounds and another over 1,000 pounds, were dropped from a 100-foot tall crane into an inflatable pool full of apples Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Gervais, Oregon. The event, called Bauman’s Giant Pumpkin Drop, took place at Bauman’s Farm and Garden after a giant...
