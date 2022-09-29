The University of Oregon’s student section was put under the microscope after some fans yelled an offensive chant during the Ducks’ football game against BYU on Sept. 17. The university later released a statement and apology regarding the incident that became national news. While some UO students say the situation is not entirely out of the ordinary for a student section, the anti-Mormon chant passed a critical line when competitive jeers morphed into hate speech at Autzen Stadium that afternoon.

