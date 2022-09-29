Read full article on original website
Related
Little Rock cancels contract with LITFest organizer Think Rubix
A contract between the city of Little Rock and the outside firm planning a major city-wide festival has been canceled four days before the event’s planned start.
5 Most Terrifying Pulse-Pounding Haunted Attractions in Arkansas
October is finally here and that means it's the spooky season. If you are looking for something frightfully fun to do this month, Arkansas has some very creepy haunted attractions that are worth the drive, if you like getting the you-know-what scared out of you. Let's take a look at...
Whataburger set to break ground on Little Rock location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We now know more about the new Whataburger location in Little Rock as the business announced that they will be breaking ground in the city on Oct. 11. The event is set to take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 17100 Chenal Parkway.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Leaves are changing early across central Arkansas, here’s why
Fall is here and it's starting to look like it across central Arkansas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Small business in Southwest Little Rock connects Latinx community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've found yourself with a craving for dessert, there's no shortage of sweet, salty, and spicy treats at Tino’s in Southwest Little Rock. Tino Guevara, the owner of Tino's, has a wide variety of treats in his shop. "Some flavors are water-based some...
Little Rock vice mayor calls for investigation into LITFest
Many in central Arkansas still left in the dark on whether LITFest is still going to ignite this weekend or be extinguished.
weatherboy.com
Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas
Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As fall swoops through the Natural State, there is not shortage of events in central Arkansas that you can enjoy in the wonderful weather.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas rice industry donates 214,900 lbs. to local foodbank in honor of Rice Month
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas rice industry donated more than 214,900 pounds of rice to the Arkansas Foodbank in honor of National Rice Month on Thursday, September 29. The donation came from seven different mills and will provide over 1.6 million servings of rice to help feed families, children, and seniors all across the state.
North Little Rock police: 3 dead in apartment fire
North Little Rock police said that three people are dead after an apartment fire early Tuesday morning.
Pumpkins and mazes, fresh air and spaces: Fun central Arkansas fall family day trips
Some fun pumpkin patches in and around central Arkansas for family fun.
Recycle Bikes for Kids hosts block party
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans in North Little Rock have been working very hard to make it easier for area families to get bicycles. On Sunday afternoon, Recycle Bikes for Kids, an organization that fixes up bikes to give away to children, hosted a block party.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
Little Rock police investigating Sunday homicide
Police in Little Rock are conducting a homicide investigation after an incident that happened Sunday evening.
roadtirement.com
St Joseph Center in North Little Rock
We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
7 Brew coffee opening first stand in Searcy amid expansion
SEARCY, Ark. — 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept, announced on Thursday, September 29 that they will be opening their first location in Searcy next year. The new location, which will soon occupy local coffee shop Nova Joe’s, is scheduled to open in early 2023 at 3212 E. Race Street.
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
Fans react to Little Rock I-30 Speedway’s final race
Every race has an end, and in Little Rock the I-30 speedway is running its last lap Saturday.
North Little Rock apartment fire leaves multiple dead, authorities say
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police and fire officials have confirmed that multiple people are dead following an overnight fire at Shorter Garden Apartments. According to reports, the incident happened around 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, with authorities responding to a call of a structure fire. Fire...
caninechronicle.com
Toy Dog Club Of Central Arkansas – Saturday, October 1, 2022
#1- Dog Reg: GCHP Ringo Star Ot Nevskogo Hobbita [Dog]. Dog Reg: GCHG Kolmars & Los Feliz The Man of Steel [Dog]. Dog Reg: GCH Doubletree Touchstone Hot Toddy [Bitch]. Dog Reg: CH Lynn Creeks Keeping Secrets At Benaha [Bitch]. Breed: Chihuahua (Smooth Coat) Handler:. Owner: C Hernandez & L...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0