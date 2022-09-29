ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Sunday Morning Kicks-Off with Earthquake in Northern Arkansas

Sunday morning kicked-off with a light earthquake in northern Arkansas. The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck north-central Arkansas this morning half way between Little Rock and the state line with Missouri, according to USGS. Weak shaking was reported near Mountain View from today’s seismic event. The earthquake hit at 2:06 am local time; the epicenter, which was located just west-southwest of Leslie, had a depth of 3.5 km.
THV11

Recycle Bikes for Kids hosts block party

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of Arkansans in North Little Rock have been working very hard to make it easier for area families to get bicycles. On Sunday afternoon, Recycle Bikes for Kids, an organization that fixes up bikes to give away to children, hosted a block party.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

This Little Rock woman just turned 104 years old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman. Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday. Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
roadtirement.com

St Joseph Center in North Little Rock

We stayed here for free as part of Harvest Hosts. A treat to have not only a sustainable farm but an historic site too. We found a wonderful and historic location in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The St. Joseph Center is a non-profit organization based on a historic building that was once a children’s orphanage run by the Catholic Church. The impressive structure was built in 1910 and currently there are several Artist’s Studios inside the spacious old building that houses other functions.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

7 Brew coffee opening first stand in Searcy amid expansion

SEARCY, Ark. — 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept, announced on Thursday, September 29 that they will be opening their first location in Searcy next year. The new location, which will soon occupy local coffee shop Nova Joe’s, is scheduled to open in early 2023 at 3212 E. Race Street.
SEARCY, AR
caninechronicle.com

Toy Dog Club Of Central Arkansas – Saturday, October 1, 2022

#1- Dog Reg: GCHP Ringo Star Ot Nevskogo Hobbita [Dog]. Dog Reg: GCHG Kolmars & Los Feliz The Man of Steel [Dog]. Dog Reg: GCH Doubletree Touchstone Hot Toddy [Bitch]. Dog Reg: CH Lynn Creeks Keeping Secrets At Benaha [Bitch]. Breed: Chihuahua (Smooth Coat) Handler:. Owner: C Hernandez & L...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Community Policy