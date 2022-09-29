Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser planned
PIQUA — The Mills/Bogart Brothers Scholarship committee will be hosting a fundraising concert on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hartzell Center for Performing Arts, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The scholarships are awarded to students living in the 45356...
Sidney Daily News
University of Northwestern Ohio dean’s list
LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio has announced its dean’s list for the 2022 August session for students in the College of Applied Technologies. Local full-time students who received a grade point average of 3.5 or better were Kendall Alexander Bruns and Thomas Calvin Evers. both of Maria Stein; Nathan Michael Homan, of Minster; Preston Joseph Hoehne, Kyle Gene Leichliter and Jared E. Weigandt, all of New Bremen; and Xavier R. Grillot, of Versailles.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• YWCA Witty Knitters will be meeting to knit for cancer at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. For more information call the YWCA at 937-773-6626. • The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Sidney Daily News
Miami Valley Veterans Museum fall fundraising events
TROY — Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM) is inviting veterans and their friends and families to mark their calendars with the various events coming this fall at the MVVM. The first “Fall Into Line” event will be a fundraiser at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 4 p.m. until close.
Sidney Daily News
Fall Concert set
SIDNEY — The Senior Center Singers Choir Fall Concert will be on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. The choir will be preforming a variety of music with solos and special selections by Freda Maxson, John Laws and Dave Easton. This event is free and open to the...
Sidney Daily News
Francis receives AMP Seven Hats Award
COLUMBUS — Kyle Francis is the 2022 recipient of the AMP Seven Hats Award. The award was presented to Kyle Francis during the 2022 AMP Annual Conference, which took place Sept. 26-28 in Columbus. Francis serves as the assistant village administrator for the village of Versailles, a small community...
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen
Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Joshua E. Seger, 29, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine. Zackery Ray Morgan, 23, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181...
Sidney Daily News
Football roundup: Riverside earns lopsided win over Lehman Catholic
DeGRAFF — Riverside rolled to a 37-14 victory over Lehman Catholic in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, the Pirates pulled away in the second. Myles Platfoot scored on a 42-yard run to give Riverside a 6-0 lead after...
Lima News
School delays for Tuesday, Oct. 4
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Tuesday:. Ada schools: Two-hour delay. Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay. Kenton schools: Two-hour delay. Minster schools: Two-hour delay. Upper Scioto Valley schools: Two-hour delay. Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
Sidney Daily News
Fun at the Minster Oktoberfest
Dot, 6, and Willow, 5, Bergman try their hand at “Soccer Ball.” They are the daughters of Doug and Tiffany Bergman of Minster. The sisters were busy playing “Soccer Ball” during the Minster Oktoberfest. Amy Wurst, Fort Wayne, and Connie Sroufe, Delphos, admire the work of...
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser to assist Berning family
SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family. Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Tipp City chef shines in first Diced Dayton Chef’s Challenge
Katy Evans leads the kitchen at Coldwater Cafe. Katy Evans, executive chef at Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City, walked away with top honors from the first Diced in Dayton Chef’s Challenge. Evans was among 11 area chefs who joined forces a few weeks ago for the new event to...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- It was amusing last night to see the small boys playing on the streets around the square run for home when the curfew bell rang. As soon as the first tap was given small boys could be seen running their best in all directions, taking the shortest cut for home.
Sidney Daily News
Soul’d Out trio comes back to West Central Ohio
BELLEFONTAINE — Soul’d Out will perform a benefit concert for Morgan’s Place Cemetery on Saturday evening, Oct. 29. The event will be held at Winner Harvest Barn on state Route 47 near Bellefontaine and will include a dinner catered by Inn Between. Dinner music will be provided by Bethany Maltinsky of Maltinsky Music Studios, Village Strings and the Lima Symphony. A quilt auction is also on the agenda.
Sidney Daily News
Kevin Harlan named Atrium Medical Center president
MIDDLETOWN – Kevin Harlan has been named president of Atrium Medical Center after serving for the past two years at the helm of another Premier Health hospital, Upper Valley Medical Center. “Kevin’s health care career spans more than 40 years – more than half of it as a president/CEO,”...
Sidney Daily News
Student United Way enters sixth year of ‘Making an Impact’
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Student United Way continues to exemplify compassion, leadership, dedication and maturity in making a difference in their community. The Student United Way completed their fifth year of the program at the end of last school year. With a budget of $10,000, two high school students from each Shelby County school come together each month and dedicate their time and effort for the purpose of increasing their awareness to needs in our community and allocating grants to programs for children ages 0-18. The students received 12 grant applications totaling over $27,000 in requests. They invited applicants in for presentations and submitted their recommendations to the United Way Board for approval.
45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival kicks off
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival officially kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Potato Festival, the festival will take place near U.S. Route 42 by OH-725, halfway between Waynesville and Xenia at 2 W. Main St., in Spring Valley from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on […]
