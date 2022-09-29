SIDNEY — The Shelby County Student United Way continues to exemplify compassion, leadership, dedication and maturity in making a difference in their community. The Student United Way completed their fifth year of the program at the end of last school year. With a budget of $10,000, two high school students from each Shelby County school come together each month and dedicate their time and effort for the purpose of increasing their awareness to needs in our community and allocating grants to programs for children ages 0-18. The students received 12 grant applications totaling over $27,000 in requests. They invited applicants in for presentations and submitted their recommendations to the United Way Board for approval.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO