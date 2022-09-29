ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus

Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
Moore Widens Lead Over Cox in UMD Poll

BALTIMORE (CBS) - Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, has widened his lead over his Republican counterpart Dan Cox, according to a new poll by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland. Moore leads with 60% support in comparison to Cox at 28%, the statewide poll of...
