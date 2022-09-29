Read full article on original website
WBOC
Remnants of Hurricane Ian Bring Flooding and High Surf to Delaware Beaches
High tides, flooding, and the threat of beach erosion have Delaware beach towns on high alert. Sharon Werner, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, said she has never seen the tides take over the entire beach before.
WBOC
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus
Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
WBOC
Moore Widens Lead Over Cox in UMD Poll
BALTIMORE (CBS) - Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, has widened his lead over his Republican counterpart Dan Cox, according to a new poll by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland. Moore leads with 60% support in comparison to Cox at 28%, the statewide poll of...
WBOC
Maryland MVA Expanding Birth Certificate Printing Service to Salisbury Branch
GLEN BURNIE, Md. - After successfully issuing more than 2,000 birth certificates to Marylanders since March of last year, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is expanding its birth certificate printing service to the Eastern Shore. In partnership with the Maryland Department of Health, the MVA Salisbury branch can now issue...
