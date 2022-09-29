Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
AUDUBON TO LEARN ABOUT THE SECRET WORLD OF WILDLIFE CRIME
Umpqua Valley Audubon will host Pepper Trail when he presents a program titled, “The secret world of wildlife crime” on October 12th. A release said as the ornithologist at the National Fish and Wildlife Forensic Lab in Ashland for over twenty years, Trail has seen it all. That includes carved hornbill skulls to Harpy Eagle headdresses, to oil-covered roadrunners to hummingbird love charms.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 10.3.22
On Roseburg’s 150th birthday, Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger and Mayor Larry Rich share their thoughts about the community and their experiences here. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 10 3 2022.
kqennewsradio.com
CONSERVE WATER ORDER, BOIL WATER ORDER, FOR YONCALLA
Challenges with the water supply continue in and around Yoncalla after the main water line burst on Thursday with officials continuing to call for water conservation. City Administrator Jennifer Bragg told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that while all repairs have been made and service started returning Friday night, not all customers are getting adequate water pressure as some residents in lower elevation areas are using too much water.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG CITY RECORDER NAMED “RECORDER OF THE YEAR”
On Thursday, Roseburg Assistant City Manager/ City Recorder Amy Sowa was named “2022 Recorder of the Year”, by the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders. A City release said Sowa received the award at the OAMR Annual Conference banquet in Newport. She became city recorder in April 2018 and was named assistant city manager/city recorder in March 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS TIME CAPSULE CEREMONY
Roseburg had a time capsule ceremony in front of City Hall Monday morning, as the city celebrates its 150th birthday. A crowd of about fifty people gathered at 9:00 a.m. Douglas County Historical Society Vice-President Dale Greenley shared information about the community’s history with those attending. Mayor Larry Rich...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG TURNS 150 YEARS OLD MONDAY
The City of Roseburg is turning 150 years old Monday. It was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly October 3, 1872, just thirteen years after Oregon became a state. Roseburg is named for settler Aaron Rose who established a homestead in the current city limits in 1851. Rose constructed the first building in the community. The rough structure was used as a store, roadside inn and tavern for many years. Roseburg was first known as Deer Creek because it was at the confluence of the South Umpqua River and Deer Creek.
kqennewsradio.com
MORNING CONVERSATION 10.4.22
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman talks about a special tribute to firefighters happening Wednesday morning on the steps of the courthouse. Click here to download for later listening: 830 10 4 22.
kqennewsradio.com
PRESCRIBED PASTURE BURNS HAPPENING THIS WEEK
Prescribed pasture burns are happening this week around the Umpqua Valley. Information from the Douglas Forest Protective Association smoke may be visible from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. while the burns take place in these areas:. *Tuesday on Sunshine Road. *Friday on Quail Lane. *Saturday on Melqua Road. For fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
BLOCKTOBER FEST HAPPENING SATURDAY IN DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG
Blocktober Fest is happening Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in downtown Roseburg. It’s part of the celebration of the city’s 150th birthday, which was officially on Monday. Presented by NeighborWorks Umpqua, it will feature art, music, makers, food, drink, and family fun. The main stage lineup...
kqennewsradio.com
WATER SERVICE BACK IN YONCALLA, BOIL ORDER REMAINS IN PLACE
Water service has returned to residents of the City of Yoncalla, though a “Boil Water” order will remain in place through sometime Monday. City Administrator Jennifer Bragg told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that service returned starting around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. Bragg said crews began purging lines at that time. While all repairs have been made, testing continues in the distribution system. Bragg said the community is on the “right path” though more work remains.
kqennewsradio.com
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR TO MAKE ROSEBURG APPEARANCE
Non-affiliated candidate for governor, Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg on Friday. A campaign announcement said Johnson will bring her series of “Beers with Betsy” appearances to North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Johnson will speak at the informal gathering and those attending will have an opportunity to meet and talk with her.
kqennewsradio.com
SECTION OF HIGHWAY 99 SOUTH CLOSED DUE TO FATAL ACCIDENT
A section of Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg, is closed as of 9:30 a.m. due to a fatal accident. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office the wreck took place between the Shady Oaks Motel and Interstate 5. The Interstate Five northbound off-ramp at the milepost 120 interchange is closed as is the highway between the motel and the southbound freeway on-ramp at that interchange. O’Dell said the closure will likely be in place for several hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK FUGITIVE FOLLOWING SATURDAY PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a fugitive following a pursuit Saturday evening. A DCSO report said just after 6:40 p.m. a deputy observed a pickup pass through the intersection of Cedar Street and Third Street in Yoncalla several times, while committing multiple traffic violations. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and got out of his vehicle to contact the driver. However, the pickup quickly took off and the pursuit ensued.
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST INJURED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A motorcyclist was injured in a single vehicle wreck on Monday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:00 p.m. a deputy responded to the accident in the 35,000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in Tiller. The male rider had been transported by REACH Air Ambulance before the deputy arrived. The report said the rider was at fault for the accident.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE ATTEMPTED THEFT
A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree attempted theft by Roseburg Police early Sunday. An RPD report said at 2:45 a.m. an officer contacted the 34-year old in the 3000 block of West Harvard Avenue because he was working underneath a car in the middle of the night. During an investigation it was learned that the suspect was allegedly going to steal the catalytic converter from the sedan which did not belong to him.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING DISTURBANCE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman following a disturbance early Monday. A report from DCSO said at 2:40 a.m. a caller to Douglas County Communications said a disturbance was happening in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South. Deputies arrived and talked to both people involved. It was determined that a 48-year old woman menaced the victim with a knife. The suspect was charged with menacing. She was held without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
BICYCLIST FROM GERMANY DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY VEHICLE
A bicyclist from Germany died Friday after being struck by a pickup on Highway 101, in coastal Douglas County. A report issued Monday by Oregon State Police said Thursday just after 2:20 p.m. troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash about six miles north of North Bend. A preliminary investigation revealed the pickup was southbound when it hit the bicyclist.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR AN ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged burglary on Friday. An RPD report said at 4:00 p.m. officers responded to the corner of Southeast McClellan Avenue and Southeast Cobb Street after a caller said that a man was stealing from a trailer. Officers contacted the 30-year old who was allegedly stealing items from inside a trailer he frequently hangs out at.
kqennewsradio.com
TENMILE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A Tenmile man was jailed for an alleged strangulation incident, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 11:30 a.m. deputies responded after a caller said there was a disturbance in the 600 block of Tenmile Valley Road. Once on the scene, a deputy allegedly observed 56-year old Martin Kennedy holding a victim in a choke hold. He was detained and later arrested for choking and throwing the victim during the course of the incident. Kennedy allegedly admitted to possessing less than one gram of methamphetamine before he was taken to corrections.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISTURBANCE ON FRIDAY
A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged disturbance on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:30 p.m.41-year old Victor Haines allegedly bit and shoved two victims in the 800 block of West Lookingglass Road. Haines also reportedly broke the phone of one of the victim’s, preventing her from calling 911.
Comments / 0