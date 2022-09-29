Read full article on original website
Yan Xiaonan edges Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61
In the headliner of UFC Vegas 61, we saw a pivotal matchup in the women’s strawweight division. Top contender battled it out as Mackenzie Dern (12-2) took on Yan Xiaonan (15-3). Dern entered this contest fresh off her win against Tecia Torres that came back in April. It was...
UFC could bring back Lyoto Machida for Shogun trilogy
In January, the UFC will make it’s highly anticipated return to Brazil for the first time since the pandemic. With the promotion making their return, expect some big names to be on the card and expect some of the biggest Brazilian stars in the sport. In addition to some...
Bellator 286 Results: Juan Archuleta wins war against Enrique Barzola
Kicking off the main card of Bellator 286 this evening was a big time battle in the bantamweight division. Former bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta (25-4) was looking to snap a two-fight losing streak as he took on Enrique Barzola (18-6-2). Barzola had a pretty decent run in the UFC prior...
Deiveson Figueiredo – Brandon Moreno 4 booked for UFC 283
The UFC has finalized their first championship tetralogy. Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) will be fighting in front of his home country when he takes on the interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (20-6-2). The fight is set for UFC 283 which takes place on January 21st in Brazil. In the...
Bellator 286 Results: Patricio Pitbull retains against Adam Borics
In headliner of Bellator 286, the most decorated champion in the promotion’s history returned. Featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull (33-5) took on one of his toughest challenges to date in Adam Borics (18-1). Borics entered the cage riding a four-fight winning streak. The only man to defeat him inside the...
AJ McKee wins wild one against Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286
Tonight in the co-main event of Bellator 286, the former featherweight champion moved up to lightweight for the first time. AJ McKee (18-1) was looking to bounce back from his first professional loss as he took on the entertaining Spike Carlyle (14-3). Back in July of 2021, AJ McKee ran...
What’s next for Yan Xiaonan after win at UFC Vegas 61?
This past Saturday night in the headliner of UFC Vegas 61, we saw a fun matchup in the strawweight division. Top contenders Mackenzie Dern (12-3) and Yan Xiaonan (16-3) battled it out as both were looking to take a step towards title contention. Yan Xiaonan started out her career in...
Jeremy Kennedy gets injury TKO win over Aaron Pico at Bellator 286
On the main card of Bellator 286, one of the more hyped prospects in MMA history was looking to book a ticket to a title fight. Aaron Pico (10-3) was looking to win his seventh fight in a row as he took on veteran Jeremy Kennedy (17-3). Kennedy was 2-1...
