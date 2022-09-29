ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yan Xiaonan edges Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 61

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 61, we saw a pivotal matchup in the women’s strawweight division. Top contender battled it out as Mackenzie Dern (12-2) took on Yan Xiaonan (15-3). Dern entered this contest fresh off her win against Tecia Torres that came back in April. It was...
UFC could bring back Lyoto Machida for Shogun trilogy

In January, the UFC will make it’s highly anticipated return to Brazil for the first time since the pandemic. With the promotion making their return, expect some big names to be on the card and expect some of the biggest Brazilian stars in the sport. In addition to some...
Deiveson Figueiredo – Brandon Moreno 4 booked for UFC 283

The UFC has finalized their first championship tetralogy. Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) will be fighting in front of his home country when he takes on the interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (20-6-2). The fight is set for UFC 283 which takes place on January 21st in Brazil. In the...
What’s next for Yan Xiaonan after win at UFC Vegas 61?

This past Saturday night in the headliner of UFC Vegas 61, we saw a fun matchup in the strawweight division. Top contenders Mackenzie Dern (12-3) and Yan Xiaonan (16-3) battled it out as both were looking to take a step towards title contention. Yan Xiaonan started out her career in...
