Chisago County, MN

KFIL Radio

UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified

(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
WJON

Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
valleynewslive.com

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Minnesota Daily

Students report feeling unsafe after 3 September bathroom break-ins

SAFE-U alerts went out to University of Minnesota students on Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 reporting incidents involving indecent conduct in a bathroom in Middlebrook Hall, the residential hall on West Bank, and a bathroom in Smith Hall, an academic building on East Bank. On Sept. 23, another SAFE-U alert...
Bring Me The News

BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch

Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
KARE 11

Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree

BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
fox9.com

Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
CBS Minnesota

Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery

EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
KARE 11

Charges dropped in double fatal shooting after video discovered

MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May after the discovery of surveillance video showing he was not the gunman, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
redlakenationnews.com

The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
Bring Me The News

Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury

A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
