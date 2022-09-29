Read full article on original website
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub
A 20-year-old man has been charged with a carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine during which he fired off a gunshot while grappling with an older man who was protecting his daughter. Justin Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, was identified on Thursday, Sept. 29, has been charged with aggravated...
Trial settlement reached for Chinese billionaire accused of rape in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Richard Liu is the founder of JD.com – sometimes referred to as the "Amazon of China." Forbes Magazine says he's worth $12.3 billion dollars – making him one of the 200th richest people in the world. In August 2018, Liu was arrested by Minneapolis Police...
Men From Blaine, Minneapolis Found Guilty of Embezzlement
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota men have been found guilty of embezzling funds from Park Nicollet Health Services. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 59-year-old Gregory Koch of Minneapolis and 58-year-old Jerome Kangas of Blaine were found guilty of taking hundreds of thousand dollars from their employer over the course of five years.
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
Minnesota Daily
Students report feeling unsafe after 3 September bathroom break-ins
SAFE-U alerts went out to University of Minnesota students on Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 reporting incidents involving indecent conduct in a bathroom in Middlebrook Hall, the residential hall on West Bank, and a bathroom in Smith Hall, an academic building on East Bank. On Sept. 23, another SAFE-U alert...
BCA: Police shoot suicidal man 'armed with sword' in North Branch
Officers and deputies in North Branch shot a man who authorities say was suicidal and armed with a sword on Friday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the incident happened in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, with North Branch police and the Chisago County Sheriff's Office arriving to find the reportedly suicidal man just before 10 p.m.
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree
BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
Woman dies from injuries in crash that killed her husband, another man
A third person has died from their injuries following a crash in Lake Lillian in late September. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that Gertrude Faber, 83, of Lake Lillian died on Sept. 27, three days after the crash that killed her husband, 86-year-old August Faber. A third...
fox9.com
Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
Charges dropped in double fatal shooting after video discovered
MINNEAPOLIS — Charges have been dismissed against a man accused of fatally shooting two men in Minneapolis in May after the discovery of surveillance video showing he was not the gunman, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Friday. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson, 21, was recently released from custody after prosecutors explained...
Armed assault suspect arrested after standoff in Waite Park
Multiple homes in Waite Park were evacuated during a standoff with an assault suspect that ended in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to the Waite Park Police Department, a man left a home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North at around 2:20 a.m. Friday. He then threatened and pointed a gun at a man walking in the area.
redlakenationnews.com
The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
A driver died in western Wisconsin on Friday when he missed a stop sign and crashed into a lake. The Barron County Sheriff's Office says Christopher Kemmits, 30, of Exeland, Wisconsin, was able to get out of his truck after crashing into Red Cedar Lake, but was unable to make it to shore.
Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury
A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
FBI, police investigating bank robbery at Edina's 50th and France
The FBI and police are investigating the robbery of an ATM technician at a U.S. Bank in Edina, with the suspects fleeing with cash. The incident happened at the U.S. Bank branch and drive-though at 4100 West 50th Street, in the 50th and France commercial area, at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
