Lifelong Brentwood resident McClendon gets solid support to fill seat on city commission

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
williamsonherald.com
AgeWell honors several in Midstate with Sage Awards, including Williamson County’s McLemore
AgeWell Middle Tennessee hosted the 30th Annual Sage Awards for 2022 Monday at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs. The awards honor older adults who have demonstrated a lifelong commitment to improving the quality of life in their communities. The Sage awardees truly represent those who are “wise through reflection and experience,” according to the nonprofit.
fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
williamsonhomepage.com
October start set for Green Hills senior living project
An October groundbreaking is slated for a Green Hills senior living services building, to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills and to be located on property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House. An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave.,...
Bedroom fire leads to large response at North Nashville apartment complex
Multiple fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in North Nashville early Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a bedroom fire that broke out inside one of the units.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clarksvillenow.com
Real ID services available at City Hall, North Clarksville Service Center starting Wednesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville will begin offering Real ID services both at City Hall and at the North Clarksville Service Center beginning this Wednesday. As of now, the only place in Clarksville to apply for Real ID is the Driver Service Center located at 220 W. Dunbar Road. The addition of two new locations will help to alleviate wait times for applicants and make it easier for residents to receive their new identification.
WSMV
Woman bangs on doors, alerting neighbors to Antioch fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Antioch woman sprang into action when she saw smoke billowing from a neighboring townhome Sunday afternoon. The woman, who goes by ‘Mama T,’ and ran over to where she saw the fire and banged on doors to alert her neighbors. Firefighters said everyone...
fox17.com
Grieving mother says Metro Schools isn't doing enough for security
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We are not even to fall break yet and Metro Nashville Schools has suffered death threats, lockdowns and guns in schools. So far, Metro has spent $0 of its $476 million in federal funds to improve security. Two local anti-violence groups say we can’t delay this any longer. We need to act.
‘Spray of bullets’ in East Nashville drive-by near tourists
Metro police are looking for multiple suspects following a drive-by shooting in East Nashville that left four injured. Police say a "spray of bullets" were fired just before 10 p.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, where investigators recovered nearly three dozen shell casings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
williamsonherald.com
Williamson County’s largest business expo takes over CoolSprings Galleria Tuesday
The Williamson County Business Expo will take place Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at CoolSprings Galleria. More than 60 businesses will be on display on the first floor of the mall with the main hub encompassing the California Pizza Kitchen bar area. There will be a business mixer hosted...
williamsonherald.com
Tickets on sale for paranormal investigation at historic Ravenswood Mansion
Back by popular demand, the Brentwood Historic Commission and Southern Innovative Paranormal will host two nights of paranormal investigations at Ravenswood Mansion Oct. 25-26. Tickets for “Murmurs at the Mansion” are $50 per person and include 2½ hours of a mansion tour, history, and paranormal investigation. Attendees will experience the...
williamsonherald.com
State Golf: Battle Ground Academy leads the way through first round in DII-A
SEVIERVILLE – A pair of Battle Ground Academy golfers sit atop the leaderboards at the Division II-A State Golf Tournament. Bella Bugg fired a 2-under 68 to lead the girls’ individual tournament, while Eliot Brashear’s 1-over 73 was the top card in the boys’ tournament. The state tournament is in its second year hosted by the Sevierville Golf Club.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Dian Wheeler Sylvis
Dian Wheeler Sylvis, age 78, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away September 29, 2022. Born in Dickson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William (Bill) Wheeler and Henrietta Miller Wheeler. She had worked for the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce as the Vice-President over membership. Dian loved to travel, especially to Charleston, South Carolina.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Thomas Baker, Jr.
Thomas Baker, Jr., age 80, owner of T. Baker Machinery Moving and a lifelong resident of Williamson County, died Sept. 29, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1942 in the Dan German Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Thomas Baker Sr., and the late Edith Marie Warf Baker. He was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1960. On April 30, 1988, he married his true soulmate and love of his life, Marvanne Scott Baker.
Man attacked with metal pipe beneath pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville
A witness called officers to the scene on Second Avenue South and said a man just hit someone multiple times with a pipe.
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
‘A shock to all of us’: Neighbors react to deadly Walterhill house fire
Rutherford County Firefighters discovered a victim inside who they say died at the scene.
wgnsradio.com
Protecting Rutherford County Schools and Child Custody Issues
Individual schools within the Rutherford County School System continue to protect students from outsiders who should not be paying a visit to a local school…. That was county school director Dr. Jimmy Sullivan. Of course, the schools won’t have to worry about unwanted visitors this week, because schools are closed for fall break. But for parents who plan to visit their child at school next week, perhaps for a meeting with a teacher or to eat lunch with their student - - expect to show your drivers license if you're going beyond the school office or picking up a child early…
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022
YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Sept. 29 – Oct. 5, 2022 Thursday, September 29, 2022 | 03:04pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell […] The post TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-2-5,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Comments / 0