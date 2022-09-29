Oregon State Beavers prepare for Utah Utes: Containing another ‘slippery’ quarterback, tight ends for days, a Bray birthday bath

Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks receiver Seven McGee ejected for fighting against Stanford
Oregon receiver Seven McGee was ejected from Saturday night’s game against Stanford for fighting. McGee caught a pass for four yards in the final minute of the first half and was tackled by Stanford’s Tristan Sinclair. After McGee’s forward progress was stopped, the ball came free, Stanford recovered and Ducks quarterback Bo Nix made a tackle along the UO sideline.
What time, TV channel is USC vs Arizona State football game today? Free live stream, odds, prediction, how to watch Trojans online (10/1/2022)
The No. 6 ranked USC Trojans look to continue their march towards the College Football Playoff, but can’t look past a reeling Arizona State Sun Devils team in a Week 5 college football showdown on Saturday, October 1 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
Oregon’s T.J. Bass, Brandon Dorlus named Pac-12 offensive, defensive linemen of the week
The Oregon Ducks’ T.J. Bass and Brandon Dorlus were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play against Stanford. Bass was named offensive lineman of the week and Dorlus was named defensive lineman of the week for helping lead the Ducks to a lopsided 45-27 win over the Cardinal. Bass...
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win the Week 6 matchups in Class 6A?
We are in the middle of the league schedule and there are some majorly important games this week for league standing. The Portland Interscholastic League, the Pacific Conference and Special District 1 could be decided this Friday with blockbuster matchups. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls with your thoughts...
Trail Blazers lose preseason opener 102-97 to LA Clippers in Seattle: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers began the preseason Monday night with an encouraging performance in terms of pace, athleticism and a show of depth. But the regulars didn’t shoot particularly very well, which contributed to a 102-97 loss to the LA Clippers in Seattle, Washington. The Clippers built a 52-44...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says Shaedon Sharpe would have beat him at 1-on-1 when he was 19, but ‘We probably would have gotten into a fight’
Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe struggles in first preseason game: ‘His head is just spinning’
Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe didn’t live up to the hype of being the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft during his preseason debut Monday night in Seattle, Washington. Other than a spectacular blocked shot, Sharpe often appeared lost, out synch and in awe of...
Trail Blazers open preseason vs. LA Clippers in Seattle: Game preview, time, how to listen on radio, no TV broadcast
The Portland Trail Blazers departed training camp in Santa Barbara, California, this weekend and headed to the site of their first preseason game of the season in Seattle. Damian Lillard, for one, said he was looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of the city’s NBA fans.
Trail Blazers’ Josh Hart to start at small forward in preseason opener, competition still ongoing
Josh Hart will start at small forward Monday night, when the Portland Trail Blazers play their preseason opener against the LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. However, Hart has not necessarily won the starting job over Nassir Little and Justise Winslow, coach Chauncey Billups said. “I’m going...
LA Clippers 102, Portland Trail Blazers 97 : Live updates recap
The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a 102-97 loss to the LA Clippers Monday night in their preseason opener at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Damian Lillard scored 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting, Jerami Grant recorded 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks in his Blazers debut and Jusuf Nurkic added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Portland, which played 15 players.
Sports on TV, October 3-9: MLB postseason, NFL, NBA and NHL preseasons, EPL, MLS, college football, golf, autos and more
ESPN, ESPN2 — LA Rams at San Francisco, 750-AM Baseball. MLB — NY Yankees at Texas or Tampa Bay at Boston. MLB — Colorado at LA Dodgers or San Francisco at San Diego. Golf — PGA: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. 6 p.m. Golf — LPGA:...
NFL・
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard pleased with first outing in 9 months: ‘I settled into the game pretty quickly’
Damian Lillard very much resembled an NBA player seeing his first game action in nine months early on during the Portland Trail Blazers’ first preseason matchup of the season Monday night. His shot was often short and he seemed a bit out of sync while making just one of...
Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons grind out a win over the Cleveland Browns
Marcus Mariota struggled, but the Atlanta Falcons were able to post their second consecutive win. The quarterback completed just seven passes, but the Falcons rushing attack was effective during a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon. The Falcons (2-2) won again after opening the season with two close losses.
