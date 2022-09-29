Read full article on original website
All Pokémon Go Fashion Week Raids
Pokémon Go Fashion Week makes its return once again this year. From September 27 until October 3, gamers can earn various awards from participating in the Pokémon Go Fashion Week Raids. Here are all the raids going on throughout the week. The Raids. Tier 1 Raids – Diglett,...
Pokemon Unite Sableye Release Date
While it should not come as a surprise that Sableye is coming to Pokemon Unite, it is still a pleasant surprise. The main reason being that one of the store owners in Pokemon Unite has one by its side. Many wondered if that was just for show or if the Dark and Ghost type would be added in the game. With that being confirmed, here is the likely Pokemon Unite Sableye Release Date.
Wiglett Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
It seems as though the Pokemon company really wants Diglett to be more popular. While clearly not just a regional form, Wiglett seems to be related to Diglett in some capacity. This was shown in a strange fashion, as if people in the Pokemon world were discovering it for the first time. With that, here is a look into Wiglett in Pokemon Scarlett and Violet.
MultiVersus 1.03 Overall Patch Notes
MultiVersus drops its brand new update bringing long-awaited characters, balance tweaks, and more. Here is the full list of the MultiVersus Season 1.03 overall patch notes. Rick Sanchez joins MultiVersus! Rick is a new Mage character joining the roster. The XP required to go from level 3 – 15 on...
What Time does Overwatch 2 Go Live?
After so many years of waiting, the time has finally arrived. The Overwatch 2 release date and time are known. Fans likely already know that Overwatch 2 will be arriving on October 4, 2022. But what time does Overwatch 2 Go Live? Here is a list and times for many of the major areas around the world.
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest
To celebrate the newest season of Fortnite Epic Games will be launching the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest. Here’s everything players will need to know while participating in the event. During the event, players will have to complete six different tasks from an official participating Fortnite Discord server to earn...
Splatoon 3 Communication Error Fix
In Splatoon 3 patch 1.12 Nintendo finally addressed a bug that has been plaguing the title since its launch. The Splatoon 3 Communication Error bug has finally been fixed alongside some other improvements as well. Changes to Connectivity. Implemented additional measures to reduce the frequency of communication errors following battles...
Pokemon GO October Month Breakdown
Hello Trainers. The month of October is looking to be an exciting one for Pokemon GO players. Not only is the Season of Light story going to see more progression, but there will also be other events peppered throughout. This piece will breakdown the month of October for Pokemon GO.
Pokemon GO: Evolving Stars Event on The Way
Hello Pokemon Trainers! We at the Game Haus hope that everything is going well with everyone’s season of light. As everyone knows, Niantic has made Cosmog the featured Pokemon for the next months. September revolved around getting closer to this Pokemon and now October will revolve around its evolved form. This article will give a breakdown on the Evolving Stars event for Pokemon GO.
Pokemon Unite Zoroark Moveset
A fan-favorite Pokemon from Gen 5 will be making their way to Pokemon Unite. Zoroark, the Baneful Fox Pokemon is on its way and could be coming very soon. Fans are used to new Pokemon coming out pretty often with Pokemon Unite, so they will hopefully be used to adapting quickly to new Pokemon and their moves. Here is the Pokemon Unite Zoroark Moveset.
Pokemon Zeta and Omicron Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokémon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokémon fandom. Pokémon Zeta and Omicron are, in particular, one of the most popular ROM hacks. This Pokemon Zeta and Omicron Download Guide will show players how they can start enjoying the Vesryn region.
Fortnite October Crew Pack 2022
With September coming to a close that means the announcement of the Fortnite October Crew Pack. Next month Fortnite players are treated to a pack that is anything but dull. Starting September 30, 2022, at 8 PM ET Fortnite Crew members can get their hands on Red Claw. Red Claw brings an assortment of cosmetics and perks in this October Crew Pack. If purchased players will receive the Black Fang back bling, Red’s Ripper’s pickaxe, Shredded Red wrap, Never Take Me Alive loading screen, Dark Nights/Red Lights lobby track, and the Dark & Red Instrumental lobby track.
TFT Patch 12.19: Dragonmancer Dance
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.19 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.19 Notes.
Apex Legends Fight Or Fright Sale 2022
Its that time of the year again. The Apex Legends Fight Or Fright Sale is back once again bringing players different Halloween cosmetics. Here’s a list of all the available cosmetics and when they’ll be entering and leaving the Apex Store. October 4 -November 1. Inner Demon Pack...
Three Honors Malzahar Revealed for League of Legends
Just like that, it is nearing the end of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. With this focus on skins, League of Legends and their Dev team have mostly been adding to and bringing out brand new skin lines. Rarely is there one skin that is released anymore. Yet, here is one for those who have been good while playing League of Legends. Take a look at, Three Honors Malzahar.
New Tales from the Borderlands Different Editions
Sequel to Telltale games Tales from the Borderlands, New Tales from the Borderlands will have different editions for its release on October 21, 2022. There will be 2 different versions of New Tales from the Borderlands. Both are currently available for pre-order. The standard edition pre-order of the game comes with the Adventure Capital Pack. This pack features cosmetics for Anu, Octavio, and Fran. The pack also comes with 10,000 in-game currency and an in-game FL4K Vaultlander collectible. The 10,000 in-game currency is used to purchase additional cosmetics so players can customize all of the protagonist’s looks.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Different Edition
While the title doesn’t come with a fancy collectors edition there still is one Star Ocean: The Divine Force Edition that does exist. While the standard edition only comes with the full game the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game comes with a few perks of its own. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with :
League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes: Syndra Returns
The new League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes finally end the last few patches for Worlds. There’s a smaller amount in these League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.1p Patch Notes. League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes Champion Changes.
All Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass Rewards
Before the launch of Overwatch 2, gamers got an early look at the newest battle pass when the game drops on October 4. For those who wish to buy the battle pass on day 1, here are all the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass rewards. Premium Battle Pass Rewards. 20...
Is There Gotham Knights Cross-Play?
After suffering a delay in the Gotham Knights release is slowly approaching next month. Although Batman is dead the game is still alive. Can the same be said about Gotham Knights Cross-Play?. Coop Mode. Gotham Knights sadly will not feature cross-play of any sort. While crossplay could still be implemented...
