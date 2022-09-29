ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings

The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
State
Washington State
City
London Township, MN
The Spun

Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News

The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryant Mckinnie
Person
Drew Brees
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs Saints: Experts make their Week 4 picks

The New Orleans Saints are hosting the Minnesota Vikings in London and will do so without their starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston, guard Andrus Peat and star wide receiver Michael Thomas will be missing the game on Sunday morning due to varying injuries while the Vikings will likely only be missing Andrew Booth Jr. and even though Za’Darius Smith is questionable, he is likely to play on Sunday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

New Orleans Saints look Lost without Sean Payton

It has only been 4 games since Head Coach Dennis Allen has taken over in New Orleans, and the Saints are one of the most injury bitten teams in the league. Whatever the case the Saints look lost without Sean Payton. What is Different for the New Orleans Saints?. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VikingsTerritory

Bleacher Report Has Grade for Kevin O’Connell

The Minnesota Vikings are 3-1 in 2022, the franchise’s best record through four games of a season since 2016 when it started 5-0. Accordingly, Bleacher Report recently assigned grades to every first-year head coach, including new Vikings skipper Kevin O’Connell. And for the Vikings coach, the grade was a B+.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Plot Thickens#Espn#Qb Te Taysom Hill#Bengals#Londoners#The Washington Commanders#The Red Rifle
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 4

The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Where Is Danielle Hunter?

This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings brought in Green Bay Packers edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In doing so, he created a tandem with Danielle Hunter that could wind up being among the best in football. So far, though, Hunter has mainly remained non-existent. When the Vikings signed Za’Darius Smith as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Wrestler Questions Vikings Use of Smelling Salts

After Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4, the NFL proceeded with extreme caution around the league on Sunday regarding possible concussions — and rightfully so. Tagovailoa suffered blows to the head in back-to-backs games amid a four-day window. The conversation also briefly stopped at the Minnesota Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Aren’t Shooting Themselves in Foot

The Minnesota Vikings have three wins in four games to start 2022, and they’re doing so primarily because of minimized mistakes. Through Week 4, the Vikings are the league’s least-penalized team, only tabulating 95 yards of penalties on 16 flags. For the first seven years of the Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy