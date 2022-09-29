ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

thezoereport.com

“Dopamine Gifting” Is The Mood-Boosting Trend Etsy Says Everyone’s Trying This Year

With the hesitant returns to a (new) normal that 2022 has brought, “dopamine dressing” has been a term on seemingly everyone’s tongues. What it means, essentially, is to spark joy through the clothing you wear, whether through brightly colored pieces, shiny adornments, or otherwise. Unsurprisingly, this idea has bled into other areas — the home, of course, being one to get the mood-boosting treatment. And with the quickly approaching holiday season, the dopamine-increasing aesthetic is now making its way into gifting trends.
thezoereport.com

6 Denim Trends To Spice Up Your Fall Wardrobe

There is nothing like fresh denim to usher in autumn. Whether you are sliding into a pair of brand new jeans or testing out a completely of-the-moment interpretation of the closet-favorite fabric (here’s looking at you, Y2K-approved midi skirts and waistcoats), the denim trends of fall 2022 are a surefire way to fully embrace cooler weather.
thezoereport.com

Miu Miu Sends a New Message For Spring 2023

“Every message is a translation, but nothing has ever been translated.” So reads the top of the notes left on every seat at the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2023 show. Waiting inside the circular Palais d'Iéna (the late ‘30s-era former Museum of Public Works), excited attendees sat on tubular benches, while immersed amongst Shuang Li’s out of space and time multimedia installation. With videos featuring interstellar animation by Linyou Xie (and a dreamy original soundtrack by Eli Osheyack), the Berlin and Geneva-based Chinese artist evoked broken, labyrinthine wires, under the ocean floor, which comprise the “cloud” upon which we so depend.
thezoereport.com

Knotless Box Braid Are Fall’s Go-To Lightweight Hairstyle

The beauty of protective styles — hairstyles that act as a shield to environmental elements, dirt, pollution, and product buildup — is the amount of variations there are. Whether you choose to sport box braids, Senegalese Twists, sew-in weaves, cornrows, or wigs, there is an option for everyone. A favorite among naturals is knotless box braids, a style achieved by feeding extensions into natural hair to create a seamless look. Unlike knotted box braids, they look a bit more natural, appearing to be an extension of the wearer's own hair while simultaneously creating less stress on the strands and scalp.
