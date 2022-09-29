With the hesitant returns to a (new) normal that 2022 has brought, “dopamine dressing” has been a term on seemingly everyone’s tongues. What it means, essentially, is to spark joy through the clothing you wear, whether through brightly colored pieces, shiny adornments, or otherwise. Unsurprisingly, this idea has bled into other areas — the home, of course, being one to get the mood-boosting treatment. And with the quickly approaching holiday season, the dopamine-increasing aesthetic is now making its way into gifting trends.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 HOUR AGO