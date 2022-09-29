Read full article on original website
WBOC
Cape May-Lewes Ferry Cancels Tuesday Departures
LEWES, Del. - All Cape May–Lewes Ferry departures are canceled for Tuesday, Oct. 4, due to continued inclement weather, officials have announced. Weather and sea conditions are expected to improve after midnight. Ferry officials said they hoping to resume normal operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Travelers who plan to...
WBOC
Remnants of Hurricane Ian Bring Flooding and High Surf to Delaware Beaches
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- High tides, flooding, and the threat of beach erosion have Delaware beach towns on high alert. Sharon Werner, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, said she has never seen the tides take over the entire beach before. "To see it it's devastating and it makes you appreciate the...
WBOC
Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
WBOC
Chincoteague Island Braves Tidal Flooding
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va.- Some areas on Chincoteague Island were under a voluntary evacuation as remnants from Hurricane Ian moved towards Delmarva on Monday. Some neighbors chose to stay behind. "As far as the high water... if we get a foot, everybody will be fine. So I think this storm isn't...
WBOC
Voluntary Evacuation Canceled for Chincoteague, Shelter Closed
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Town of Chincoteague's Emergency Management Team canceled its voluntary evacuation Monday afternoon following the National Weather Service's reducing the impacts it forecast for that area. The shelter at Arcadia High School has also been closed as a result of the change in forecast. Officials say they...
WBOC
Cape May–Lewes Ferry Cancels Several Monday Departures
NORTH CAPE MAY, N.J. – Due to high winds and adverse conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May–Lewes Ferry officials have canceled multiple departures for Monday, Oct. 3. Cape May, N.J. Lewes, Del. 9:30 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 12:45 p.m. 1 p.m. 2:45 p.m. Due to the...
The Dispatch
Weather Conditions Cancel First-Ever Music Festival
OCEAN CITY – Public safety concerns have led to the cancelation of the first-ever Oceans Calling music festival. On Thursday, about 24 hours before the first act was to perform, festival promoters were forced to report the show could not go on after all. Doors were to open at 12:30 p.m. on Friday with live music continuing until 11 p.m.
WBOC
Oak Orchard Endures Significant Post-Ian Flooding
MILLSBORO, Del. - The small Oak Orchard community sits on the Indian River Bay, and it's no stranger to flooding during storms and high tides. Monday was no different as neighbors watched flood waters cover their backyards and roadways as a result of a nor'easter spawned by Hurricane Ian. Melissa...
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
WBOC
Dates Announced for 2023 Maryland Folk Festival
Salisbury, Md.– Salisbury has announced the dates for next years first-annual Maryland Folk Festival. The 2023 Maryland Folk Festival will be held Sept. 22-24, in Downtown Salisbury. The festival will be free and open to people of all ages. The Maryland Folk Festival is a large-scale, multi-day outdoor event...
shoredailynews.com
Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3
Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
WBOC
Roads In Accomack County Affected By Flooding
GREENBACKVILLE, Va. - Coastal flooding has affected streets in the Greenbackville community. Where there are normally cars, there was someone on a kayak. During high tide, water covered Harbor Drive. Those in the community, like Gary Faille, say their houses are sometimes five to 15 feet in the air, to...
oceancity.com
Images of Oceans Calling Coming Down
It’s what we were all hoping wouldn’t happen, but the threat from Ian, as he marches north along the coast, has caused the Oceans Calling festival organizers to cancel the entire event this weekend. They started piling sand a couple weeks ago and the planning has been going on for months ahead of that. We heard they had tickets sold to buyers in all 50 states. Hotels are booked. Businesses here in Ocean City were ready to welcome the predicted 50,000+ visitors.
WBOC
Ocean City Feels the Effects of Hurricane Ian
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The remnants of the storm that hit parts of the East Coast hard left behind minor damage and beach erosion. A rough ocean, a lot of sand on the boardwalk and objects strewn across the ground highlighted the aftermath. A bike, giant wooden beach chair, and...
WBOC
Chincoteague Ends Storm-related State of Emergency
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - The Town of Chincoteague said Tuesday morning that it has rescinded its storm-related local state of emergency and is returning to normal operations. Winds will remain breezy through Wednesday. Expect rain showers with an occasional period of heavy rain. Tides are forecast to be elevated at or below minor levels through the Wednesday afternoon high tide cycle.
Cape Gazette
UPDATE: Route 1 has reopened
UPDATE: Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach is now open. ORIGINAL STORY: Due to high water, Route 1 has been closed between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach. The closure begins at the south end of Dewey Beach and at Fred Hudson Road north of Bethany. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes until the roadway is reopened.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery to host Harvest Festival Oct. 8
It’s time to trade those swimsuits for sweatshirts. To kick off the fall season, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery will host its second annual Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at its Milton Tasting Room & Kitchen. This free event will unite local Delaware businesses...
WBOC
Accomack Co. Declares State of Emergency, Chincoteague Calling for Voluntary Evacuations Ahead of Severe Weather
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Accomack County declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon, and Chincoteague is calling for voluntary evacuations ahead of an impending nor'easter. The National Weather Service’s current forecast has the effects of the nor’easter beginning Sunday and getting increasingly worse through Monday. Forecasted impacts include wind gusts up to 50 mph, periods of heavy rain, and significant tidal flooding. The effects of tidal flooding will begin Monday morning and continue through Tuesday. The high tide cycle will happen between 2 a.m. - 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Major flooding is expected by Monday afternoon.
13newsnow.com
Chincoteague lifts state of emergency
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: Tuesday morning, officials announced that the state of emergency had been lifted. Chincoteague Emergency Management said the voluntary evacuation had been canceled as of Monday evening. The shelter at Arcadia High School closed at 5 p.m. Monday. Chincoteague Emergency Management declared a state of emergency...
