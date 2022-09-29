Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman arrested on warrant for murder
A 29-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies on a recently issued warrant for murder. Christina Bartley of North Broadway is being held in the Marion County Jail in lieu of a $1-million bond. The file has not yet been unsealed so no other details...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student
A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
southernillinoisnow.com
Alma man arrested following fight at Marion County Jail
A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery following a fight with another inmate in his jail cell. Gregory Bryan is accused of knocking the other inmate to the ground resulting in a head injury. The alleged victim of the fight was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested for shooting death of rural Dix man
Two Evansville, Indiana residents are in custody in the aftermath of a shooting death in rural Dix. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say 46-year-old Cadias Jackson was shot multiple times near his home in the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park around six Thursday night. Deputies rendered aid until EMS personnel arrived and took over care. Jackson was transported to Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon, where he succumbed to his wounds.
southernillinoisnow.com
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
Man sentenced after 8 lbs of marijuana found in car
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Oregon was recently sentenced to eight years in prison in Illinois after he was found guilty of drug and gun charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop that resulted in a sheriff’s deputy finding a gun and over eight pounds of marijuana in his car. Shelby County […]
kbsi23.com
1 shot, 2 face charges in Dix, IL
DIX, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a man died after he was shot in Dix, Ill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near Lot #70. Mt. Vernon police officers responded to assist.
wfcnnews.com
Man shot, seriously injured at Jefferson County trailer park
JEFFERSON COUNTY - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a trailer park in Dix, Illinois. According to deputies, they assisted by the Mt. Vernon Police Department at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park this evening prior to 6. Officers and Deputies arrived on scene and located the male...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, September 29th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 30-year-old Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue in Odin for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. 20-year-old Alexis Fairchild of West Allmon in Salem was arrested on an outstanding failure to appear in court warrant in a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
southernillinoisnow.com
Odin woman receives six year prison sentence for vehicle burglary
A 36-year-old Odin woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty in Marion County Court on Tuesday to a vehicle burglary charge. As part of the plea, Laura Spitler of O’Fallon Street had two other vehicle burglary charges that happened the same day in Odin in July 2020. Separate charges of felony theft, possession of a controlled substance, and residential burglary were also dropped.
Police: Teen arrested after threat made toward schools in Pana
PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police said its officers arrested a teenager on Wednesday shortly after they discovered a threatening social media post. Police officials said the department was informed just before 7 a.m. of a Snapchat post that they interpreted as a threat against schools. After a short investigation, officers arrested a 16-year-old student […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County records another COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department has recorded another COVID-19 related death. In her weekly report, Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow said a male in his 80s who was not a long term care resident, was not vaccinated and was hospitalized with COVID at the time of his death passed away. Marion County has now had 218 COVID-19 related deaths.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem City Council honors retiring Canine Freddie and his handler
The Salem City Council Monday night honored retiring Canine Freddie and handler Dustin Duncan. Canine Freddie ended his duty on September 2nd. Mayor Nic Farley presented a plaque of appreciation. “I actually have a plaque to give you and Freddie, but he got his treats before the meeting. It says...
southernillinoisnow.com
Dix man injured after losing control of car on Walnut Hill Road
A 24-year-old Dix man was injured after his car went for a wild ride after running off the 1500 block of Walnut Hill Road southeast of Centralia early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say David Ashleman of North Main Street was traveling eastbound when he ran off the road, entered the roadside ditch, ran over a mailbox, came back across both lanes, left the north side of the road into the roadside ditch, continued through a yard, struck a driveway embankment, and then overturned end over end. The vehicle ended up coming to stop on its wheels.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old James A. Traxler of Effingham for possession of burglary tools. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Benjamin J. Swanson of Dieterich for domestic battery. Benjamin was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia issues building permit for new Scooters Coffee Drive Thru
The City of Centralia has issued a $600,000 building permit for a new Scooters Coffee Drive Thru. The permit was issued to the owner of the new business, Rachel Wallace, for 280 North Brookside Avenue at McCord Street. She earlier indicated the business would be open by the end of the year. The building will have 660 square feet. Wallace anticipates 20 to 25 employees.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Fair Officials pleased with crowd for ‘Fall Brawl’ Demolition Derby
Marion County Fair officials are pleased with the crowd that showed up for the first ‘Fall Brawl’ Demolition Derby held in nearly 20 years. In the Pro-Mod division, Trevor Jackson of McLeansboro won first, Derek Endicott of McLeansboro was second and Justin Patton of Sandoval was third. Best of Show was won by Brandyn Easley of Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 10/07 – Danny Ray Hixenbaugh
Danny Ray Hixenbaugh, 57, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born April 29, 1965, in Centralia, the son of Billy Dean Hixenbaugh, Sr. and Clara (Owens) Edwards. He married Sherri Brink on March 1, 2006, and she preceded him in death on September 16, 2012.
