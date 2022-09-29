ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mar-a-Lago Seemingly Unscathed by Hurricane Ian in Florida

While hunkering down in his Mar-a-Lago club as Hurricane Ian pummels down on the sunshine state, former President Donald Trump was able to postpone a deposition originally scheduled for today, Sept. 30. As the death toll continues to rise as a result of the record-breaking storm, many have wondered if the Palm Beach, Fla. resort has been damaged as a result of the storm.
Hurricane Fiona Leaves 1 Million Without Power in Puerto Rico — and Climate Change Is Making It All Worse

If you know anyone who’s still in denial about the climate crisis coming for humanity, point them to the following news. Those in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are currently dealing with Hurricane Fiona, a deadly hurricane that has caused severe floods, left many without power and running water, and destroyed various roads and homes.
Hurricane Fiona Relief: Where to Donate to Help Puerto Rico

Over the weekend, Hurricane Fiona began to tear its way through Puerto Rico and then the Dominican Republic. Roads were flooded (and ripped up), people were left stranded and in need of rescue, about a million Puerto Rico residents are facing power outages. In response, people around the world are wondering how to help Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona.
