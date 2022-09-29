Read full article on original website
Related
Mar-a-Lago Seemingly Unscathed by Hurricane Ian in Florida
While hunkering down in his Mar-a-Lago club as Hurricane Ian pummels down on the sunshine state, former President Donald Trump was able to postpone a deposition originally scheduled for today, Sept. 30. As the death toll continues to rise as a result of the record-breaking storm, many have wondered if the Palm Beach, Fla. resort has been damaged as a result of the storm.
Hurricane Ian Fatalities: What Early Reports Are Saying About Floridians
Sadly, the Sunshine State is not living up to its nickname at the moment. Overnight, Hurricane Ian struck Florida, ripping through the state, and eventually being downgraded to a tropical storm by Thursday morning. However, the storm caused massive damage across the state, and may have even caused some fatalities.
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
Hurricane Fiona Leaves 1 Million Without Power in Puerto Rico — and Climate Change Is Making It All Worse
If you know anyone who’s still in denial about the climate crisis coming for humanity, point them to the following news. Those in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are currently dealing with Hurricane Fiona, a deadly hurricane that has caused severe floods, left many without power and running water, and destroyed various roads and homes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Fiona Relief: Where to Donate to Help Puerto Rico
Over the weekend, Hurricane Fiona began to tear its way through Puerto Rico and then the Dominican Republic. Roads were flooded (and ripped up), people were left stranded and in need of rescue, about a million Puerto Rico residents are facing power outages. In response, people around the world are wondering how to help Puerto Rico during Hurricane Fiona.
What Is a Megadrought? The Facts on the Megadrought in the Western U.S.
As the climate crisis continues to worsen, so do various “natural” disasters, from hurricanes and floods to wildfires and droughts. And in the U.S., a megadrought in the West and Southwest has been persisting for decades, with no sign of relief in sight. What exactly is a megadrought,...
GreenMatters
Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.https://www.greenmatters.com/
Comments / 0