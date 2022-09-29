Read full article on original website
KFC Wraps Are Finally Returning, But There's A Catch
If someone asked you what KFC serves, the first answer you'd say would most likely be fried chicken. Of course, this isn't a wrong answer; KFC does sell all sorts of fried chicken, including drumsticks, breasts, and even tenders and popcorn chicken. But aside from the usual 12-piece with mashed potatoes and biscuits or popcorn chicken and macaroni and cheese, KFC has experimented with its fried chicken in many different ways.
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
The Budget Steak Robert Irvine Says You Should Buy
From turning around failing restaurants to cooking in the most unlikely places, Robert Irvine is always up for a food challenge. While the popular chef, Food Network personality, and restaurateur knows his way around the kitchen, Irvine often uses his Twitter account to give advice to home cooks. Occasionally, Irvine shares recipes that have been featured on his show "Restaurant Impossible." As the visual entices the social media click, the recipes can be approachable for the home cook. More importantly, Chef Irvine can suggest ingredient swaps to make the dish more affordable.
What Is The 'Sacrifice Slice' Method Of Cutting Pie?
Pie lovers know there are many struggles involved with pie-making, including forming the pie, baking it, and slicing it up for guests (or for yourself, we won't judge). Thankfully, countless pie aficionados have perfected piecraft and shared their secrets. For instance, when it comes to making the perfect pie crust,...
The Unexpected Connection Between Chick-Fil-A And Crumbl Cookies
The old saying about a crumbling cookie and a reference to an unfortunate, unavoidable situation might be getting a new perspective with the surging success of Crumbl Cookies. As discussed by National Restaurant News, the treat franchise company has seen surging growth rates since it first started baking in 2017. With hundreds of locations and more coming, Jason McGowan, Crumbl Cookies' CEO said that "success begets success." While core strategy of unit economics and franchisee's profitability might create a sweet bottom line, a strong plan to ensure continued success is just as important as following a great cookie recipe that brings people back for another weekly offering.
The Halloween Cheese Terrorizing Aldi Shoppers This Spooky Season
When it comes to tasty, unique, and affordable cheese, many fans swear by the cheese selection at their local Aldi. While the cheese aisle is pretty varied and well-stocked all year round, the grocer never misses a chance to bring in some festive treats around the holidays. From Aldi's festive holiday goat cheese lineup flavored with gingerbread, eggnog, and cranberry stuffing (via Tiny Beans), to its snowman-shaped cheddar and famous Christmas tree-shaped Gouda cheese (via Yahoo!), Aldi fans flock to the store each year to create the perfect holiday charcuterie board. And this year is no exception.
Sheet-Pan Italian Sausage Dinner Recipe
You don't have to be Italian to appreciate the beauty and deliciousness of a Italian sausage. This wonderful dish incorporates bell peppers and onion, which are always the go-to toppings on Italian sausage. Whether you want to serve this on a bun and enjoy it as a sandwich or over a bed of mashed potatoes, it hits the spot and it's truly a complete meal. Of course, one of the other important things to note is that you can make this all on a single sheet pan, making the cooking and cleanup a breeze!
Burger King's Halloween Whopper Has An Unexpected Ingredient
Coffee chains have a reputation for keeping their menus at par with the changing seasons but burger chains, not so much. While pumpkin spice in a coffee sounds great, it wouldn't exactly have a huge following in a burger, would it? So when it comes to holiday seasons, burger chains generally remain unaffected. That is, unless it's Burger King and Halloween.
The Starbucks Fall Ground Coffee Flavors Are Back At Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Gone are the days when you had to queue up at a cafe to get a decent cup of coffee. With the number of coffee makers on the market these days, from affordable pour-over contraptions to luxury barista-style machines, it's easy to have a quality cup of joe at home. Plus, Business Insider did some math and found that buying coffee-shop beverages every day can cost you anywhere from $240 to $1,200 a year, while brewing it at home only adds up to about $45.
Classic Jam-Filled Hamantaschen Recipe
Certain recipes are inextricably linked with one certain holiday or time of year. For example, pumpkin pie is associated with Thanksgiving, candy canes with Christmas, and trays of togetherness are a must-have for Lunar New Year. With hamantaschen, their holiday is Purim, a Jewish celebration that takes place in late winter/early spring. The reason why hamantaschen are so strongly linked with Purim is because they are meant to remind us of Haman, a biblical baddie who got his comeuppance at the hands of Queen Esther. The festival celebrates how she saved the Jews from being wiped out at Haman's instigation, so eating cookies shaped like his triangular hat is a way of dissing the man who's been dead for well over a millennium.
Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Dessert Is Endlessly Relatable
Who doesn't love dessert? An excellent dessert can complement a meal, turn dinner into a special event, or just satisfy your sweet tooth. Some prefer the simplicity of sliced fruit or the challenge of a prinsesstårta. But sometimes you want something so rich, decadent, and sinful that surely — it must be forbidden. And folks, Alex Guarnaschelli gets it.
Why Instagram Is Fired-Up About Aldi's New Nashville-Inspired Pizza
When most people think of Nashville, the first thing that comes to mind is country music — and that stands to reason since the self-described Music City — holds the Country Music Hall of Fame and Honky Tonk Highway. However, the capital of Tennessee is home to much more than just that. Of course, the state is also known for its extensive whisky distillery trail, which includes the world-famous Jack Daniels, but fewer people might know about their specialty spicy chicken.
How To Make Sure Your Dinner Roll Dough Rises
Whether it's your first crack at or you've got several great bakes under your belt, having your dinner rolls rise perfectly can be a challenge for bakers of any experience level. There are several variables to factor in when it comes to your dough rising properly, and if these ultra-precise conditions aren't met, it could result in bread that falls flat. This food requires a lot of effort and attention to detail from the baker, but when done correctly, nothing beats that heavenly first bite into a buttery, warm dinner roll.
Jon Stewart's Arby's Drive-Thru 'Prank' Has Twitter Rolling
Comedian Jon Stewart has a longstanding feud with Arby's dating back to his time at "The Daily Show." The New York Post even once documented the 16 times that Stewart ruthlessly hammered Arby's on the program. It might appear adversarial to the uninitiated, but to the fast food chain's credit, they have always rolled with the punchlines and embraced the manufactured hate with good-humored grace, even sending 'thank you' notes and sandwiches to the staff whenever they received a mention.
