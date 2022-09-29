Read full article on original website
Related
Saginaw Township home with a ‘feel of comfort’ hits the market
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI - An all-brick home on .86 acres is on the market in the Saginaw area. The home is located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and is listed at $429,900. Realtor Connie Reppuhn of Century 21 Signature Realty said the home is ready to move in immediately. “The layout...
recordpatriot.com
PHOTOS: Morley Celebration on the Pond hosts Hometown Pull
MORLEY — Morley Celebration on the Pond hosted its Hometown Pull, featuring tractors, trucks and semi-trucks, this weekend at Celebration Acres in Morley. Originally scheduled during the annual Morley Celebration on the Pond in August, the event was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The event featured local souped-up pickup...
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers sets grand opening date for new facility
SAGINAW, MI — The first patients will seek care at the new 30,000-square-foot Great Lakes Bay Health Centers facility in the Old Saginaw City district Friday, Oct. 28, officials said. The new location — at the site of the former John Moore Elementary School on Court Street — will...
The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan
Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ionia Co. twins walk Gucci runway in Milan, Italy
PORTLAND, Mich. — Two women from Ionia County are still in awe after walking in one of the world's most notable fashion shows. The pair was invited to Europe, and chosen from a world of candidates to strut on the runway for a designer brand. Erin and Alyssa Hengesbach...
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
WNEM
Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
recordpatriot.com
See photos of Big Rapids High School's homecoming parade
BIG RAPIDS — People flooded downtown Big Rapids as the annual homecoming parade for Big Rapids High School took place Friday, Sept. 30. Multiple floats representing both Disney and Pixar heroes and villains took center stage, while multiple different Big Rapids athletic programs had their own floats. Multiple fire trucks, school buses and other utility vehicles were rolling through the city streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County
Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
WNEM
Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
recordpatriot.com
Midland Public Schools board candidates respond to questions
Editor's Note: For print publication, the Midland Public Schools board of education questionnaire will be published in a series of four stories. The remaining parts will be featured in Tuesday’s edition of the Midland Daily News. Candidates for three open seats on the Midland Public Schools board of education...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
Lake Odessa man charged in shooting of pro-life canvasser in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ionia man who shot at a woman while passing out pro-life literature has been charged, according to the Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler. Richard Harvey, 74, has been charged with three counts following the incident on Sept. 20. Harvey was arraigned at 2 p.m. Friday.
Great Dane rescued after spending more than a month stranded on small Michigan island
CLARE COUNTY, MI – More than a month after efforts began, a dog has been rescued from a small island in Clare County. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control and a slew of local volunteers have been working to save a Great Dane named Zaria from an island in Hayes Township’s Cranberry Lake.
Morning Sun
Pickard Road fatal victim identified
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office identified the 75-year-old Stanwood woman killed in a Tuesday evening accident just northwest of Mt. Pleasant. Ruth Tebo was identified as the woman driving a 2017 Ford Escape in the 2200 block of East Pickard Road in Union Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her car veered off the road and hit two parked cars in a driveway, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Main.
Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned
Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
Top Headlines: Man Killed in Osceola County Crash, and More
A single-vehicle accident on Friday in Osceola County left one man dead. Michigan State Police say a Copemish man was arrested for brandishing a handgun in a Thompsonville park last Friday. Read More. Starting in 2023, bridge tokens will no longer be refunded at the Mackinaw Bridge. . An accident...
recordpatriot.com
Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another
SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
Osceola County Single Vehicle Crash Leaves One Man Dead
A single vehicle accident on Friday in Osceola County left one man dead. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway. The female driver was transported to Butterworth Hospital...
Comments / 0