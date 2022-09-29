ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, MI

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

PHOTOS: Morley Celebration on the Pond hosts Hometown Pull

MORLEY — Morley Celebration on the Pond hosted its Hometown Pull, featuring tractors, trucks and semi-trucks, this weekend at Celebration Acres in Morley. Originally scheduled during the annual Morley Celebration on the Pond in August, the event was rescheduled due to inclement weather. The event featured local souped-up pickup...
MORLEY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The Largest Man Made Fresh Water Harbor Is In Michigan

Now part of a wonderful 100-mile long kayak water trail along the top of Michigan's Thumb, the Harbor is a symbol of man's ability to tame nature, if only temporarily. Michigan's Tip Of Thumb Water Trail Features Man Made And Natural Delights. The 103-mile water trail starts in the Saginaw...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Coleman, MI
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter, weekend anchor dies after battling cancer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Faith Rempe, known as Faith Gantner when she graced the TV5 airwaves, died Wednesday night after an 11-month battle with cancer. The 31-year-old was a reporter and weekend anchor for TV5 from 2013 to 2016. Faith was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in October 2021....
SAGINAW, MI
recordpatriot.com

See photos of Big Rapids High School's homecoming parade

BIG RAPIDS — People flooded downtown Big Rapids as the annual homecoming parade for Big Rapids High School took place Friday, Sept. 30. Multiple floats representing both Disney and Pixar heroes and villains took center stage, while multiple different Big Rapids athletic programs had their own floats. Multiple fire trucks, school buses and other utility vehicles were rolling through the city streets.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy#Restaurant Management#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Cherry Lane Market
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Marion man dies in one vehicle accident in Osceola County

Speed was a contributing factor, according to police as one man died following a one vehicle crash in Osceola County Friday. It happened on M-66 near 7 Mile Road. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was traveling southbound on 30th Avenue when it went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bird flu detected in Tuscola Co. backyard flock, officials say

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Bird flu has been detected in Tuscola County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Officials say the highly pathogenic virus was detected in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock. It’s the first detection in the county, according to officials. Bird...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland Public Schools board candidates respond to questions

Editor's Note: For print publication, the Midland Public Schools board of education questionnaire will be published in a series of four stories. The remaining parts will be featured in Tuesday’s edition of the Midland Daily News. Candidates for three open seats on the Midland Public Schools board of education...
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Morning Sun

Pickard Road fatal victim identified

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office identified the 75-year-old Stanwood woman killed in a Tuesday evening accident just northwest of Mt. Pleasant. Ruth Tebo was identified as the woman driving a 2017 Ford Escape in the 2200 block of East Pickard Road in Union Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her car veered off the road and hit two parked cars in a driveway, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Main.
STANWOOD, MI
9&10 News

Prosecutor: Suspects in Lake-Osceola State Bank Robbery to be Arraigned

Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper says two suspects in the robbery at Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther will be arraigned Tuesday in Lake County. Cooper has authorized charges against both suspects. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the men handed the bank teller teller a note on Sept. 22 demanding money. In the note there was reference to a bomb at a school. The note did not mention a specific school, however law enforcement took the necessary precautions and evacuated Baldwin Community Schools.
LUTHER, MI
recordpatriot.com

Osceola County crash kills one, hospitalizes another

SYLVAN TOWNSHIP — A single-vehicle crash Friday in Osceola County killed one and injured another. About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on M-66 near 7 Mile Road in Sylvan Township, about 6 1/2 miles northwest of Evart. According to a news release, a vehicle traveling southbound on 30th Avenue (M-66) went off the roadway.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy