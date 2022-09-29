Read full article on original website
No rain in sight but expect comfortable temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas - New week and month but the same weather story. The nice weather streak keeps rolling on with high pressure large and in charge. There will be a few more clouds in our sky because of Hurricane Orlene over the Eastern Pacific. The remnants will not reach us so the dry spell will continue.
Austin kicks off spooky season with chilly start to Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - It is officially October and we are kicking off the spooky season with a chilly start to our Saturday!. Austin had morning lows in the 50s, with some of us in the upper 40s. This morning was the coolest start to the day since May. The cooler...
Barton Hill Farms opens for October fun
Barton Hill Farms might be the place to be this October, with a five-acre corn maze with interactive experience, two-and-a-half acre pumpkin patch, and live music every weekend through Nov. 6. The Fall Festival has been an Austin-area favorite since 2012.
Austin Disaster Relief Network collecting survivor care kits to send to Florida
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is collecting survivor care kits to send to people in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "We are inviting the Austin area residents to come and help our Florida neighbors by donating survivor care kits," Kat Cannon, marketing and communications director for ADRN, said. "We know that thousands of Orlando area residents and thousands more across Florida are really needing that help and support right now."
4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
Lake Marble Falls to be lowered for work on Starcke Dam
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA says Lake Marble Falls will be lowered several feet for about three months for important work on Starcke Dam. The lake levels will be lowered seven feet from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29 to allow for upgrades to the dam's water intake structure so the hydroelectric generators can continue operating efficiently and reliably during the peak winter months. The hydroelectric generators at the dam can produce 41 megawatts of electricity, says LCRA.
VIDEO: Car catches on fire on Mopac in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A car caught on fire Saturday along Mopac in Northwest Austin near Allandale. Tim Saltzman submitted video to FOX 7 Austin of the crash, which he said occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of Mopac near FM 2222. The Austin Fire Department later confirmed to FOX...
After pipeline repair in Leander, water conservation returns to Phase 2
LEANDER, Texas - The City of Leander says it has returned to Phase 2 water conservation after the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority contractor completed the repair of the 36-inch underwater raw water pipeline inLake Travis. Phase 2 allows for once-a-week irrigation before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on...
Adult killed in auto-ped crash on N. Lamar in North Austin: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at N. Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street, says ATCEMS. Despite life-saving measures, an adult was pronounced dead at the scene. Drivers can expect extended traffic closures in the area while the...
FOX 7 Weekend: Venardos Circus, festivals, Judy Garland tribute
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on some fun happenings, including the last performances of the Venardos Circus in South Austin, the 88th annual St. Elias Mediterranean Festival, the Texas Craft Brewers Festival and the Austin Symphony's "You Made Me Love You" tribute to Judy Garland.
Dog of the Weekend: Pocket at WCRAS
Five-year-old Pocket is a love bug looking for a home. Available for adoption at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, Pocket loves playing with toys and could fit into so many homes, says the shelter. WCRAS recently put Pocket on its preventing euthanasia list.
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6
AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
Motorcycle crash with deer leaves man dead, woman injured
ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
Man arrested following deadly crash in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a deadly crash in Northeast Austin, Austin police said. Police said on Sept. 27, around 7:56 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles in the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The driver of a 2008 Honda Accord, 20-year-old...
Card to Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU 38-20
AUSTIN, Texas - Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 yards passing. Ewers had earned the starting job before the season and started the first two games before he was hurt.
Bus driver shortage continues more than a month into school year
AUSTIN, Texas - More than a month into the new school year, a shortage of bus drivers continues to impact Central Texans, which has led some districts to come up with some creative solutions. Bastrop ISD is looking to hire 26 new school bus drivers amid an ongoing staffing shortage,...
2 killed, 1 arrested in Leander crash
LEANDER, Texas - Two people were killed and a third is behind bars after a crash Friday night in Leander. The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the US 183A frontage road at the intersection with FM 2243. Two people were pronounced dead and one...
3 arrested following string of robberies in Austin on the same day
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were arrested following a string of robberies all on the same day, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Sept. 28 at 12:51 a.m., officers responded to a call of an Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Dr.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra talks about holiday show at Moody Center
The iconic group's production 'The Ghost of Christmas Eve' will be performed on December 7. Music director and lead guitarist Al Petrelli and vocalist Carla Reeves have all the details.
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
