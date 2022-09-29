Read full article on original website
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
texomashomepage.com
Deputies find mix of meth and fentanyl
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman with a lengthy record of drug-related arrests and convictions is now facing a charge for manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, including fentanyl. Nancy Freeman, 48, is jailed on a $50,000 bond after deputies arrested her Saturday morning, Oct. 1, on...
kswo.com
Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of a former Fort Sill soldier is hoping to impact men in honor of her son, Christopher Pugh. He died in a shootout in Lawton back in 2019, and the murder remains unsolved. Machelle Pugh lost her son Christopher Pugh back in 2019 when...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD investigate murder after reports of gunshots
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Reports of gunshots in the area of Central Freeway and North 8th St. around 5 p.m., led Wichita Falls police officers to find a 23-year-old Hispanic man dead. He was found in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver, 711 Central Freeway. W.F.PD stated that...
newschannel6now.com
1 killed in crash on Central Freeway
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a crash at around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of north Central Freeway. The driver of a Nissan Altima was reportedly going north on the southbound lanes of the freeway and crashed into a Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Altima, identified as 21-year-old Mohammed Al-Abdulla of Sheppard AFB, was pronounced dead on the scene.
kswo.com
Comanche County offers new pre-trial release program
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County’s new pre-trial release program officially started on Saturday. This pre-trial release program will not only benefit the inmates, but also the county and community. Comanche County commissioners approved $80,000 in ARPA funds just last week, which will fund the pre-trial release program for...
texomashomepage.com
Gold coin thief facing probation revocation
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was involved in a $2 million gold and silver coin heist in Wichita Falls is once again facing revocation of his probation. The attorney for Russell Stallings was seeking to get a bond for him Thursday, Sept. 29, after he was arrested earlier this month and being held without bond.
texomashomepage.com
Police release victim’s names from morning accident
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police responded to an injury crash on Sunday, October 2, 2022, around 2 a.m., in the 800 block of North Central Freeway Sunday. According to WFPD spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, a 2010 white Nissan Altima was driving north on the south bound side of the freeway and collided head-on collision with a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Malibu.
texomashomepage.com
Man arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, September 29, just before 1 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy stopped a gray Dodge Caravan on US 287 after it was seen following a semi-tractor at an unsafe distance. The driver was identified as Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia. The...
texomashomepage.com
Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out on Tuesday
KAMAY, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department to host a National Night Out on Tuesday. The event will happen at the Kamay VFD on State Highway 258 from 6-8 p.m. There will be free food as well as a number of displays from local first responder organizations.
texomashomepage.com
California Bowling opens distribution center in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new business scored a strike when it decided to open its distribution center in Wichita Falls. The Wichita Falls Chamber and Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation announced that California Bowling, LLC worked closely with their team and developer Gary Mehan to determine the best location for the bowling business. Together they decided 523 Beverly would suit the company’s needs best as it has a whare house, office space and is centrally located.
texomashomepage.com
One killed in early-morning collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the cause of an early morning fatality accident. According to police, shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, October 02, 2022, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Central Freeway near Scotland Park. WFPD...
kswo.com
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
texomashomepage.com
Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
kswo.com
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who pled guilty to shooting and killing a 12-year-old in 2021 was set to officially be sentenced Wednesday, but that did not happen as expected. 16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pled guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Erick Berry in July of...
texomashomepage.com
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD kicks off Seed to Table month
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - October is Seed to Table month in Wichita Falls ISD cafeterias. This month is all about celebrating the use of fresh, local produce on their school menus. Throughout the year, WFISD officials will partner with local farms to source much of the produce used in...
texomashomepage.com
Trinity Noland arrested again
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who has faced charges ranging from murder to aggravated robbery has been arrested for the second time in about a month. Trinity Noland’s latest arrests are for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Noland, 36, was arrested in a traffic stop Tuesday, September 28, 2022, on Martin Luther Kind Blvd.
