Over 3 million Pakistani children may miss school semester after massive flooding

Read full article on original website
Related
Opposition warns that bringing back Islamic State brides and their children to Australia 'poses an unnecessary risk and enormous cost'
The Opposition is asking questions over federal government plans to bring home dozens of Australian women and children from detention camps in Syria. The Labor government is set to implement a rescue plan to bring 16 women and 42 children who are the families of Islamic State members and have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border.
Taliban beat women protesting against school bombing, say witnesses
Forces said to have opened fire on crowds who were demonstrating over attack targeting Hazara community
Washington Examiner
Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year
Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
King Charles Swerves Potential 'Constitutional Crisis' Over Climate Talks
Royal biographer Robert Jobson told Newsweek: "As Prince of Wales, he had intended to go to COP and make a big speech," but that as king, there may be conflict.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Railroad strike threat shows how unions’ rigid rules often hurt workers
Bound by the terms of a pre-COVID-19 pandemic contract, railroad workers have felt overworked and undercompensated in recent years. Having come within hours of a railroad strike, workers are now set to vote on a tentative contract. The major sticking points in the railroad union negotiations were pay, sick leave, and schedule flexibility.
Washington Examiner
Biden must not let China use North Korea as leverage
North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean, once again giving rise to global fears. Traveling 2,800 miles, this missile test proves Kim Jong Un's restored willingness to escalate against the United States and South Korea. Kim is evidently frustrated by the Biden administration's decision...
Washington Examiner
Biden thanks Coast Guard rescue swimmer who expects to be fired over vaccine mandate
President Joe Biden expressed his gratitude to a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, thanking him for saving lives in response to Hurricane Ian, days before he is poised to be fired for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Biden called Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch on Sept. 30, asking for...
Comments / 0