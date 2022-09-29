Michiganders worry about family, 2nd homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Michiganders with property in west Florida — a second home to escape life's tempests, especially during bone-chilling winters — found themselves Wednesday watching it from afar go through one of the biggest storms ever to hit the Sunshine State.

"It's stressful. Of course, not as stressful as being in the middle of it," Dennis King, 76, of Farmington Hills, said Thursday morning. He owns a place with his wife, Haven, in Lakewood Ranch, a Sarasota subdivision. "But it's a significant investment and being distant in Michigan, if there was damage, that's a whole how-do-you-take-care-of-it kind of a problem."

Their bigger worry right now, King said, is that he has lost contact with his 81-year-old sister, Gail Raider, who moved from Michigan to Fort Myers, Florida. And he is concerned about her safety — and whereabouts — as emergency officials mount rescue efforts.

By all accounts, Hurricane Ian is one of the worst storms ever to slam into Florida, with more than 150 mph winds. The Category 4, nearly a Category 5, hurricane, is now cutting a swath across Florida. It has been downgraded to a tropical storm but could regain strength and by Friday potentially threaten Georgia and the Carolinas.

The disaster is touching all parts of the nation and forcing many, like King, to weigh some of the risks of owning a second home in Florida as the state assesses property damage, financial losses and the human toll on residents and their families living in other states.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Thursday on "Good Morning America" that "thousands of people" in Florida are waiting to be rescued from Hurricane Ian, and while he didn't have confirmed numbers, he added, "I definitely know fatalities are in the hundreds."

Sending help, but with caution

Even as President Joe Biden declared the hurricane a major disaster and ordered federal assistance, some in Michigan are doing what they can to help.

Floridians need immediate relief from the power outages and flooding, but more than that, news organizations are reporting many homeowners in the hurricane's path lacked flood insurance, which will make rebuilding efforts even more difficult.

Early forecasts by insurance experts predict damage to be between $20 billion to $40 billion.

On top of that, USA Today reported Thursday that Florida residents are paying some of the highest homeowners insurance rates in the United States, an average of $4,231 in 2022, nearly three times the U.S. annual average of $1,544. It's unclear how much premiums may increase in the future.

During its evening broadcast, WJBK-TV (Fox 2) featured a Michigan couple, Ray Bongartz and Janie Barner, who became Red Cross volunteers in retirement. They loaded up their 3500 Sprinter van and headed to Florida to help feed folks who lost everything.

"We just share this moment," Barner told Fox 2. "We say, ‘You know what? The people of Michigan are thinking of you.' That’s why we’re here. Even if people don’t want the meal, they thank us for being there, for being there to support the community."

They plan to offer Floridians hot meals.

At the same time, the Better Business Bureau is warning donors to watch out for scams.

"It’s only natural that we would want to help those in harm’s way," Melanie Duquesnel, the nonprofit's president and CEO, said Thursday, but adding that "with emotions running high, it’s extremely important to be cautious and do your research before giving a donation."

The bureau urged potential donors to look for appeals that are clear about what disaster relief services will be supporting. Other things to look for: whether the charity has experience and a presence in the area, whether it is a crowdfunding campaign, and whether it vets the cause.

A longer-term impact

For the Kings, even though they were more than 1,200 miles away from the hurricane, the storm took a toll.

Dennis King said he's concerned about his sister, who lost power — and her phone service — as the storm pummeled her mobile home. He had been talking to her. But, he said, the phone reception became spotty, then cut out, and now he doesn't know where she is.

As for his own home, a 1,600-square-foot villa, it seems to have survived the hurricane and the electricity is still on.

But when Ian landed on Florida's west coast and through the night, King said, his cellphone was dinging with text alerts and updates from Florida's local government agencies and neighbors. He also, he said, kept tabs remotely on his one-story, beige-colored home with a tile roof, watching video feeds from the security cameras.

At one point, he added, he was able to tune in to a live TV broadcast that happened to be not far from his home.

He could see the rain, hear the 100 mph-plus winds, and imagine what it would have been like to be in his other home, which, he said, for the five years he has owned it has been a warm respite from Michigan's freezing winters.

King, who calls himself a snowbird — someone who vacations or moves to a warmer climate during cold weather like a migratory bird — said he has long viewed Florida as a convenient place, a drive down Interstate 75, to gather with his adult children and his relatives who had already relocated there in the sunshine and 70-degree weather.

His Florida neighbors, he said, also have bragged about how safe the area was from a hurricane.

But, King said, while he and his wife still plan to head to their Florida home this winter, they are increasingly cautious about going there during hurricane season — usually June through the end of November — and will be weighing the inconvenience of a Michigan snowstorm against the chances of surviving the next Florida hurricane.

