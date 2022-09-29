Next ‘Planet of the Apes’ Cast, Title Unveiled

The next Planet of the Apes movie is coming into focus, with 20th Century Studios confirming the cast for the newly titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes . The film, from director Wes Ball, will star Owen Teague alongside newly announced castmembers Freya Allen and Peter Macon. It is slated for a 2024 release.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes picks up many years after War for the Planet of the Apes , the 2017 feature that concluded the previous trilogy and used motion capture technology to tell the origin story of Caesar, a chimp that leads the simians toward revolution. Andy Serkis starred as Caesar, with Matt Reeves directing the final two installments to critical acclaim.

Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison will pen the script. Joe Hartwick Jr. Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are producing, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping executive producing.

“ Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy,” Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios, said in a statement. “With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

Planet of the Apes , based on the 1963 novel by Pierre Boulle, was first adapted for the screen in the 1968 film starring Charlton Heston, which spawned four sequels and two TV series. Tim Burton directed a 2001 reboot, and Fox relaunched the franchise in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes . To date, the films have grossed $1.7 billion globally.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes goes into production next month.