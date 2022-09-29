ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
43-year-old cyclist hit by truck, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in NW suburbs

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
 5 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 43-year-old woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after a landscaping truck struck her as she waited to cross Lake Cook Road, Arlington Heights police said.

Authorities said about 7:20 a.m., first responders from the Arlington Heights Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at Lake Cook and Wilke Roads.

Arlington Heights police said as a result of the crash, a Ford F-550 landscaping truck, with trailer in tow, jumped a curb before striking the cyclist. The driver of the F-550 and his passenger were uninjured in the crash.

The condition of the woman, from unincorporated Arlington Heights, is unknown, police said.

Palatine first responders transported the driver of the other vehicle to Northwest Community Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was no evidence of impairment involved in the case. Authorities are diverting traffic around the scene of the crash, but motorists were encouraged to avoid Lake Cook Road between Route 53 and Arlington Heights Road until normal operation resumes.

