Collegiately Speaking: Protecting all sides

Former Wildcats Rashawn Slater and Greg Newsome were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. It was the first time since 2005 that an NFL team had selected a player from Northwestern in the first round, when the San Diego Chargers took Luis Castillo. The wait for another may not be quite as long. It’s early, but most mock drafts have Northwestern left tackle Peter Skoronski projected as one of the top offensive lineman available next April. Skoronski joined Dave Eanet to talk about his career, growing up rooting for the “wrong” team, as well as the renderings of the proposed design for the new Ryan Field . Dave also previewed this weekend’s game at Penn State with the voice of the Nittany Lions, Steve Jones.

