THC Gummies Found At Bellmore Store, 4 Men Facing Drug Charges, Police Say
Four men are facing drug charges after police reported recovering THC gummies from a Long Island cigar shop.
The arrests were made during an investigation at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store, located at 2825 Merrick Road in Bellmore, at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Nassau County Police Department reported.
Police said officers executed a search warrant and discovered that the THC gummies were being sold at the location.
NCPD said the following individuals were arrested:
- Dinesh Venkata, age 47, of Richmond Hill
- Ujaval Darji, age 27, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey
- Aashutosh Kinra, age 22, of Merrick
- Krunal Patel, age 26, of Wantagh
Police said Venkata was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Authorities said Darji was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Kinra was charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, NCPD reported.
Patel was charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.
They are all set to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 29, police said.
