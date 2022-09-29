THC Gummies Found At Bellmore Store, 4 Men Facing Drug Charges, Police Say

Dinesh Venkata, Krunal Patel, Aashutosh Kinra, and Ujaval Darji Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

Four men are facing drug charges after police reported recovering THC gummies from a Long Island cigar shop.

The arrests were made during an investigation at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store, located at 2825 Merrick Road in Bellmore, at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Police said officers executed a search warrant and discovered that the THC gummies were being sold at the location.

NCPD said the following individuals were arrested:

Dinesh Venkata, age 47, of Richmond Hill

Ujaval Darji, age 27, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey

Aashutosh Kinra, age 22, of Merrick

Krunal Patel, age 26, of Wantagh

Police said Venkata was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Authorities said Darji was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kinra was charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, NCPD reported.

Patel was charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

They are all set to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 29, police said.

