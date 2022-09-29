ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmore, NY

THC Gummies Found At Bellmore Store, 4 Men Facing Drug Charges, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 5 days ago
Dinesh Venkata, Krunal Patel, Aashutosh Kinra, and Ujaval Darji Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view

Four men are facing drug charges after police reported recovering THC gummies from a Long Island cigar shop.

The arrests were made during an investigation at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store, located at 2825 Merrick Road in Bellmore, at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Police said officers executed a search warrant and discovered that the THC gummies were being sold at the location.

NCPD said the following individuals were arrested:

  • Dinesh Venkata, age 47, of Richmond Hill
  • Ujaval Darji, age 27, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey
  • Aashutosh Kinra, age 22, of Merrick
  • Krunal Patel, age 26, of Wantagh

Police said Venkata was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Authorities said Darji was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Kinra was charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, NCPD reported.

Patel was charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

They are all set to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 29, police said.

Comments / 2

