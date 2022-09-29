ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York

NEW YORK — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to...
ECONOMY
WRAL News

California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater

FAIRMEAD, CALIF. — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRAL News

Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

PHOENIX — A Phoenix abortion clinic has come up with a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions. Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients will have an...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Atlanta, IL
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
City
Detroit, IL
WRAL News

Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed by cleaning up...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Justices mull latest challenge to landmark voting rights law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States and seemed likely to divide the court along ideological lines. The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over the...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Soil Fertility#Soil Health#Soil Test#Organic Soil#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Swiss#Nestle#Hopi
WRAL News

Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants

ATLANTA — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came Monday...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Walmart
WRAL News

Who would win NC in 2024? Biden and Trump neck-and-neck in hypothetical rematch, WRAL News poll shows

RALEIGH, N.C. — If President Joe Biden were to seek reelection against former President Donald Trump in 2024, North Carolina voters would be nearly evenly split. A WRAL News Poll released on Monday shows 45% of registered voters favor Biden in the hypothetical matchup, while 43% prefer Trump. The two-point difference was a statistical tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRAL News

Moose back on the loose after rescuers free it from fence

BARKHAMSTED, CONN. — A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped to free it from a fence. The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call at around midnight about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. Local fire department personnel and state police responded early Saturday to find the animal not impaled on the structure but unable to get its belly and rear legs over the top.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy