Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to...
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, CALIF. — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — The past three years have been California's driest on record and state officials said Monday that they're preparing for the streak to continue. The official water year concluded Friday, marking an end to a period that saw both record rainfall in October and the driest January-to-March period in at least a century. Scientists say such weather whiplash is likely to become more common as the planet warms. It will take more than a few winter storms to help the state dig out of drought.
Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban
PHOENIX — A Phoenix abortion clinic has come up with a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions. Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients will have an...
Are Triangle, national jobs market really softening? Economists disagree
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – There are tens of thousands of open jobs in the Triangle, the latest WRAL TechWire Jobs Report finds. But with ongoing economic concerns and a changing economy, whether there are cracks emerging in the region’s labor market is a matter of debate. Economist Dr....
Floridians endure slow wait for power knocked out by Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Hurricane Ian may be long gone from Florida, but the job of restoring power and searching for anyone still inside flooded or damaged homes pressed on Tuesday. The number of storm-related deaths has risen in recent days because of the dangers posed by cleaning up...
Cumberland County reports death from West Nile Virus days after Hurricane Ian
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A person died from West Nile Virus in Cumberland County, becoming the first to die from the virus in North Carolina in 2022. Cumberland County said there are two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in Cumberland County. The virus is carried to humans from infected mosquitos.
Justices mull latest challenge to landmark voting rights law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States and seemed likely to divide the court along ideological lines. The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over the...
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it
FORT MYERS, FLA. — As Hurricane Ian approached last week, Jane Compton and her husband — who lost their home and possessions to the storm — found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry. They prayed for the gusts to...
NC School of Science and Math ranked No. 1 high school in America, Raleigh Charter ranks No. 31
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics on Tuesday was recognized as the No. 1 best public high school in America. Raleigh Charter High School also scored a top spot in the report from Niche, ranking No. 31. This was the first time NCEM was ranked...
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
ATLANTA — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase. The revelation came Monday...
Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races
PHOENIX — A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s last...
NC State Fair's 40 new foods include rattlesnake corn dog, pickle pizza
RALEIGH, N.C. — Pickle pizza, rattlesnake corn dogs and Dole Pineapple Splits are just a few of the 40 new foods coming to the North Carolina State Fair this year. The fair released its official list of new food on Tuesday. The fair runs Oct. 13-23 at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.
Who would win NC in 2024? Biden and Trump neck-and-neck in hypothetical rematch, WRAL News poll shows
RALEIGH, N.C. — If President Joe Biden were to seek reelection against former President Donald Trump in 2024, North Carolina voters would be nearly evenly split. A WRAL News Poll released on Monday shows 45% of registered voters favor Biden in the hypothetical matchup, while 43% prefer Trump. The two-point difference was a statistical tie.
Nearly half of NC Republicans have little to no confidence ballots will be counted properly this year, WRAL poll shows
RALEIGH, N.C. — Forty-four percent of likely Republican voters have little to no confidence that their vote in the Nov. 8 election will be counted accurately, a WRAL News Poll found. Meanwhile, Democrats and independents overwhelmingly have at least some confidence their votes will be properly recorded. The poll,...
Moose back on the loose after rescuers free it from fence
BARKHAMSTED, CONN. — A moose is back on the loose in Connecticut after some quick-acting rescuers helped to free it from a fence. The Connecticut State Environmental Police received a call at around midnight about a moose stuck in Barkhamsted, northwest of Hartford. Local fire department personnel and state police responded early Saturday to find the animal not impaled on the structure but unable to get its belly and rear legs over the top.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press,...
