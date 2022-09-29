ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Dominique Johnson, 32, sentenced to 30 years after Montgomery County chase

A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a chase in Montgomery County that reached speeds over 140 mph earlier this year, officials say. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Dominique Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading with a motor vehicle on Sept. 28.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Richmond, TX
City
Missouri City, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Missouri City, TX
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Man admits to shooting man twice in the back in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man was arrested in a shooting that occurred on Saturday near Sharpstown. Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting at 8909 Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston around 2:40 a.m. When they arrived, a security guard had 35-year-old Julio Lopez detained. Lopez reportedly got into a...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Violent Crime#Fort Bend Co
fox26houston.com

Police investigate officer-involved shooting near NRG Park in Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred near NRG Park. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers from different agencies were working off-duty jobs and directing traffic in the 8400 block of Kirby Drive after a college football game had ended. Police say that’s when a red Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat entered the parking lot and parked nearby.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot and killed on West Montgomery Rd in NW Houston

HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, the shooting occurred near an apartment complex and a gas station in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road around 12:25 p.m. The person who was shot was described only as an adult...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County child struck by vehicle on Fairfield Place Drive

A child was struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say. The crash occurred in the 2200 block of Fairfield Place Drive near Cumberland Ridge Drive. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says the child who was struck by the vehicle is being treated...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Search underway for kidnapper after woman found dead inside car in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas - Officials are searching for a suspected kidnapper after a woman was found dead inside a car in Pasadena. Based on preliminary information by the Pasadena PD, the unidentified woman was visiting a man at his apartment in the 3800 block of Red Bluff, and he forced her into his car at gunpoint.
PASADENA, TX
fox26houston.com

2-year-old killed in hit-and-run incident in southwest Houston: police

HOUSTON - A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run incident, according to Houston police. The parents were with the child at the time. They were going to the ice cream truck. According to police, a green truck struck the child, who just turned 2, in an apartment complex on Nairn Street in southwest Houston near Sharpstown.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 off-duty Harris Co. deputies hospitalized after crash on Katy Fwy

HOUSTON - Authorities say two off-duty deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are recovering in the hospital Sunday after a major crash on Katy Freeway. It happened a little after 2:45 a.m. when investigators with Houston PD say the driver of a Toyota 4Runner was going westbound on Katy Freeway when it suddenly hit the walls of an exit ramp on the main lanes. That caused the SUV to spin across all lanes of the freeway.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Pedicab driver says she woke up under a car following hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON - A pedicab driver, who was one of three people seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash, recalled frightening moments as law enforcement continues its search for the driver. PREVIOUS: Houston PD continues search for driver in hit-and-run pedicab crash. The driver, who asked FOX 26 to identify her only...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston gas station clerk struck by stray bullet on Wilcrest Drive

HOUSTON - A gas station clerk was struck by a stray bullet while two groups of people exchanged gunfire outside, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 10600 block of Wilcrest Drive. Police say two groups of males got into a physical altercation in...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy