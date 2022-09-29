Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Dominique Johnson, 32, sentenced to 30 years after Montgomery County chase
A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a chase in Montgomery County that reached speeds over 140 mph earlier this year, officials say. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Dominique Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading with a motor vehicle on Sept. 28.
fox26houston.com
Retrial for Antonio 'AJ' Armstrong Jr., accused of killing Bellaire parents as teen
BELLAIRE, Texas - A retrial has begun Monday for Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr., who was accused of shooting and killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. This comes after a judge declared a mistrial in 2019 after days of a deadlocked jury. PREVIOUS: Judge declares mistrial in Antonio...
fox26houston.com
Pasadena police identify person of interest after woman's kidnapping, death
PASADENA, Texas - Police have identified a person of interest in the death of a woman they believe was kidnapped on Monday. According to the Pasadena Police Department, there is an active warrant out for the arrest of Daniel Chacon. Police say Chacon is considered a person of interest in...
fox26houston.com
2 teens tussling over gun ends with 13-year-old boy shot in abdomen: FBCSO
A 13-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen by another teen in what appears to be an accident, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported at a home in the 6900 block of Great Oaks Shadow around 10:15 p.m. Monday. The 13-year-old was taken...
fox26houston.com
Man admits to shooting man twice in the back in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - A man was arrested in a shooting that occurred on Saturday near Sharpstown. Officers say they responded to reports of a shooting at 8909 Richmond Avenue in southwest Houston around 2:40 a.m. When they arrived, a security guard had 35-year-old Julio Lopez detained. Lopez reportedly got into a...
fox26houston.com
Rene Alfredo Alvarado Lopez charged for killing 2-year-old in hit-and-run incident in southwest Houston
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with killing a 2-year-old in a hit-and-run. 22-year-old Rene Alfredo Alvarado Lopez was charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter and Failure to Render Aid after hitting a child with his truck in southwest Houston in an apartment complex. PREVIOUS STORY: 2-year-old killed in hit-and-run incident...
fox26houston.com
Houston boy, 6, run over in parking lot; alleged intoxicated driver Pedro Alberto Hernandez charged
Houston police have identified the alleged intoxicated driver who was arrested after a 6-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle in a parking lot over the weekend. Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, is charged with two felonies – murder and driving while intoxicated (third offense). The deadly crash occurred...
fox26houston.com
National Night Out brings out aw enforcement into underserved North Houston community
HOUSTON - On Tuesday Houston Police officers and Harris County Sheriff's deputies will be out in full force building relationships and spending time with residents in the communities they serve. This is a part of the annual national night out, meant to bridge gaps between law enforcement and residents. The...
fox26houston.com
Police investigate officer-involved shooting near NRG Park in Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred near NRG Park. Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers from different agencies were working off-duty jobs and directing traffic in the 8400 block of Kirby Drive after a college football game had ended. Police say that’s when a red Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat entered the parking lot and parked nearby.
fox26houston.com
Man shot and killed on West Montgomery Rd in NW Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Houston on Monday afternoon. According to HPD, the shooting occurred near an apartment complex and a gas station in the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road around 12:25 p.m. The person who was shot was described only as an adult...
fox26houston.com
Harris County child struck by vehicle on Fairfield Place Drive
A child was struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say. The crash occurred in the 2200 block of Fairfield Place Drive near Cumberland Ridge Drive. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says the child who was struck by the vehicle is being treated...
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Man killed in apartment complex stairwell on Whittington Dr
HOUSTON - Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at an apartment complex in west Houston. Officers responded to the shooting in the 13100 block of Whittington Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a man, 29, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in an outside stairway.
fox26houston.com
Man found dead in his car in a traffic lane, police investigating
HOUSTON - A man was found shot dead in his car in southwest Houston on Sunday. According to police, officers arrived at 8000 Fondren Road near Sharpstown around 6:15 a.m. They found a man, 33, slumped over in the driver seat of his car in a moving lane of traffic.
fox26houston.com
Search underway for kidnapper after woman found dead inside car in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas - Officials are searching for a suspected kidnapper after a woman was found dead inside a car in Pasadena. Based on preliminary information by the Pasadena PD, the unidentified woman was visiting a man at his apartment in the 3800 block of Red Bluff, and he forced her into his car at gunpoint.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old killed in hit-and-run incident in southwest Houston: police
HOUSTON - A 2-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run incident, according to Houston police. The parents were with the child at the time. They were going to the ice cream truck. According to police, a green truck struck the child, who just turned 2, in an apartment complex on Nairn Street in southwest Houston near Sharpstown.
fox26houston.com
Man killed in hit-and-run in southeast Houston, driver left his car and ran
HOUSTON - An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday in southeast Houston. The Houston Police Department reported that at 10000 La Porte Highway (SH 225) near Gulfgate around 6 a.m., a red Toyota Corolla driven by a 76-year-old man was disabled with its hazard lights on in the main lanes.
fox26houston.com
2 off-duty Harris Co. deputies hospitalized after crash on Katy Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities say two off-duty deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are recovering in the hospital Sunday after a major crash on Katy Freeway. It happened a little after 2:45 a.m. when investigators with Houston PD say the driver of a Toyota 4Runner was going westbound on Katy Freeway when it suddenly hit the walls of an exit ramp on the main lanes. That caused the SUV to spin across all lanes of the freeway.
fox26houston.com
Coast Guard pilot reunites with pregnant woman he rescued in Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON - It’s a reunion five years in the making. The story first started when Hurricane Harvey, back in 2017, was wreaking havoc in Houston. Kristy and Kyle Lorio were hunkered down. Kristy was 38 weeks pregnant at the time. "I wasn’t expecting to go into labor, but things...
fox26houston.com
Pedicab driver says she woke up under a car following hit-and-run crash
HOUSTON - A pedicab driver, who was one of three people seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash, recalled frightening moments as law enforcement continues its search for the driver. PREVIOUS: Houston PD continues search for driver in hit-and-run pedicab crash. The driver, who asked FOX 26 to identify her only...
fox26houston.com
Houston gas station clerk struck by stray bullet on Wilcrest Drive
HOUSTON - A gas station clerk was struck by a stray bullet while two groups of people exchanged gunfire outside, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 10600 block of Wilcrest Drive. Police say two groups of males got into a physical altercation in...
