HOUSTON - Authorities say two off-duty deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are recovering in the hospital Sunday after a major crash on Katy Freeway. It happened a little after 2:45 a.m. when investigators with Houston PD say the driver of a Toyota 4Runner was going westbound on Katy Freeway when it suddenly hit the walls of an exit ramp on the main lanes. That caused the SUV to spin across all lanes of the freeway.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO