Overland Park, KS

Doug Hull
4d ago

Look, this is just sad. Beautiful course accessible to the public and now it gets developed. Much like tearing down a Carnegie library to put in a parking lot. Shameful.

3
 

Overland Park looks to approve $5 million in chip seal plans

Overland Park city council is set to vote Monday night on the use of $5 million in chip seal as part of the its annual street maintenance program. Driving the news: The Overland Park Public Works Committee on Wednesday voted to recommend approval of the city’s 2023 annual maintenance programs for street, stormwater and traffic repairs.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park police investigate 93 car burglaries along Metcalf

Overland Park police are looking into a string of car burglaries that occurred in southern Overland Park last weekend. The details: Sometime between late Thursday night and 5 a.m. Friday morning, 93 vehicles were broken into near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue, according to polices spokesman John Lacy. The burglaries...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Optum Rx looking to hire 75 employees in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Optum Rx is looking for a total of 75 people to hire in Overland Park. Optum Rx, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, is looking for pharmacy technicians and warehouse fulfillment workers. The positions will be based out of the Optum location at 6860 W....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Good morning! Welcome to a new day in Johnson County. Here’s a rundown to get you caught up this Tuesday. Forecast: 🌤 High 81, Low: 57. Mostly sunny with light breezes out of the south, and turning cloudy toward the evening. Diversions. Pumpkin Hollow continues today at Deanna...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas county sees population boost

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

