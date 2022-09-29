Read full article on original website
Capital Region shelter welcoming pets displaced during Hurricane Ian
Glenville, NY (WRGB) — The Animal Protective Foundation (APF) is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to transport pets who were displaces due to Hurricane Ian. Pets will then make their way to eight shelters and rescues located around the country. One of those shelters is located at 53...
Missing mother, daughter hiking in Moreau Lake State Park located and safe
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A mother and daughter reported missing on a hiking trail in Moreau Lake State Park have been found. Early Sunday morning, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two had been found a short time prior, concluding an hours-long search. They were treated at the scene, and are in good health.
Wing Walk returns to Schenectady after COVID hiatus
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — One of downtown Schenectady’s favorite foodie events was back Saturday-- the Wing Walk!. The event had been cancelled these past couple of years because of COVID. A record crowd of 2,200 people able to stroll around downtown and sample all sorts of unique wing...
VegFest returns to Albany with environmental awareness and tasty food
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — After a two-year hiatus, Albany VegFest returned with thousands of people enjoying delicious and healthy food. An event put together to help educate on sustainable living, environmental awareness and more, it featured 18 different restaurants, 50 vendors in total to go along with expert speakers passing along their knowledge.
Crews fight fire on 6th Avenue in Watervliet
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Crews are fighting a fire on 6th Avenue in Watervliet. Watervliet's fire and police departments are on the scene in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue. Police ask that people avoid the area as they work to put out and investigate the fire. At this...
Mayor: "Stay in Albany", concerned business owner looking to close over violence
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Frank Scavio has been in business for over 30 years. His first store was Paesan's Pizza, located in Albany. That location helped spawn multiple other locations around the Capitol region. With the violence the region saw this past weekend, Scavio was concerned. "They're driving an extra 5,6,7 miles just so they don't have to go to Ontario St," says Scavio.
Tenant charged in fire that displaced residents in multi-unit apartment
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Hudson Falls man has been charged with reckless endangerment following a fire that displaced residents in an 8 unit apartment. Police say on October 3rd at around 8:00 PM, fire crews responded to 11 Maple Street for a structure fire. According to police,...
Rotterdam man found guilty of killing 4-year-old foster child in his care
Rotterdam, NY (WRGB) — A Rotterdam man has been found guilty for killing a 4-year-old foster child who was in his care. Dequan Greene was found guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death Charlie Garay in 2020. January 22nd, 2021- Rotterdam couple charged in the death...
Upper Madison Avenue celebrates annual street fair
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany's upper Madison Avenue came alive Sunday with the annual Upper Madison Street Fair, the road closed off for the public to enjoy plenty of food, dancing, art and more. Organizers tell us in total about 70 activities and vendors were on hand on the...
Worker killed in industrial accident at Grafton business, say State Police
GRAFTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say the investigation is ongoing following a fatal industrial accident in Grafton. Police say back on October 1st, State Police responded to to R.J. Valente Gravel on State Route 2 in Grafton, NY, for the report of an industrial accident. According to investigators,...
Albany Police make arrest in weekend fatal shooting
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An arrest has been made in the Central Avenue Homicide. Laquan Fallen, 23 of Albany is being charged with one count of Murder 2nd and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. On Sunday, October 2, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to...
Albany Police investigate deadly shooting at Central Avenue and Robin Street
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred Sunday evening near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street. Officers responded to the intersection for reports of a shooting, at around 7:30 p.m. There, they located a 24-year-old man with at least one GSW to the torso. He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
Jury selection has begun in trial for man accused of stabbing 2 at "Stop the Steal" rally
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of an Albany man who has been charged with stabbing two others during "Stop the Steal" rally. Alexander Contompasis is accused of stabbing two people at the NYS Capitol back on January 6th, 2021 during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
Traffic stop leads to arrest for parolee on weapons, drug charges
SCHOHARIE, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Wilton have arrested a Schoharie man following a traffic stop. Back on October 2nd, just before 5:30 PM, Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-87 for what police say was an equipment violation. Police say the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Donnell Windley,...
Troy man found with gun, drugs in vehicle with 2 minors, say police
WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Watervliet Police have arrested a Troy man on a list of charges, including drugs and weapons charges. Investigators say police stopped a vehicle in the area of 23rd Street on September 29th at around 5:30 PM. Accord to police, the driver gave a false name,...
Pittsfield man charged in deadly shooting
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — Pittsfield Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip Friday evening, charging him with the murder of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police responded to a Goodrich Street address at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call. Police located Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported Cepeda to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died.
UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found, safe
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Police say Jasper Barkley has been found and is in good health. He was found by members of the Albany Fire Department on the Route 85 ramp near Brevator street. He will be returned home safely. ----- Albany police are attempting to locate Jasper...
Meghan Marohn remembered for love of literature, passion for art
ALBANY COUNTY , NY (WRGB) — Saturday, friends and family remembered Meghan Marohn, the Shaker High School English teacher who disappeared in March after going on a hiking trip. In September, investigators said they found her remains in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts. That ended a months-long search....
