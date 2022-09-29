ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

WRGB

Capital Region shelter welcoming pets displaced during Hurricane Ian

Glenville, NY (WRGB) — The Animal Protective Foundation (APF) is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to transport pets who were displaces due to Hurricane Ian. Pets will then make their way to eight shelters and rescues located around the country. One of those shelters is located at 53...
GLENVILLE, NY
WRGB

Wing Walk returns to Schenectady after COVID hiatus

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — One of downtown Schenectady’s favorite foodie events was back Saturday-- the Wing Walk!. The event had been cancelled these past couple of years because of COVID. A record crowd of 2,200 people able to stroll around downtown and sample all sorts of unique wing...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

VegFest returns to Albany with environmental awareness and tasty food

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — After a two-year hiatus, Albany VegFest returned with thousands of people enjoying delicious and healthy food. An event put together to help educate on sustainable living, environmental awareness and more, it featured 18 different restaurants, 50 vendors in total to go along with expert speakers passing along their knowledge.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Crews fight fire on 6th Avenue in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, NY (WRGB) — Crews are fighting a fire on 6th Avenue in Watervliet. Watervliet's fire and police departments are on the scene in the 1200 block of 6th Avenue. Police ask that people avoid the area as they work to put out and investigate the fire. At this...
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Mayor: "Stay in Albany", concerned business owner looking to close over violence

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Frank Scavio has been in business for over 30 years. His first store was Paesan's Pizza, located in Albany. That location helped spawn multiple other locations around the Capitol region. With the violence the region saw this past weekend, Scavio was concerned. "They're driving an extra 5,6,7 miles just so they don't have to go to Ontario St," says Scavio.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Upper Madison Avenue celebrates annual street fair

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany's upper Madison Avenue came alive Sunday with the annual Upper Madison Street Fair, the road closed off for the public to enjoy plenty of food, dancing, art and more. Organizers tell us in total about 70 activities and vendors were on hand on the...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany Police make arrest in weekend fatal shooting

Albany, NY (WRGB) — An arrest has been made in the Central Avenue Homicide. Laquan Fallen, 23 of Albany is being charged with one count of Murder 2nd and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd. On Sunday, October 2, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany Police investigate deadly shooting at Central Avenue and Robin Street

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide that occurred Sunday evening near the intersection of Central Avenue and Robin Street. Officers responded to the intersection for reports of a shooting, at around 7:30 p.m. There, they located a 24-year-old man with at least one GSW to the torso. He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

State Police make arrest after cannabis plants located in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of possessing cannabis illegally. On September 27th, State Police say they arrested Kevin T. Noon, 51, for criminal possession of cannabis, tampering with evidence and obstruction. Police say an investigation determined that Noon, was responsible...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
WRGB

Traffic stop leads to arrest for parolee on weapons, drug charges

SCHOHARIE, NY (WRGB) — State Police in Wilton have arrested a Schoharie man following a traffic stop. Back on October 2nd, just before 5:30 PM, Troopers stopped a vehicle on I-87 for what police say was an equipment violation. Police say the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Donnell Windley,...
SCHOHARIE, NY
WRGB

Pittsfield man charged in deadly shooting

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WRGB) — Pittsfield Police arrested 42-year-old Desmond Phillip Friday evening, charging him with the murder of 43-year-old Teddy Cepeda. Police responded to a Goodrich Street address at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call. Police located Cepeda with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported Cepeda to Berkshire Medical Center, where he died.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old boy found, safe

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Police say Jasper Barkley has been found and is in good health. He was found by members of the Albany Fire Department on the Route 85 ramp near Brevator street. He will be returned home safely. ----- Albany police are attempting to locate Jasper...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Meghan Marohn remembered for love of literature, passion for art

ALBANY COUNTY , NY (WRGB) — Saturday, friends and family remembered Meghan Marohn, the Shaker High School English teacher who disappeared in March after going on a hiking trip. In September, investigators said they found her remains in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts. That ended a months-long search....
LEE, MA

