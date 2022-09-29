Read full article on original website
Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have determined that a 26-year-old Pontiac man whose body was found slumped over the center console of a car in the middle of the night was murdered. Oakland County deputies were called at 1:46 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.
Police say Pontiac man was murdered after finding apparent gunshot wound
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County Sheriff's Office believe Pontiac man was murdered after finding an apparent gunshot wound Monday. Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies responded on October 3 to a report that a man had been shot at the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac. When the Deputies...
Suspected drunk driver fatally hits pedestrian on Michigan Avenue in Canton
FOX 2 - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Canton Monday night. The crash happened in the area of eastbound Michigan Avenue and I-275 around 8:40 p.m. Police say it appears alcohol played a role in this accident and the driver was taken...
Manslaughter conviction handed down in July 2021 'road rage' shooting of a Detroit firefighter
A man was convicted of manslaughter for killing Detroit firefighter Frank Dombrowski after a road rage incident in July 2021. Terell Josey was sentenced to 5-to-15 years in prison. The victim’s sister shared her thoughts on the conviction.
Man in mid-50s fatally assaulted in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A man in his mid-50s was fatally assaulted over the weekend in Detroit, according to authorities. The attack happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the 11500 block of La Salle Street on the city’s west side. Police said a man in his mid-50s was...
Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run
DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
A homicide investigation is underway in Pontiac on Monday after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound.
Man accused of killing woman in Ypsilanti crash heads to trial
YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of killing a woman in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop in Ypsilanti is heading to trial. Cushmeer Muhammad waived preliminary examination Sept. 20, sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal court proceedings, court records show. Muhammad,...
At least four Detroit officers on leave pending fatal shooting probe
Detroit — At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife. Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday...
Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified an employee suspected of shooting a coworker at a Bloomfield Township deli over the weekend and then killing himself as police pulled over his vehicle. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Steve’s Deli, which is located at 6646...
18-year-old fatally shot by 60-year-old driver during Eastpointe road rage incident: police
A 60-year-old man is in custody after a young man was shot and killed in Macomb County Friday evening in what police are calling a road rage incident.
Dearborn parents charged with physically abusing weeks-old daughter, leaving her hospitalized
DEARBORN, Mich. – A mother and father from Dearborn have been charged with physically abusing their infant daughter after she was taken to the hospital with bruises all over her body. Officials said a 6- or 7-week old girl was brought to a pediatrician’s office in the 2800 block...
Family pleads for answers after son shot by Detroit police
A 20-year-old experiencing a 'mental crisis' had police called by family to assist the individual. According to a witness, the man had a knife that he refused to drop and instead charged at police after a taser was deployed. He was shot and killed.
Multiple Detroit police officers reportedly placed on leave after deadly shooting of man having mental health crisis
At least four Detroit police officers have reportedly been placed on administrative leave after the fatal shooting of a man who was having a mental health crisis early Sunday morning.
24-year-old Novi man killed, 2 injured when car crosses median, crashes into tree at 3 a.m.
NOVI, Mich. – A 24-year-old passenger was killed and two others were injured when a car crossed the median and crashed into a tree overnight in Novi. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) in the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives in Novi. That’s just southwest of 10 Mile and Haggerty roads.
Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day. UPDATE: Police identify employee suspected in shooting. Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at...
Detroit police shoot mentally ill man armed with knife, family wants answers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A mentally ill man was shot and killed by Detroit police early Sunday morning. Now, the family of 20-year-old Porter Burks wants answers on why officers killed him instead of getting him the help he needs. "That’s a pain you would never be able to heal;...
18-year-old killed in road rage shooting in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police believe road rage is what’s behind Friday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in Eastpointe. Home surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the moments leading up to the shooting at the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near East 8 Mile Road.
Detroit mother wants police bodycam footage of son's killing released: 'They've got to pay'
Quieauna Wilson knew a reporter was at the door, and she knew why. She couldn't hold back her tears. "They've got to pay for what they did," Wilson told the Free Press, referring to the Detroit police officers who shot and killed her 20-year-old son, Porter Burks, early Sunday morning on the city's west side. ...
