Detroit, MI

nbc25news.com

Police say Pontiac man was murdered after finding apparent gunshot wound

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oakland County Sheriff's Office believe Pontiac man was murdered after finding an apparent gunshot wound Monday. Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies responded on October 3 to a report that a man had been shot at the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac. When the Deputies...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in mid-50s fatally assaulted in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A man in his mid-50s was fatally assaulted over the weekend in Detroit, according to authorities. The attack happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the 11500 block of La Salle Street on the city’s west side. Police said a man in his mid-50s was...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man found shot dead in his truck on his birthday

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday. As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
DETROIT, MI
#Carjacking#Automobile#Violent Crime#Fox#Chrysler
Detroit News

At least four Detroit officers on leave pending fatal shooting probe

Detroit — At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife. Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for answers after son shot by Detroit police

A 20-year-old experiencing a 'mental crisis' had police called by family to assist the individual. According to a witness, the man had a knife that he refused to drop and instead charged at police after a taser was deployed. He was shot and killed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

18-year-old killed in road rage shooting in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police believe road rage is what’s behind Friday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in Eastpointe. Home surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the moments leading up to the shooting at the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near East 8 Mile Road.
EASTPOINTE, MI

