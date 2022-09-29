ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Massachusetts Man Grows Record-Breaking Pumpkin

The theme at this year’s Topsfield Fair seems to be go big or go home. On the same weekend a Warren, Massachusetts, man devoured the estimated equivalent of 200 hot dogs in seven minutes (after which, I assume his theme became just needing to go), a Tyngsborough man provided some vindication to our friend Charlie Brown, according to MassLive.com. There for all to see sat the Topsfield Fair’s Great Pumpkin; the greatest of all time, as a matter of fact.
TYNGSBOROUGH, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Will Sysco Boston Strike Have Any Seacoast Impact?

A strike by truckers at food distributor Sysco Foods Boston's facility in Plympton, Massachusetts could have an impact on Seacoast restaurants and schools. Over 300 members of Teamsters Local 653 set up picket lines Sunday as their contract expired at the company's facility south of Boston which stocks nearly 13,000 in-stock items for restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities and hotels throughout New England.
PLYMPTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Two Small Maine Towns Named Among the Best to Visit in America

There are really two kinds of small towns in Maine. There's the small towns that people who have lived their entire life in Maine have never visited or maybe never even heard of. There's also small towns that have become so well-known and popular, that residents of the state don't even think of them as small towns anymore. They still are small towns, and two of them were recently honored by US News & World Report as two of the best small towns in America to visit.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard

If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Corn Maze in the Country is in Maine

How it's not number voted one every year is a mystery!. Treworgy Family Orchard in Levant, Maine has been nominated for the past five years for the USA Today's Best Corn Maze. They have been edged out and come in second place for years. Except 2022 was their year and they came in first! How could they not with this amazing design of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet?
LEVANT, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

