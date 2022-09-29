Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
At least 2 injured in Renton shooting, police searching for suspect
RENTON, Wash. - At least two people were injured in a shooting in Renton Monday night. Police are searching for a suspect. According to Renton Police, officers were called to a shooting at the AM/PM and McDonalds at Rainier Ave and Renton Ave. They arrived before 9 p.m. and found two gunshot victims.
KOMO News
3 teens arrested after allegedly carjacking a woman in Spanaway, leading police on a chase
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teens are in custody after they reportedly carjacked a woman and lead police on a chase Friday night in Spanaway. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the teens pulled their car behind a woman as she was arriving home, held her at gunpoint, and demanded her car keys. Deputies said the woman didn't immediately cooperate and one of the suspects allegedly hit her in the head with the gun. They then got into the woman's SUV and drove off along with the vehicle they arrived in.
q13fox.com
Man killed in Puyallup hit-and-run, deputies investigating
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run between Puyallup and Sumner. According to authorities, around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, a 30-year-old man was hit and killed by a car near Valley Ave and Hwy 167. Witnesses told investigators the victim was walking on the side of the road before being hit.
q13fox.com
King County detectives seek man suspected of attacking woman, children
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public's help to find 29-year-old Dejakeem Sheceme McDaniel. He has felony warrants for his arrest in King County for second-degree assault of a child and several other domestic violence (DV) crimes, including second-degree and fourth-degree assault. Detectives...
q13fox.com
Armed teens follow mom home, carjack her in 'quiet' Spanaway neighborhood
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating after a car full of teens followed a mom back to her home and carjacked her at gunpoint. Investigators say a mom dealt with this nightmare last Friday. The incident happened in what investigators and people say...
Chronicle
Boy Accused of Posting Threatening Message About Grays Harbor County School Arrested
A boy who posted threatening messages to Aberdeen High School’s TikTok account on Sunday — prompting the district to cancel school on Monday — has been arrested, the Aberdeen Police Department and the Aberdeen School District announced in a joint news release Monday afternoon. The suspect, a...
Chronicle
Sirens: Stolen Yard Ornaments; Illegal Burning; Burglary; People Climbing in Places They Shouldn’t; Butter Smeared On a Vehicle
• A Centralia man was arrested in the 100 block of South Pearl Street at 12:35 p.m. on Sept. 30 and was booked into the Lewis County Jail for fourth-degree assault after a witness observed him “kicking his girlfriend in the head” during a dispute. • A physical...
Driver fleeing U-District shooting hits, kills 21-year-old with vehicle
SEATTLE — A driver fleeing the scene of a reported University District shooting hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle on Saturday morning. Police initially received a report of shots fired west of the University of Washington’s Parrington Lawn just after midnight on Saturday. It is unclear at this time as to whether anyone was injured in the reported shooting itself. But shortly after responding, officers learned at the scene that the driver of the vehicle that had left the scene had hit a 21-year-old “a few blocks away.”
q13fox.com
Suspected fentanyl dealer in downtown Seattle charged
SEATTLE - 176 people have died from opioid overdose this year in Seattle, and officials said many of the deaths were from fentanyl. One person accused of dealing the deadly drug was charged Monday. Investigators said it's one of dozens of drug busts they’ve made in their concentrated effort to secure Third and Pike in downtown Seattle from becoming an "open drug and stolen goods market."
q13fox.com
Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's
KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
riviera-maya-news.com
Tulum motorist who killed motorcycle driver then tried to flee scene captured and charged with manslaughter
Tulum, Q.R. — A man who collided with a motorcycle driver in Tulum killing him has been formally charged. On Sunday, the FGE of Quintana Roo announced the charge of manslaughter against Sergio “G” for the September 28 accident. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, on...
q13fox.com
Seattle woman faces federal drug, gun charges just months after serving 16-year prison sentence
SEATTLE - A Seattle woman faces federal drug and gun charges just six months after being released from prison for a murder conviction. Raven Marilyn Hudson was arrested following a brief confrontation in Seattle's University District, during which authorities say she rammed a patrol car trying to avoid arrest. Authorities were investigating Hudson as a "significant drug dealer" in the area, and a person working with law enforcement purchased fentanyl from her.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
thejoltnews.com
‘Known offender’ accused of setting city-owned property on fire
A transient Olympia man, described by police as a “known offender,” is accused of setting fire to a property owned by the City of Olympia. Matthew Colin Hickerson, 27, was arrested on Sept. 26 after 523 Franz Anderson Road SE, a city-owned structure, was set on fire for the second time that day.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 29, 2022
On 09/29/22 at 6:00 p.m. in the 11600 block of Riverside Dr SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Levi Cruz Acosta, 30, on suspicion of 1) second-degree malicious mischief, 2) theft of motor vehicle and 3) attempted residential burglary. On 09/29/22 at 10:10 p.m. in the 6600 block of Martin Way E,...
q13fox.com
Court docs: Deadly shooting of Tacoma man with 2 children in the car may have been gang-related
TACOMA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.
Pedestrian struck, seriously hurt by car in Seattle
SEATTLE — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle on Sunday night. Police were called to the 1400 block of Aurora to investigate a collision. Police said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities have...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
