If there’s one thing Loretta Lynn was known for, it’s not pulling punches. The country music icon passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at 90 years old, leaving behind a legacy that will carry on for quite a long time. Part of that legacy was making statements with her songs. Statements that weren’t always well received by the general public. Throughout her career she had multiple songs banned from the radio (14 of them to be exact) for […] The post Country Music Controversy: 5 Times Loretta Lynn Wasn’t Afraid To Take A Stand first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

HURRICANE MILLS, TN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO