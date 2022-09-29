ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Papago Park in Phoenix introduces ADA-approved fishing dock

PHOENIX — Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and city councilman Sal DiCiccio introduced a new fishing dock approved for guidelines set by the Americans with Disabilities Act at Papago Park. The dock was unveiled at the park on Thursday and is the first dock on the site approved by...
PHOENIX, AZ
Axios Phoenix

The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate

We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

The Curated Casa features fabulous finds for your home, Airbnb, or business

MESA, AZ (The Curated Casa) - The Curated Casa in Mesa helps the community find furniture and home decor at discounted prices so people can furnish their homes, Airbnbs, or businesses on a budget. The mother-daughter duo behind The Curated Casa also supports other local small businesses in their store.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

ADOT launches new “Name-A-Snowplow” contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It might only be October, but ADOT is already prepping for winter and needs your help with a new contest. If you’re good with words and can think of catchy names, this one is for you! ADOT is launching its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” contest. It’s calling on the public to name three snowplows in its 200 snowplow fleet. From now until October 13th, the agency will be collecting clever and creative names from the public.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Strong winds knock over power lines, causing fires in Phoenix

Trees were snapped and uprooted in the rural community, while parts of homes and sheds were littered across roads and yards. Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Papago Park#Parks And Recreation#Dock#Cbs#Recreation Department
AZFamily

Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is walking the streets of Phoenix to offer some encouragement and support the unhoused. Madison Perry wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate Austin Davis for our Something Good segment. He is the founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless”. Perry said that Davis has “gone above and beyond to give back and help the unsheltered” over the past three years since creating the group. The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area

Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Jon Paxton from the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale ultramarathoner to run 200 miles after losing 200 pounds

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This coming weekend in Utah, ultramarathon runners will tackle the Moab 240. A, yes, 240 mile race that will take several days and require an enormous amount of willpower. For one Scottsdale resident, the determination and resolve shouldn’t be much of an issue. Almost a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Trash and recycling day changes

October 2022 — In September, the City of Phoenix announced that to maximize efficiencies and customer service, the Public Works Department is implementing new trash and recycling collection days citywide beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The reroute effort will result in a collection day change for approximately 80 percent of customers.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Your Life Arizona: Men’s Edition

GILBERT, AZ (Your Life Arizona) - When Darrell J. recently took over “Your Life Arizona,” he hosted from Boardroom Salon for Men and took us to Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company in Gilbert. Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. How to choose and grill the perfect steak. One place to release...
GILBERT, AZ
azbex.com

Arizona Projects 09-30-22

1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Interstate 17 closes in both directions after Monday’s storms in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 is closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy