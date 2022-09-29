Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Papago Park in Phoenix introduces ADA-approved fishing dock
PHOENIX — Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and city councilman Sal DiCiccio introduced a new fishing dock approved for guidelines set by the Americans with Disabilities Act at Papago Park. The dock was unveiled at the park on Thursday and is the first dock on the site approved by...
The metro Phoenix eyesores we all love to hate
We feel pretty blessed to live in a city that is relatively new and well-maintained. Yes, but: That doesn't mean there aren't a few places we'd like to see get some TLC.Apparently, you agree! Here are some of the eyesores you've sent to us, and what we know about them and their future.Buckhorn Baths, Mesa What you're saying: "That property is a diamond in the rough waiting for an investor!" — Sharon R. Flashback: In 1939, the owners of this property were drilling a well when they hit a natural hot spring reservoir with 112-degree water. They began offering mineral...
AZFamily
The Curated Casa features fabulous finds for your home, Airbnb, or business
MESA, AZ (The Curated Casa) - The Curated Casa in Mesa helps the community find furniture and home decor at discounted prices so people can furnish their homes, Airbnbs, or businesses on a budget. The mother-daughter duo behind The Curated Casa also supports other local small businesses in their store.
AZFamily
ADOT launches new “Name-A-Snowplow” contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It might only be October, but ADOT is already prepping for winter and needs your help with a new contest. If you’re good with words and can think of catchy names, this one is for you! ADOT is launching its first-ever “Name-A-Snowplow” contest. It’s calling on the public to name three snowplows in its 200 snowplow fleet. From now until October 13th, the agency will be collecting clever and creative names from the public.
AZFamily
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
AZFamily
Spruce up your style with sleek, slicked back hair
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Hair stylist Brenda D’usseaux says gel gives your hair a fresh, polished look. Zolton’s Salon & Day Spa | 20821 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.
AZFamily
Strong winds knock over power lines, causing fires in Phoenix
Trees were snapped and uprooted in the rural community, while parts of homes and sheds were littered across roads and yards. Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both...
Camelback's Cholla Trail reopens after two years. But not everyone is happy
PHOENIX — After being closed for more than two years, Cholla Trail on the east side of Camelback Mountain reopened Friday morning. People were lined up before dawn at the new trail entrance on Invergordon just North of Camelback. Cholla Trail closed two and a half years ago after...
AZFamily
Hugs for the Homeless in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley man is walking the streets of Phoenix to offer some encouragement and support the unhoused. Madison Perry wrote to Arizona’s Family to nominate Austin Davis for our Something Good segment. He is the founder of “AZ Hugs for the Houseless”. Perry said that Davis has “gone above and beyond to give back and help the unsheltered” over the past three years since creating the group. The group’s mission is to “spread dignity, respect, understanding, friendship, solidarity, empathy, and love to those living on the street.”
AZFamily
Dust storm, heavy winds hit parts of the Phoenix area
Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 is closed in both directions at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution. Homes damaged after tornado hits north of Williams. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Jon Paxton from the...
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
AZFamily
Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
AZFamily
Phoenix Hot Tub and Swim Spas can help you train like an Olympian and improve your exercise routine
TEMPE, AZ (Phoenix Hot Tub and Swim Spas) - Balance fitness and wellness goals with family life as you create new memories — and a new routine. David Dettman, aka Dr. Gadget, explains what a Michael Phelps Signature Swim Spas by Master Spas or a Michael Phelps Legend Series Hot Tub can do for you and your family.
AZFamily
Scottsdale ultramarathoner to run 200 miles after losing 200 pounds
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - This coming weekend in Utah, ultramarathon runners will tackle the Moab 240. A, yes, 240 mile race that will take several days and require an enormous amount of willpower. For one Scottsdale resident, the determination and resolve shouldn’t be much of an issue. Almost a...
northcentralnews.net
Trash and recycling day changes
October 2022 — In September, the City of Phoenix announced that to maximize efficiencies and customer service, the Public Works Department is implementing new trash and recycling collection days citywide beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The reroute effort will result in a collection day change for approximately 80 percent of customers.
AZFamily
Your Life Arizona: Men’s Edition
GILBERT, AZ (Your Life Arizona) - When Darrell J. recently took over “Your Life Arizona,” he hosted from Boardroom Salon for Men and took us to Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company in Gilbert. Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. How to choose and grill the perfect steak. One place to release...
12news.com
There's a giant skull being driven around Scottsdale and we'd like to know why
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A construction worker on Monday spotted a giant skull in the back of a truck driving around Scottsdale. Marco Canzano said while he was working one of his jobs, he saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 09-30-22
1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closes in both directions after Monday’s storms in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 is closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
